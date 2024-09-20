AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Explains Why We Don't See [SPOILER]'s Face In The Premiere

Agatha All Along's first episode, "Seekest Thou The Road," opens with Agnes now a police detective in Westview. Following a recent suspension, she's been called in to investigate the body of a woman that's been discovered in the woods.

WandaVision's Herb is there and reveals the victim was crushed elsewhere before somehow being dumped in the middle of nowhere. Upon closer inspection, it's apparent that this is meant to be Wanda Maximoff, and while we never see her face, there are plenty of hints about that being the case, including some familiar darkened fingers and the fact the dirt under her fingernails is Eastern European.

The body - with its scarlet hair - disappears and reappears in the morgue, with Wanda Maximoff's name eventually showing on a toe tag alongside "Agatha Harkness."

Rio Vidal then explains that Agatha is trapped in a distorted spell and we see the witch transform into her previous iterations before waking up at home naked.

With so much uncertainty surrounding Elizabeth Olsen's MCU future, we're not exactly surprised the actor wasn't enlisted for such a minor role in Agatha All Along (plus, had that been it, it would have only left fans wanting more).

Talking to TV Line, showrunner Jac Schaeffer was asked why we don't see Wanda's face. "You know, that’s a really hard question to answer," she started. "It was never the plan to show her face - both stylistically, and because this show isn’t her story."

Instead, the Mare of Easttown-inspired opening "was really about [how] when the body is turned over, the camera’s on Agatha’s face. That’s really where our attention is, and where the focus of the show is."

Despite Olsen playing coy when asked about possibly returning as the Scarlet Witch, many fans remain convinced that Teen will find her at the end of the Witches' Road. While somewhat unlikely, that would be the perfect way to set the stage for whatever comes next for the character.

In our review of the series, we concluded by saying, "A spooky, scintillating, supernatural delight, Agatha All Along is a worthy successor to WandaVision and a showcase for the bewitching Kathryn Hahn as your new MCU favourite, Agatha Harkness."

Check out some new Agatha All Along stills in the X posts below.