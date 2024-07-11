AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Kathryn Hahn Recaps The MCU In Song And Reveals New Footage From The Series

Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday evening and brought viewers up to speed with the MCU's complicated history courtesy of a catchy song.

A highlight? "Thanos snapped his fingers causing half of all the world to die, Tony Stark he bit the dust, then every single grown man cried, they fought at an air-o-port, that Ant-Man guy is really short, Iron Man he went and died, which made a bunch of virgins cry."

Most will see the funny side, though some will no doubt be horribly offended that the WandaVision star dared poke fun at the fanbase!

Hahn also interviewed her Agatha All Along co-star Joe Locke about his mysterious role in the spin-off, and a shortened version of the recent trailer which plays at the 0:48 mark in the player below features new scenes from the series.

At one point, Locke's unnamed Teen says, "The Road will give you the thing you want the most if you make it to the end." Could it be that he wants to travel there so he can find his mother, the Scarlet Witch? That would be one way to resurrect her, anyway!

Check out Hahn's song and the full interview with Locke below.

Kathryn Hahn singing the summary of the entire MCU. pic.twitter.com/r7pIiuTGfR — Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) July 11, 2024 joe locke’s full appearance on jimmy kimmel live hosted by kathryn hahn including all intros about him pic.twitter.com/Y37ATV7DyM — daily joe locke (@dailyjlocke) July 11, 2024

Agatha All Along focuses on Kathryn Hahn's character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios' series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

In the series, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

In addition to Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.