AGATHA ALL ALONG Tarot-Style Posters Released As More Season Finale Details Leak - SPOILERS

Fittingly given the spooky season that's in it, the double-episode season finale of Agatha All Along debuts on Disney+ just in time for Halloween, and Marvel Studios has now released a series of new Tarot-style character posters.

These cards featured significantly in last week's episode, "Death's Hand in Mine," which concluded with the major reveal - at least for anyone that hasn't been keeping up with the plot leaks - that Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal was actually Lady Death.

Speaking of spoilers, MTTSH has also shared some details on the upcoming finale.

Episode 8 will reportedly feature "the final fight against Rio," while Episode 9 will be a "flashback episode about Agatha and how the Witches' Road was created. They also changed how Agatha's son died."

If you want some more context, we've heard that the episode will reveal that the Road was simply a story Agatha Harkness made up many years prior to lure other witches to her with the intention of stealing their powers. This was what she was attempting to do with the members of her makeshift coven until Billy Maximoff somehow used his own abilities to "create" a new reality around them.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

The seventh episode of Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.