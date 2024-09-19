AGATHA ALL ALONG Rises To "Certified Fresh" Status On Rotten Tomatoes

The first two episodes of Marvel Studios' Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+, and the review embargo lifted late last night (four episodes were made available to critics).

Following highly positive social media reactions, the first wave of full reviews were definitely more mixed, and the show initially debuted to one of the lower scores of any Marvel Television project on Rotten Tomatoes with 69%.

However, as more write-ups have been added, Agatha All Along has risen to 78% and has now been officially "Certified Fresh" by the aggregator.

Anticipation for this series wasn't particularly high in the build-up to its release, but some fun, horror-tinged trailers and a strong cast earned a little more good will, and the first two episodes seem to have gone over pretty well with those willing to give them a chance.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.