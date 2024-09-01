AGATHA ALL ALONG: "Revenge Is A Witch" On Spellbinding New Poster For The Next MCU TV Series

Marvel Studios has released a new poster for Agatha All Along, the upcoming WandaVision sequel which we believe will have major ramifications for the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For example, what if Ironheart has been pushed to 2025 because it's here we'll meet Mephisto for the first time? Time will tell but this new teaser puts the title character front and centre alongside her new coven.

Talking to SFX, Agatha All Along Head Writer Jac Schaeffer shared her gratitude for the way fans have embraced Agatha Harkness since her MCU debut in WandaVision.

"It was so beautiful and thrilling to have our show celebrated in this way," she said, referring to a viral drag brunch in Minneapolis. "I could cry thinking about it. I have thought about that drag brunch most days making Agatha All Along. I wanted this show to be worthy of that type of fandom and adulation."

Kathryn Hahn, who plays Agatha, added, "I remember Lizzie [Olsen, who played Wanda] being, like, 'Well, we’ve made it.' It was the coolest homage."

The site also caught up with Joe Locke and despite us all being convinced that he's playing Billy Maximoff, the actor said, "One of the great things about Marvel and its inherent secrecy is that fan speculation is always great for the show, because it means people are talking about it."

"It's always interesting to look at what people are saying and guessing who [they] think people might be or what might happen. Some people are very on and most people are very not on it," he continued. "It's quite nice to be like, 'Hi, you're so wrong, and you don't even know how wrong you are.'"

Check out this new poster for Agatha All Along below.

Tricks and trials await 😈 Don’t miss the two-episode premiere of #AgathaAllAlong, streaming September 18 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/t5tGvDTJf9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 1, 2024

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.