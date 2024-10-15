AGATHA ALL ALONG: Mysterious Figure Glimpsed In Midseason Trailer Rumored To Be [SPOILER]

AGATHA ALL ALONG: Mysterious Figure Glimpsed In Midseason Trailer Rumored To Be [SPOILER]

Marvel Studios recently released a midseason trailer for the final four episodes of Agatha All Along, and it gave us a quick glimpse of a mysterious individual in a hat...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 15, 2024 01:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

With four episodes left, Marvel Studios recently released a midseason trailer for Agatha All Along, and despite including quite a bit of footage from previous episodes, it did give us a teasing glimpse of what's to come.

Spoilers follow.

The trailer officially confirmed that Teen (Joe Locke) is Billy Maximoff, aka Wiccan, and also dropped another big hint about the identity of Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal ("all roads lead to me"). Then, right at the end, we got a very quick shot of a mysterious figure in a hat and overcoat.

No, it's not Mephisto (at least, we don't think so). According to scooper MTTSH, this is actually Evan Peters as the returning Ralph Bohner.

In WandaVision, Ralph was introduced as a Westview resident who was under the spell of Agatha Harkness. Bohner posed as Pietro Maximoff (a nod to Peters' role as Quicksilver in the X-Men movies) to get close to Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and try to find more information about the Hex.

Why Mr. Bohner would be back and looking a tad shady is not clear, but it might have something to do with the big twist mentioned in the promo. If this is Ralph, we can't imagine he'll have anything close to a significant role. 

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

The fifth episode of Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Talks Billy Maximoff's Surprise MCU Debut And Agatha Harkness' Trial
AGATHA ALL ALONG Midseason Trailer And Poster Reveal Billy's Origin Story And Hypes Up Remaining Episodes
Not the ralph boner shit again. Holy [frick] dude.
User Comment Image
@MisterBones - lol I wish

