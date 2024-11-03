AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Sasheer Zamata Teases Her MCU Future; Will Jennifer Kale Return In MIDNIGHT SONS?

AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Sasheer Zamata Teases Her MCU Future; Will Jennifer Kale Return In MIDNIGHT SONS?

Agatha All Along star Sasheer Zamata has weighed in on the finale's biggest twists and weighs in on Jennifer Kale's potential MCU future...as part of another team? Be warned that some spoilers follow!

By JoshWilding - Nov 03, 2024 07:11 AM EST
Source: Collider

In Agatha All Along's penultimate episode, it was revealed that the Witches' Road was created by Billy Maximoff. However, we also learned that Agatha Harkness was responsible for bounding Jennifer Kale, resulting in her regaining those lost powers when their link was broken. 

When we last saw Jen, she emerged from the depths of Westview and flew into the distance. Talking to Collider, Sasheer Zamata weighed in on what her character would have made of the revelation that the Road wasn't real. 

"She just leaves. She just leaves the Road, and she's like, 'I'm out of here.' I think she would be furious if she found out that Teen, of all people, put everybody through hell," the actor explained. "Like, we didn't have to do that? But maybe she would find some sort of solace in it because she did get what she wanted."

"She did do the Road to get her power back, and then she got it back, so in a way, it kind of was worth it. She did exactly what you're supposed to do when you do the Road. No one else has done the Road because the Road actually doesn't exist — or at least the Road that we see we saw," Zamata continued. "But yeah, I think she'd be pissed but ultimately would probably find it worth it to get her power back."

Kale doesn't have the most storied history on the page, so where she goes next isn't clear. It's possible the fact she regained her powers was meant to be the end of this character's arc but with Marvel Studios laying the groundwork for a supernatural slate of projects, a return surely isn't off the table. 

The comic book fans among you will know of the hero's ties to the Midnight Sons and Zamata hinted at that team-up when asked about her MCU future. 

"I don't know. She can go anywhere! I would love to see her go anywhere. I'd love to see more of her backstory in the past. I would love to see her future. Is she gonna find a new coven — a new team of people to work with? Is she gonna rededicate her life to healing people?"

"I would love to see where we go after this — it was left so open-ended. I love playing this character so, so much, and I think people really love seeing the arc and seeing her actually get what she came for. I would love for her to see her actually use the power that she regained."

The finale set the stage for Billy and Agatha to embark on a new set of adventures together, while the rest of the coven fell. With that in mind, the long-rumoured Midnight Sons movie is surely the natural next step for Jen. 

All episodes of Agtaha All Along are now streaming on Disney+. 

AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Explains Agatha's Fateful Decision, Final Trial's True Meaning, And More
