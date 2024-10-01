AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Explains THAT Devilish Easter Egg And Whether [SPOILER] Will Return

WandaVision featured a few nods to the devil but fan theories about Mephisto being the mastermind behind what was happening in Westview were ultimately proven incorrect. In fact, the villain's name was never even mentioned.

That changed during last Wednesday's episode of Agatha All Along when Jennifer Kale told Teen there were rumblings Agatha Harkness exchanged her baby for the Darkhold and that Nicholas Scratch may now be a demon or "Agent of Mephisto."

Talking to The Wrap, Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer elaborated on the Easter Egg that's got everyone talking.

"So, with 'WandaVision' - again, this is me embarrassing myself in print - I didn’t really know who Mephisto was when 'WandaVision' dropped," the writer and director admitted. "There was the wine bottle that was a prop that had something on the wine label, that prop master Russell Bobbitt had put on, that I was, like, unaware of."

"And obviously, now I’m familiar with the ways in which Mephisto ties into everything. So it was a shock to the writer’s room that the Mephisto piece took off the way it did with WandaVision,'" Schaeffer continued. "And yes, this scene in Episode 3, [executive producer] Mary Livanos and I talked, and we were like, 'We gotta say the man’s name.'"

Asked directly by the trade whether fans should expect Mephisto to come into play in the WandaVision follow-up, she replied, "I mean, you know I can neither confirm or nor deny. I will say that that scene that you’re talking about, between Jen and Teen is really about all of the conflicting rumors about Agatha."

"That’s really - the takeaway there is what is the true story? There’s this, there’s that, there’s this, there’s that. But who really knows? The only thing that people do know is that she’s always been up to to bad things."

It's previously been rumoured that Mephisto will play a key role in Ironheart, with Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen playing a reimagined version of the iconic comic book villain.

In the same interview, Schaeffer was asked whether Sharon Davis/Mrs Hart was really the first casualty on the Witches' Road. Interestingly, she strongly hinted that we haven't seen the last of the fan-favourite Westview resident.

"So we talked a lot about death in the show. Were we going to kill people? Were we going to kill characters? And it was a long conversation...And it just became vital to the show that we have proper stakes. That we say that the road can kill you, and it really can. Mrs. Hart is dead."

She added, "Here’s the thing about this corner of the MCU, is that it’s not always linear. So, when someone dies, it doesn’t mean you’re never going to see them again..."

The first three episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.