AGATHA ALL ALONG Midseason Trailer And Poster Reveal Teen's Origin Story And Hypes Up Remaining Episodes

Comic book fans have known from the start that Joe Locke's Teen was likely Billy Maximoff/Wiccan, and his true identity was finally revealed in last week's fifth episode of Agatha All Along, "Darkest Hour / Wake Thy Power."

Revealing that he secretly has powers, Billy seemingly killed Agatha Harkness, Lilia Calderu, and Jennifer Hale after Alice Wu-Gulliver's death at the hands of the title character.

However, in this newly released midseason trailer, we see that Agatha manages to survive after rising from the ground to ask, "What does Billy Maximoff want at the end of the Road?"

If we had to hazard a guess, it's probably his mother, Wanda! The Scarlet Witch seemingly died at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Billy is bound to have some questions for her...including the location of his father, Vision, and brother, Tommy, we'd bet.

The sneak peek also offers some insights into Billy's origin story as we see him and his mother's car crash outside the Hex. Chances are that boy died, allowing Billy's soul to enter his body as the Hex around Westview was lowered. What that means for Tommy/Speed is hard to say.

Wanda can't have known about him, though, or she'd have never gone on that rampage through the Multiverse.

We also have a new poster for Agatha All Along showcasing Wiccan with a piece of imagery harkening back to a poster for the Doctor Strange sequel featuring Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. Like mother, like son, eh?

Check out that and the midseason trailer below.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.