AGATHA ALL ALONG Promos Reveal How Long Agatha Harkness Was Trapped In The Scarlet Witch's Spell

It's no secret that "Teen" (widely believed to be Billy Maximoff) will be the one who frees Agatha Harkness in Agatha All Along so they can travel down the Witches' Road together, but how long has the witch been trapped in her sitcom persona?

In a new promo, we learn it's been three years!

We once again hear that the Scarlet Witch - who was responsible for putting Agatha in a mental prison - is "gone" and not dead, a strong indication that Marvel Studios is keeping its options open when it comes to Wanda's fate.

Talking to SFX, Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer shared her take on how Agatha perceived her rival witch in WandaVision (a series she was also in charge of as Head Writer).

"What got me the most excited was right at the end [of WandaVision], when she finally faces off with Wanda," Schaeffer told the publication. "Does she want to destroy Wanda? Does she want to be best friends with Wanda? Does she want to braid Wanda’s hair? Does she want to kiss Wanda? Does she want to go on a rampage with Wanda? Yes to all, and that was fascinating to me."

"Does she want to kiss Wanda?" Yeah, that's going to upset certain corners of the internet (there are already concerns online that Agatha All Along will be next to face review-bombing thanks to its primarily female cast).

Check out a few new promos for Agatha All Along in the X posts below.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.