AGATHA ALL ALONG Rises To "Certified Fresh" Status On Rotten Tomatoes

Though initial reviews were somewhat mixed, Marvel Studios' latest Disney+ series, Agatha All Along, has now risen to "certified fresh" status on Rotten Tomatoes...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 19, 2024 10:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

The first two episodes of Marvel Studios' Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+, and the review embargo lifted late last night (four episodes were made available to critics).

Following highly positive social media reactions, the first wave of full reviews were definitely more mixed, and the show initially debuted to one of the lower scores of any Marvel Television project on Rotten Tomatoes with 69%.

However, as more write-ups have been added, Agatha All Along has risen to 78% and has now been officially "Certified Fresh" by the aggregator.

Anticipation for this series wasn't particularly high in the build-up to its release, but some fun, horror-tinged trailers and a strong cast earned a little more good will, and the first two episodes seem to have gone over pretty well with those willing to give them a chance.

Have you watched AAA yet? If so, let us know what you thought by casting your vote in the poll below.

PollMaker

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Kathryn Hahn On Making MCU History By Baring Her Butt: I Came Up With It
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/19/2024, 10:12 PM
But is it greater than Ms Marvel season 2 ? Dont think so
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/19/2024, 10:21 PM
I think people are also forgetting that the first few episodes for review (4) were made to be "shiny" for the reviewers so it is not surprising for it to be at least passable.

Maybe the real measure are the mid episodes up to the last

I MIGHT try it out one of these days. But not rushing to see it, im starting to be that indifferent towards these mcu shows due to low quality outputs
Itwasme
Itwasme - 9/19/2024, 10:38 PM
@vectorsigma - wait what??? Lol.

Ok, so they purposefully made the first 4 episode good for reviews, but then will intentionally make the remaining bad because.... why? Why if they have the power to make 4 good would they not make the whole series good? And your logic would Mena they make them intentionally bad... I'm sorry, but I have to repeat myself - wait what?!?! Lol
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/19/2024, 10:46 PM
@Itwasme - User Comment Image


Next: Phase f🖕ck M-She-U.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 9/19/2024, 10:31 PM
Is this supposed to mean something?


I'm sure that for the people that like that sort of thing that that's the sort of thing those people like.

It's not Marvel and it's Girl Brand dogshit to me.

If you like it, mazel tov but don't piss in a jar and tell me it's Granny's Peach Tea. Amirite?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/19/2024, 10:33 PM
Sweet , hopefully the percentage stays within that range or even continues to grow!!.

I did finally watch the 2 episode premeire and enjoyed it overall (ep 2 >1).

Episode 1 was a fun riff on the detective/mystery genre with the Marr of Easttown-esque fake reality Agatha was living in but I did wish we spent less time there then we did…

Spending a good chunk of the pilot in a fake reality and likely one we won’t come back to as she is trying to figure out what’s wrong and break free felt like a bit if misstep but that just might have been me knowing that this isn’t the show and being impatient in wanting to get onto the meat of it (I wonder how casuals who maybe watched WV but don’t remember the details woukd feel).

Ep 2 was a bit stronger imo as we started to build the mystery around “Teen”(who i like so far) and introduce the rest of the characters and their goals which I’m enjoying aswell as the group dynamic as they and sweet ol Mrs Hart/Sharon Davies embark on The Witches Road.

Overall , I think it’s been decent-good so far!!.

User Comment Image
PatientXero
PatientXero - 9/19/2024, 10:34 PM
The blindly loyal fixed that pretty quick.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 9/19/2024, 10:36 PM
By critics or audience?
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 9/19/2024, 10:38 PM
Mark, I love you but who's paying you?

57 percent.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 9/19/2024, 10:39 PM
And, I assume that's inflated.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 9/19/2024, 10:42 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - Damn gusto you really dislike this one. 59 is the top critics, while 78 is all critics
TheVisionary25
Off topic:
Off topic:

Splinter Cell:Deathwatch teaser.

?si=2zqpMuliQU-5nCVQ

Netflix’s Devil May Cry trailer

?si=jd-QYqlM0lcYDUlV

Tomb Raider:Legend of Lara Croft trailer

?si=Tot_FDMZ080rxOlN

Netflix’s Avatar:The Last Airbender casts Miya Chech as Toph Beifong.

https://deadline.com/2024/09/avatar-the-last-airbender-toph-miya-cech-netflix-1236094987/
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 9/19/2024, 10:45 PM
Wilding's article: AGATHA ALL ALONG Arrives On Rotten Tomatoes With One Of Marvel Television's Worst Scores

Cassidy's article: AGATHA ALL ALONG Rises To "Certified Fresh" Status On Rotten Tomatoes

