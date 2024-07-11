AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Kathryn Hahn Recaps The MCU In Song And Reveals New Footage From The Series

AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Kathryn Hahn Recaps The MCU In Song And Reveals New Footage From The Series

Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn has recapped the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in song while hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! and reveals some intriguing new footage from the upcoming series...

By JoshWilding - Jul 11, 2024 04:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday evening and brought viewers up to speed with the MCU's complicated history courtesy of a catchy song. 

A highlight? "Thanos snapped his fingers causing half of all the world to die, Tony Stark he bit the dust, then every single grown man cried, they fought at an air-o-port, that Ant-Man guy is really short, Iron Man he went and died, which made a bunch of virgins cry."

Most will see the funny side, though some will no doubt be horribly offended that the WandaVision star dared poke fun at the fanbase! 

Hahn also interviewed her Agatha All Along co-star Joe Locke about his mysterious role in the spin-off, and a shortened version of the recent trailer which plays at the 0:48 mark in the player below features new scenes from the series. 

At one point, Locke's unnamed Teen says, "The Road will give you the thing you want the most if you make it to the end." Could it be that he wants to travel there so he can find his mother, the Scarlet Witch? That would be one way to resurrect her, anyway!

Check out Hahn's song and the full interview with Locke below.

Agatha All Along focuses on Kathryn Hahn's character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios' series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

In the series, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. 

In addition to Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum,  Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Stills Released Along With First Story Details For Marvel Television Series
AGATHA ALL ALONG Stills Released Along With First Story Details For Marvel Television Series
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 7/11/2024, 4:58 AM
Kathryn Hahn is an absolute treasure.

Alright, back to the blackout.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/11/2024, 5:46 AM
So they decided to do a series based on the reception to a daft 3 minute song in wandavision
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/11/2024, 5:53 AM
lmao, good stuff.
cubrn
cubrn - 7/11/2024, 5:54 AM
I love her so much
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/11/2024, 6:04 AM
Us nerds deserve to be made fun of sometimes so it’s all good lol.

Anyway , my theory has been that if he is indeed Wiccan that Billy finds out he is the Scarlet Witch’s son and that she might be trapped at the end of the Witches Road so he sets out to find her with Agatha’s help who in turn wishes to get her powers back…

However I could see it being that Wiccan is wrong and that it isn’t Wanda that is trapped there but some sort of malevolent force that is trying to escape which tricked them into coming akin to Wenwu & the Dweller in Darkness in Shang Chi.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/11/2024, 6:09 AM
Seriously though that 800 movies and shows thing is no joke. Marvel is gonna become incomprehensible soon. Maybe not right now, maybe not even after Secret Wars, but it won't be very long after Secret Wars that the MCU is way too much for future generations to even consider trying to get into.

We're already kinda there and the interest with younger people is waning. There are teenagers who just don't get it so don't bother with it. Too much baggage and homework.

They need to reboot as hard as they possibly can with Secret Wars. In a way that older fans see it as a new beginning and new fans see it as the actual beginning.

Am I looking too far ahead? Maybe I should wait ten years when it's too late and then come on here and say "They should have rebooted harder after Secret Wars". I'll wait. I'm too early with this advice. I'll wait until it's retroactively a complaint about what they shoulda done did.

