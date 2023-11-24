AGATHA: DARKHOLD DIARIES First Look Features Harkness' New Costume, Joe Locke's Character, & More

A first look at Agatha: Darkhold Diaries has leaked online, giving us a glimpse of Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) in her new duds along with Joe Locke's character...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 24, 2023 09:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

The recent steelbook release of WandaVision includes a first look at Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (formerly known as Agatha: Coven of Chaos), and the behind-the-scenes featurette has now been shared online.

The video spotlights Kathryn Hahn as the returning sorceress, who is sporting some new duds which look like they might be inspired by her later comic book appearances. We also see supporting cast members Ali Ahn, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, and Joe Locke, who is believed to be playing Wiccan.

The footage appears to confirm a previously leaked plot detail that Agatha and her allies will embark on a journey down the Witches' Road, which is a mystical plane of existence that only sorcerers are able to tread.

Check out the video below along with some screenshots, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Darkhold Diaries will focus on powerful witch Agatha Harkness, who almost managed to defeat the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in the season finale of WandaVision before being bested and trapped in Westview in her "nosy neighbour Agnes" persona. Though Olsen is not expected to appear, there's speculation that Wanda might have something to do with Harkness' release and/or reformation following the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Jac Schaeffer, who is under a joint overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television, will serve as writer and executive producer and will also helm multiple episodes along with Gandja Monteiro (Wednesday; The Chi) and Rachel Goldberg (Cloak & Dagger; Mayans M.C.)

"In the first episode, we see Agatha finally break out of a spell she has been trapped in," reads a recently released synopsis. "She can’t wait to go back to her old murderous ways only to find that she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two."

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries was originally supposed to premiere this year, but was pushed to October 2024 due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, which were recently resolved.

JobinJ - 11/24/2023, 9:21 PM
this looks terrible. get your shit together Marvel.
MyCoolYoung - 11/24/2023, 9:24 PM
@JobinJ - real question: what could you of seen from some stills that would make you say "this looks amazing"?
MyCoolYoung - 11/24/2023, 9:23 PM
If she was trying to hide she was a witch she's doing a poor job of that. Hoping for a good show. Kathryn has been good in everything I've seen her in
marvel72 - 11/24/2023, 9:23 PM
This makes me want to see Agatha:Darkhold Diaries now.
ScottPilgrim29 - 11/24/2023, 9:31 PM
Huge CW vibes
JobinJ - 11/24/2023, 9:40 PM
not this CW night before Christmas haunted halloween Munsters TV special looking garbage
Origame - 11/24/2023, 9:40 PM
Well, considering she was the bad guy in wandavision for trying to remove the powers from someone using said powers to enslave an entire town, I wonder what she's gonna do now that she's actually a hero.

She'll probably burn a school down. Then Monica will come in like...

"They'll never know what you sacrificed for them"
TheRationalNerd - 11/24/2023, 9:43 PM
Reminds me of Disney Twitches. lol Let's hurry and get this ish out of the way
garu - 11/24/2023, 10:02 PM
yikes
gmit92 - 11/24/2023, 10:09 PM
I know none of y'all will believe me, but I'm actually looking forward to this. LOVE everyone in this cast, it's like my gay dream come true. And as a big Billy/Wiccan fan, I'm hoping for good things there too.

Between him, Kathryn Hahn and Patti freaking LuPone joining the MCU, this is up there on most anticipated for me (and a bunch of other gays I know too lol) - and hey, maybe it was made for just us and others won't care for it. But I found Agatha to be interesting enough, and I'm curious to see whether they can make a show about her work and expand the mystic/witchcraft side of the MCU through her character/POV.

I dunno I'm hopeful (but also doubtful knowing Marvel's recent track record too - but loved Guardians, Loki and the Marvels so trying to remain hopeful)
SirDuckAlot - 11/24/2023, 10:09 PM
Looks like a Disney channel original
Gabimaru - 11/24/2023, 10:20 PM
Damn this will put CW to shame!

