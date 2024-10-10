AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Joe Locke Responds To Episode 5's Big Teen Reveal - SPOILERS

AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Joe Locke Responds To Episode 5's Big Teen Reveal - SPOILERS

This week's episode of Agatha All Along pretty much confirmed what many fans had suspected since the beginning regarding the identity of "Teen," an actor Joe Locke has now responded...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 10, 2024 07:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

"You're so much like your mother."

This week's fifth episode of Agatha All Along finally revealed (though the cat was already out of the bag for many fans) the true identity of Joe Locke's Teen in a tense final scene that saw Agatha's "pet" turn on Kathryn Hahn's ruthless witch... and anyone else that happened to be in the vicinity!

Spoilers follow.

Though it wasn't explicitly stated (we're sure we'll learn more next week), "Darkest Hour / Wake Thy Power" pretty much confirmed that Teen is actually Billy Kaplan, aka Billy Maximoff, aka Wiccan: the son of the Scarlet Witch.

Enraged by Agatha's murder of Alice, Billy's powers begin to manifest, and after flinging Harkness - along with Lilia and Jen - into a nearby swamp, we see a very familiar-looking blue crown materialize on his head.

Locke has now taken to Instagram to respond to the big reveal, clearly relieved that he no longer has to keep his character's identity a secret.

We're still not exactly sure how Billy managed to return to the land of the living (is this an alternate reality variant?), but something tells us "Rio Vidal" will be able to provide a few answers during episode 6.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG EPISODE 5 Spoiler Recap: Another Shocking Demise As The Truth About Teen Is Revealed
AGATHA ALL ALONG: The Coven Has A Zombie Problem In Creepy Clip From Tonight's New Episode
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/10/2024, 7:35 AM
Who knew?
blackiron777
blackiron777 - 10/10/2024, 7:40 AM
lol was this really a secret? I always found these "secretive" character reveals to be sorta cringe now.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/10/2024, 7:44 AM
@blackiron777 - Not to us, but more casual fans who don't follow all the spoilers wouldn't have had a clue... and probably still don't after that.
tluciotti74
tluciotti74 - 10/10/2024, 7:48 AM
@MarkCassidy - my daughter asked about the thing on his head and I gave her the ole, you will have to wait and see because unlike most of us on here, some people actually enjoy reveals.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/10/2024, 8:11 AM
@MarkCassidy @blackiron777 - I never like these character reveals, period. It's not so much a mystery but a constraint imo.

Think there can be done more if writers don't limit themselves by not revealing who the character is, and this limit themselves by what they can do with them.

Just look at Sauron and Gandalf in Rings of Power, only when the cat is out of the bag the actually interesting narratives start.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/10/2024, 8:13 AM
Finally , the worst kept secret at Marvel is revealed!!.

Jokes aside that while it was anticipated that “Teen” would be Wiccan , the reveal itself was still well done imo…

The turn was well performed by Locke which is impressive since he’s still fairly early into his acting career (this is only his second screen role ever).

I have liked the character so far and am looking forward to see how his arc continues in the remaining 4 episodes!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 10/10/2024, 8:25 AM
Very very short middle point. Feel like next episode may not be set on the Road... instead give us some insight on how Wiccan got here.

Rio defending Agatha was cute to see.
JDL
JDL - 10/10/2024, 8:28 AM
At least they didn't drag it out for another 4 episodes. That said I suspect I will have trouble with any mechanic they come up with to explain his existance.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 10/10/2024, 8:36 AM
I am really excited about this , I mean we all knew who he was playing but it’s nice to know they revealed it mid season and we don’t have to wait for the season finale.
I would have thought they’d leave it as a cliffhanger or some ring but it’s nice to see we’ll get Wiccan sooner rather than later.


I had my reservations about Joe Locke playing the character but having seen the show now , I absolutely love his interpretation, it’s endearing while also being edgy.

