AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Kathryn Hahn On Potential FANTASTIC FOUR Team-Up & Show's LGBTQ+ Themes

As we're sure many fans of Marvel's First Family will be aware, powerful witch Agatha Harkness actually made her first comic book appearance in the pages of Fantastic Four back in 1969, and Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn would love to pay tribute to her character's origin by teaming-up with the heroes on screen.

"I would love to play with that cast," Hahn tells Total Film. "They are all incredible. And Matt Shakman, who is incredible too, he's directing the film and did all of WandaVision. I'm very excited for that movie."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Agatha All Along may not seem like the most natural crossover, but with two massive MCU event movies on the horizon in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, who knows which characters we could see cross paths.

Hahn was also asked about the WandaVision spin-off's LGBTQ+ themes (Joe Locke's "Teen" is openly gay, and Agatha herself was in a relationship with Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal), and she feels that "queerness" has always been a big part of the show.

"It's in the bones of the show for sure! I remember there being a WandaVision drag brunch and that made us so happy. It's the greatest tribute we could possibly ever have. So that was something that was very important to Jac [Schaeffer, creator], Mary [Livanos, producer], and me when we were making this, making sure that element was still involved."

Nearly time to hit the road!



Only one week to go until the two episode premiere of #AgathaAllAlong on @DisneyPlusUK. pic.twitter.com/KXG1xbYSxw — Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) September 12, 2024

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.