AGATHA ALL ALONG Promos Reveal How Long Agatha Harkness Was Trapped In The Scarlet Witch's Spell

AGATHA ALL ALONG Promos Reveal How Long Agatha Harkness Was Trapped In The Scarlet Witch's Spell

In new promos for Marvel Studios' Agatha All Along, we learn how long Agatha Harkness has been trapped in Westivew and see even more footage from the upcoming WandaVision sequel. Check them out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 09, 2024 02:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

It's no secret that "Teen" (widely believed to be Billy Maximoff) will be the one who frees Agatha Harkness in Agatha All Along so they can travel down the Witches' Road together, but how long has the witch been trapped in her sitcom persona?

In a new promo, we learn it's been three years! 

We once again hear that the Scarlet Witch - who was responsible for putting Agatha in a mental prison - is "gone" and not dead, a strong indication that Marvel Studios is keeping its options open when it comes to Wanda's fate. 

Talking to SFX, Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer shared her take on how Agatha perceived her rival witch in WandaVision (a series she was also in charge of as Head Writer). 

"What got me the most excited was right at the end [of WandaVision], when she finally faces off with Wanda," Schaeffer told the publication. "Does she want to destroy Wanda? Does she want to be best friends with Wanda? Does she want to braid Wanda’s hair? Does she want to kiss Wanda? Does she want to go on a rampage with Wanda? Yes to all, and that was fascinating to me."

"Does she want to kiss Wanda?" Yeah, that's going to upset certain corners of the internet (there are already concerns online that Agatha All Along will be next to face review-bombing thanks to its primarily female cast). 

Check out a few new promos for Agatha All Along in the X posts below. 

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. 

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Featurette Takes Us Down The Witches' Road; Showrunner Addresses Wiccan Theories
Related:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Featurette Takes Us Down The Witches' Road; Showrunner Addresses Wiccan Theories
AGATHA ALL ALONG Posters Released As Showrunner Teases Scarlet Witch's Presence In The Series
Recommended For You:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Posters Released As Showrunner Teases Scarlet Witch's Presence In The Series
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/9/2024, 2:44 PM
This looks pretty meh so far, but I'm hoping it could be a nice jumpstart into the more horror side of the MCU after the Werewolf By Night Special.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 9/9/2024, 2:47 PM
No way is that Billy Maximoff. Not a chance in hell...

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/9/2024, 2:50 PM
It seemed obvious to me that she just wanted Wanda’s power but maybe there was more to it which I’m interested to apparently find out in this show…

Also , if anyone should be making out in this show then it’s Lizzie and Aubrey Plaza!!.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder