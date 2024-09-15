AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Kathryn Hahn On Potential FANTASTIC FOUR Team-Up & Show's LGBTQ+ Themes

In a new interview, Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn says she'd love to pay tribute to her character's comic book origins by joining forces with The Fantastic Four...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 15, 2024 11:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

As we're sure many fans of Marvel's First Family will be aware, powerful witch Agatha Harkness actually made her first comic book appearance in the pages of Fantastic Four back in 1969, and Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn would love to pay tribute to her character's origin by teaming-up with the heroes on screen.

"I would love to play with that cast," Hahn tells Total Film. "They are all incredible. And Matt Shakman, who is incredible too, he's directing the film and did all of WandaVision. I'm very excited for that movie."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Agatha All Along may not seem like the most natural crossover, but with two massive MCU event movies on the horizon in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, who knows which characters we could see cross paths.

Hahn was also asked about the WandaVision spin-off's LGBTQ+ themes (Joe Locke's "Teen" is openly gay, and Agatha herself was in a relationship with Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal), and she feels that "queerness" has always been a big part of the show.

"It's in the bones of the show for sure! I remember there being a WandaVision drag brunch and that made us so happy. It's the greatest tribute we could possibly ever have. So that was something that was very important to Jac [Schaeffer, creator], Mary [Livanos, producer], and me when we were making this, making sure that element was still involved."

Will you be tuning in when Agatha All Along premieres next week? Let us know in the comments section.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

JobinJ
JobinJ - 9/15/2024, 11:04 AM
"queerness" has always been a big part of the show.

I’m out.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/15/2024, 11:07 AM
@JobinJ - How did your family take it?
RolandD
RolandD - 9/15/2024, 11:29 AM
@MarkCassidy - Author and winner of the thread. 😂
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/15/2024, 11:08 AM
User Comment Image
Order66
Order66 - 9/15/2024, 11:10 AM
Smh….
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 9/15/2024, 11:13 AM
Queerness is almost part of every show or movie for years

Its nothing new or special

It’s common

But everyone acts like they’re the ones breaking some type of glass ceiling with their brand new show

lol
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/15/2024, 11:16 AM
@WakandaTech - and you always have to point it out, like anyone cares except for insecure crybabies like yourself
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/15/2024, 11:15 AM
Nope nope nope. It's almost time to watch the Bengals whoop on the Chiefs! I hope
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 9/15/2024, 11:30 AM
@bobevanz - well that was some big talk last week. The patriots!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/15/2024, 11:19 AM
This version of Agatha being Franklin’s nanny would be hilarious and actually an interesting component to her possible arc of redemption…

She could try to turn over a new leaf and this could be a first step towards it while the FF themselves are unsure about her until she proves herself at the end.

There could be a continuing struggle of her being tempted back into her old evil ways and then coming to care about this family , especially the kids.

User Comment Image
CoolUsername
CoolUsername - 9/15/2024, 11:23 AM
Always with an agenda. They can’t help it.

