AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Explains Why We Don't See [SPOILER]'s Face In The Premiere

AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Explains Why We Don't See [SPOILER]'s Face In The Premiere

Agatha All Along writer and director Jac Schaeffer has addressed the decision to keep Wanda Maximoff's face hidden in this past Wednesday's enchanting season premiere. Find her comments in full here...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 20, 2024 10:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Source: TV Line

Agatha All Along's first episode, "Seekest Thou The Road," opens with Agnes now a police detective in Westview. Following a recent suspension, she's been called in to investigate the body of a woman that's been discovered in the woods. 

WandaVision's Herb is there and reveals the victim was crushed elsewhere before somehow being dumped in the middle of nowhere. Upon closer inspection, it's apparent that this is meant to be Wanda Maximoff, and while we never see her face, there are plenty of hints about that being the case, including some familiar darkened fingers and the fact the dirt under her fingernails is Eastern European.  

The body - with its scarlet hair - disappears and reappears in the morgue, with Wanda Maximoff's name eventually showing on a toe tag alongside "Agatha Harkness."

Rio Vidal then explains that Agatha is trapped in a distorted spell and we see the witch transform into her previous iterations before waking up at home naked. 

With so much uncertainty surrounding Elizabeth Olsen's MCU future, we're not exactly surprised the actor wasn't enlisted for such a minor role in Agatha All Along (plus, had that been it, it would have only left fans wanting more). 

Talking to TV Line, showrunner Jac Schaeffer was asked why we don't see Wanda's face. "You know, that’s a really hard question to answer," she started. "It was never the plan to show her face - both stylistically, and because this show isn’t her story."

Instead, the Mare of Easttown-inspired opening "was really about [how] when the body is turned over, the camera’s on Agatha’s face. That’s really where our attention is, and where the focus of the show is."

Despite Olsen playing coy when asked about possibly returning as the Scarlet Witch, many fans remain convinced that Teen will find her at the end of the Witches' Road. While somewhat unlikely, that would be the perfect way to set the stage for whatever comes next for the character.

In our review of the series, we concluded by saying, "A spooky, scintillating, supernatural delight, Agatha All Along is a worthy successor to WandaVision and a showcase for the bewitching Kathryn Hahn as your new MCU favourite, Agatha Harkness."

Check out some new Agatha All Along stills in the X posts below.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Rises To Certified Fresh Status On Rotten Tomatoes
Related:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Rises To "Certified Fresh" Status On Rotten Tomatoes
AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Kathryn Hahn On Making MCU History By Baring Her Butt: I Came Up With It
Recommended For You:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Kathryn Hahn On Making MCU History By Baring Her Butt: "I Came Up With It"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/20/2024, 10:17 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
abd00bie
abd00bie - 9/20/2024, 10:20 AM
@KennKathleen - The more you comment on posts, the more interaction the site gets, so yeah he'll keep posting.
Tonic24k
Tonic24k - 9/20/2024, 10:45 AM
@KennKathleen - Keep giving it attention...that'll show 'em!

#oblivious
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/20/2024, 10:22 AM

He said: "You see ..this Olsen person requires money"
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/20/2024, 10:27 AM
"Disney didn't want to pay for a 5 second appearance"
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/20/2024, 10:43 AM
Makes sense imo…

It’s just unnecessary since you get the idea regardless and plus , doubt they would want to bring Elizabeth Olsen back for such a minor part.

Anyway , enjoying the show thus far so looking forward to more!!.

User Comment Image
Tonic24k
Tonic24k - 9/20/2024, 10:51 AM
@TheVisionary25 - But also, Wanda wasn't actually there. So creatively, it also serves as an indication Agatha's perspective is deceived.

Although that wasn't the intentional effect, that's how I took it when I watched it. (Jac should've just used that as her reasoning, lol)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/20/2024, 10:55 AM
@Tonic24k - true

Plus not showing the boy continues this sense of mystery and that something is off
thedrudo
thedrudo - 9/20/2024, 11:01 AM
Haha pretty obvious why she’s not shown

bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/20/2024, 11:01 AM
[frick]ing yawn

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder