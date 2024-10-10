AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Joe Locke Responds To Episode 5's Big Teen Reveal - SPOILERS

"You're so much like your mother."

This week's fifth episode of Agatha All Along finally revealed (though the cat was already out of the bag for many fans) the true identity of Joe Locke's Teen in a tense final scene that saw Agatha's "pet" turn on Kathryn Hahn's ruthless witch... and anyone else that happened to be in the vicinity!

Spoilers follow.

Though it wasn't explicitly stated (we're sure we'll learn more next week), "Darkest Hour / Wake Thy Power" pretty much confirmed that Teen is actually Billy Kaplan, aka Billy Maximoff, aka Wiccan: the son of the Scarlet Witch.

Enraged by Agatha's murder of Alice, Billy's powers begin to manifest, and after flinging Harkness - along with Lilia and Jen - into a nearby swamp, we see a very familiar-looking blue crown materialize on his head.

Locke has now taken to Instagram to respond to the big reveal, clearly relieved that he no longer has to keep his character's identity a secret.

Joe Locke on being cast as Wiccan in #AgathaAllAlong :



“2 years of keeping this secret…”



(🗣️: joelocke03 | IG) pic.twitter.com/weZHmbivD8 — Reel Critques 🎥🎞️ (@TheReelCritique) October 10, 2024

We're still not exactly sure how Billy managed to return to the land of the living (is this an alternate reality variant?), but something tells us "Rio Vidal" will be able to provide a few answers during episode 6.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.