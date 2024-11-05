AGATHA ALL ALONG Has The Best Audience Score On Rotten Tomatoes Of Any Phase 5 MCU TV Show

Before Agatha All Along launched on Disney+, many people repeatedly questioned why the show was happening and accused it of being "woke" for featuring female and gay leads. As a result, the majority of MCU fans braced themselves for another round of The Acolyte-style review-bombing.

For the most part, it never came; however, attempts were made as the show boasted a surprisingly low Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes the day before it premiered.

Week after week, Agatha All Along has proven itself a worthy successor to WandaVision and a story that was very much worth telling. That's evident from the fact it has the best Audience Score for any Phase 5 TV show!

Here's how Marvel Studios' small screen offerings compare from this latest chapter in the Multiverse Saga:

Secret Invasion - 44%

Loki Season 2 - 82%

What If...? Season 2 - 65%

Echo - 60%

Agatha All Along - 83%

There are already rumblings about Agatha All Along getting a second season, particularly as viewership was consistently strong. That would likely revolve around the search for Tommy Maximoff and could lead directly into the events of the long-rumoured Scarlet Witch movie.

"It wasn’t about killing off the character," showrunner Jac Schaeffer recently told Marvel.com about Agatha Harkness' shocking final fate. "It was about the evolution of this character: What is her next phase?"

"I still feel like there’s more road to explore with Agatha as a ghost," she teased. "Get ready..."

"A spooky, scintillating, supernatural delight," we said in our review of the first four episodes, "Agatha All Along is a worthy successor to WandaVision and a showcase for the bewitching Kathryn Hahn as your new MCU favourite, Agatha Harkness."

