AGATHA ALL ALONG: "Revenge Is A Witch" On Spellbinding New Poster For The Next MCU TV Series

AGATHA ALL ALONG: &quot;Revenge Is A Witch&quot; On Spellbinding New Poster For The Next MCU TV Series

Marvel Studios has shared a new poster for Agatha All Along with an eye-catching tagline. We also have new interviews with showrunner Jac Schaeffer and lead stars, Kathryn Hahn and Joe Locke. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 01, 2024 12:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Marvel Studios has released a new poster for Agatha All Along, the upcoming WandaVision sequel which we believe will have major ramifications for the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

For example, what if Ironheart has been pushed to 2025 because it's here we'll meet Mephisto for the first time? Time will tell but this new teaser puts the title character front and centre alongside her new coven.

Talking to SFX, Agatha All Along Head Writer Jac Schaeffer shared her gratitude for the way fans have embraced Agatha Harkness since her MCU debut in WandaVision

"It was so beautiful and thrilling to have our show celebrated in this way," she said, referring to a viral drag brunch in Minneapolis. "I could cry thinking about it. I have thought about that drag brunch most days making Agatha All Along. I wanted this show to be worthy of that type of fandom and adulation."

Kathryn Hahn, who plays Agatha, added, "I remember Lizzie [Olsen, who played Wanda] being, like, 'Well, we’ve made it.' It was the coolest homage."

The site also caught up with Joe Locke and despite us all being convinced that he's playing Billy Maximoff, the actor said, "One of the great things about Marvel and its inherent secrecy is that fan speculation is always great for the show, because it means people are talking about it."

"It's always interesting to look at what people are saying and guessing who [they] think people might be or what might happen. Some people are very on and most people are very not on it," he continued. "It's quite nice to be like, 'Hi, you're so wrong, and you don't even know how wrong you are.'"

Check out this new poster for Agatha All Along below. 

image host

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. 

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Featurette Introduces The Witches; Kathryn Hahn Teases Her MCU Future
Related:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Featurette Introduces The Witches; Kathryn Hahn Teases Her MCU Future
AGATHA ALL ALONG Teasers Reveal First Look At The Villainous Salem's Seven
Recommended For You:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Teasers Reveal First Look At The Villainous Salem's Seven
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/1/2024, 12:59 PM
Good chance this might be the first MCU show with Jazz Hands.
RolandD
RolandD - 9/1/2024, 1:35 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - User Comment Image

LOL
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/1/2024, 1:05 PM
Cool!!.

Poor “Ms Hart” /Sharon Davis , it seems like she’ll be tricked into coming along and might not make it out alive..

The woman has been through enough lol.

User Comment Image
LSHF
LSHF - 9/1/2024, 1:11 PM
Very much looking forward to seeing what all Aubrey Plaza's character is going to do.
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 9/1/2024, 1:18 PM
While I don't think this will push the MCU further in any way. I am intrigued by what we've seen so far. I hope it's good since the only good things this year have been dp and 97. Hopefully this surprises me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/1/2024, 1:23 PM
@Antitrollpatrol - well , the only other thing I think has been Echo so far which he a somewhat mixed reception

Also I do think this will exoand the supernatural corner of the MCU more if not move the overarching Multiverse story forward which I’m cool with.
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 9/1/2024, 1:29 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah echo was January. I wasn't a huge fan of it. I didn't list it since I felt it wasn't that great. I do hope the supernatural side gets more love. I really love agents of shield when they brought in ghost Rider. It'd be fun to get that cw supernatural feel with ghost Rider and the midnight suns.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/1/2024, 1:32 PM
@Antitrollpatrol - that’s fair.

It probably was the weakest of the 3 for me aswell (though it had some good stuff in it).

I hope so too in regards to the supernatural side.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/1/2024, 1:30 PM
Curious how this'll play out.

I dig Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza
captainwalker
captainwalker - 9/1/2024, 1:31 PM
Imagine that, disney promoting witchcraft.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 9/1/2024, 1:37 PM
Not expecting much but I’m kind of excited because it fits the vibes of spooky season and I’m all about that.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder