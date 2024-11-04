AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner On Why [SPOILER] Cameo Was Never A "Real Conversation" - Are More Seasons Planned?

The premiere of Agatha All Along began with "Detective Agnes" discovering Wanda Maximoff's dead body, and even though we never saw her face, a lot of fans expected Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch to show up in the recent finale.

The former Avenger never appeared, and we only got a vague update on her current MCU status (she's dead... unless she isn't?), and it sounds like enlisting Olsen for a cameo was never a real possibility.

While speaking to THR, showrunner Jac Schaeffer explained why she felt that bringing Wanda back for the finale would have ended up being detrimental to Agatha's story.

"It wasn’t really a for-real conversation, and to speak plainly, it’s a larger conversation of casting, logistics, availability, and budget. Also, to me, on a creative level, it didn’t feel fair to the character of Agatha. This is her story, and the idea of bringing Wanda back felt like it would upend that in a way. I love Wanda desperately, and I feel she is a part of the show in that the repercussions of her actions ripple throughout this chapter. Of course, we also have her son, and we positioned him to have big feelings about Wanda and to not be lined up to immediately embrace her. So I’m interested to see where that thread goes in the MCU."

In related news, Variety is reporting Disney has submitted the series in the comedy categories for the upcoming awards season, including the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and next year’s Emmy race.

The Television Academy’s criteria for limited series state: “The program must tell a complete, non-recurring story and not have an ongoing storyline or main characters in subsequent seasons.”

The trade speculates that this could indicate that more seasons are planned. We know that Agatha and Wiccan's story will continue in the Vision series, which has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along," but perhaps this show's popularity and strong viewership have inspired a course change?

