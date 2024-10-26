AGATHA ALL ALONG's Latest Episode Passes 4 Million Views; Official Look At Aubrey Plaza As [SPOILER] Released

Agatha All Along started off fairly strong with 9.3 million views in its first seven days of streaming, and the show's audience has continued to grow over the past few weeks.

According to Deadline, the latest episode of the WandaVision spin-off - a time-hopping tragedy focusing on Patti Lupone's Lilia Calderu - conjured 4.2 million views globally after just one day of streaming, up 35% from the series premiere.

Though not officially announced, Marvel Studios is believed to be developing at least one spin-off series, likely focusing on Wiccan and his search for his brother, Tommy Maximoff.

Spoilers follow.

“Death’s Hand in Mine” concluded with Lilia giving her life to save the rest of her makeshift coven, but before she accepted her fate, she discovered the true identity of Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza).

Now, Marvel Studios has released a first official look at Lady Death.

What is a spooky #AgathaAllAlong moment that lives rent free in your head? We’ll start: pic.twitter.com/GzJoWpb6NT — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 25, 2024

How this personification of Death will factor into the season finale (and the MCU going forward) remains to be seen, but we have a feeling her falling out with former lover Agatha Harkness will have something to do with Agatha's decision to sacrifice her own son, Nicholas Scratch, for more power.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

The seventh episode of Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.