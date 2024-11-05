AGATHA ALL ALONG Has The Best Audience Score On Rotten Tomatoes Of Any Phase 5 MCU TV Show

AGATHA ALL ALONG Has The Best Audience Score On Rotten Tomatoes Of Any Phase 5 MCU TV Show

Agatha All Along proved to be an essential chapter in the wider MCU mythos, and it seems fans are fully on board with the show after awarding it the highest Audience Score of any Phase 5 TV series...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 05, 2024 06:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Before Agatha All Along launched on Disney+, many people repeatedly questioned why the show was happening and accused it of being "woke" for featuring female and gay leads. As a result, the majority of MCU fans braced themselves for another round of The Acolyte-style review-bombing. 

For the most part, it never came; however, attempts were made as the show boasted a surprisingly low Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes the day before it premiered. 

Week after week, Agatha All Along has proven itself a worthy successor to WandaVision and a story that was very much worth telling. That's evident from the fact it has the best Audience Score for any Phase 5 TV show! 

Here's how Marvel Studios' small screen offerings compare from this latest chapter in the Multiverse Saga: 

Secret Invasion - 44%
Loki Season 2 - 82%
What If...? Season 2 - 65%
Echo - 60%
Agatha All Along - 83%

There are already rumblings about Agatha All Along getting a second season, particularly as viewership was consistently strong. That would likely revolve around the search for Tommy Maximoff and could lead directly into the events of the long-rumoured Scarlet Witch movie.

"It wasn’t about killing off the character," showrunner Jac Schaeffer recently told Marvel.com about Agatha Harkness' shocking final fate. "It was about the evolution of this character: What is her next phase?"

"I still feel like there’s more road to explore with Agatha as a ghost," she teased. "Get ready..."

"A spooky, scintillating, supernatural delight," we said in our review of the first four episodes, "Agatha All Along is a worthy successor to WandaVision and a showcase for the bewitching Kathryn Hahn as your new MCU favourite, Agatha Harkness."

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. 

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner On Why [SPOILER] Cameo Was Never A Real Conversation - Are More Seasons Planned?
Related:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner On Why [SPOILER] Cameo Was Never A "Real Conversation" - Are More Seasons Planned?
5 SCARLET WITCH Stories Marvel Studios Needs To Consider Telling Following AGATHA ALL ALONG
Recommended For You:

5 SCARLET WITCH Stories Marvel Studios Needs To Consider Telling Following AGATHA ALL ALONG

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/5/2024, 6:20 AM
Last couple episodes aside I found it quite boring and uninteresting. I actually enjoyed She-Hulk more.

Hahn is awsome though, and dare I say HOT in quirky way.
Mugens
Mugens - 11/5/2024, 6:21 AM
Yeah I know she did actually become a ghost at one point in the comics, but I personally thought it was a little to early for that. Especially with the Fantastic Four movie on the horizon. I guess the Richards will now need to find a different baby sitter for their little son, that is if they already have kids when the movie comes out.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 11/5/2024, 6:23 AM
@Mugens - They’ve got HERBIE and those kids will be grown before you know it.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/5/2024, 6:31 AM
@Mugens - Multiverse? It's happening on a seperate Earth right, so maybe there's a variant there.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 11/5/2024, 7:07 AM
@Mugens - If memory serves she WAS a ghost around the time of the intro of the twins in the comics too, she was alive when the Scarlet Witch gave birth to them I think (in the late 80's when I was still actively reading a lot of comics). However by mid 80's prior to their initial birth she was appearing in astral form as a mentor to Wanda after being killed by the Salem seven. Turning up physicaly when Maximoff's kids started exhibiting abilities late 80's was a tad out of the blue and I don't recall them ever explaining how she was alive and well again at that point.

Don't recall her appearing much, if at all between around the time of the birth of the twins and then returning as a ghost in the 2000's so he appearing to be alive again seemed to be an unexplained blip in the middle of a long period being dead/a ghost.

By the time Billy Kaplan turned up and became Wiccan (2000's) she WAS a ghost again if memory serves, I think killed by Wanda but maybe the Doombot version of her after her long dead body was discovered during Avengers Disassembled. She also served as narrater for Vision's solo comics in the 2000's whilst a ghost.

My timelines for comics in the 2000's is fuzzy however as by then was mostly flicking through some whilst at comic marts when my wife was looking for trading cards etc and/or talking about them with others there and was no longer buying any for myself (my kids were in primary school so had other priorities with cash and time plus the risks associated with them getting their grubby mits on them).

I would guess, with H.E.R.B.I.E in tow, they won't be using her as Nanny for the F4 so...
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 11/5/2024, 6:22 AM
I don’t know if like it more than Loki, but it’s definitely up. And just like Loki, I expected very little for it to exceeded expectations that I didn’t even know was possible for the show. 👏
SuperCat
SuperCat - 11/5/2024, 6:35 AM
User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/5/2024, 7:06 AM
Good show is good. I agree with those saying that the finale lost a little steam. I'd say the could have trimmed those two episodes down to one. But that's a minor quibble about an excellent show.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder