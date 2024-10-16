AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Joe Locke On Mephisto Mention And Potentially Joining The YOUNG AVENGERS

Though nothing has been officially announced, The Marvels pretty blatantly laid the groundwork for some sort of Young Avengers project. Previous rumors pointed to a Disney+ series, but a more recent report claimed that the Jr. roster of Earth's Mightiest Heroes will actually assemble on the big screen.

Right at the end of the recent Captain Marvel sequel, after helping Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau defeat Dar-Benn and prevent a catastrophic Multiversal event, Kamala Khan uses Nick Fury's S.W.O.R.D. tech iPad to track down Hawkeye's Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and tells her she's putting a team together.

Kamala mentions Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's Cassie Lang, aka Stature (Kathryn Newton), but who else could we see on the team?

Even before Joe Locke's Agatha All Along character was confirmed to be Billy Maximoff, aka Wiccan, there was speculation that the sons of the Scarlet Witch would eventually return to join the Young Avengers. While speaking to ComicBook.com, Locke was tight-lipped about any specific plans, but definitely sounds interested in being a part of the roster.

“I don’t know. I mean, I obviously would love for that to happen because I love working with Marvel and I love Billy as a character and would love to carry on playing him. But, I don’t know anything about it,” the actor deadpans. “If that’s their plan, that’s great and I absolutely love that. But, they don’t tell me anything. Like, that’s not even me keeping anything. I’d love to be like, ‘Yeah, I’m doing all this!’ But, who knows? You know, it’s very early days.”

Locke was also asked about episode 3's Mephisto mention.

“That was great. I feel like that was a very fan-service/wider MCU thing that I have no idea about. But, it definitely is fun to bring to life, as a fan of Marvel,” he admitted. “To be like, ‘Oh, we get to say his name!’ That means that maybe…like, who knows what that means for the future of that character?”

The demonic villain is expected to make his MCU debut in Ironheart, with Sacha Baron Cohen in the role.

The fifth episode of Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.