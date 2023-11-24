AGATHA: DARKHOLD DIARIES First Look Features Harkness' New Costume, Joe Locke's Character, & More

The recent steelbook release of WandaVision includes a first look at Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (formerly known as Agatha: Coven of Chaos), and the behind-the-scenes featurette has now been shared online.

The video spotlights Kathryn Hahn as the returning sorceress, who is sporting some new duds which look like they might be inspired by her later comic book appearances. We also see supporting cast members Ali Ahn, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, and Joe Locke, who is believed to be playing Wiccan.

The footage appears to confirm a previously leaked plot detail that Agatha and her allies will embark on a journey down the Witches' Road, which is a mystical plane of existence that only sorcerers are able to tread.

Check out the video below along with some screenshots, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Darkhold Diaries will focus on powerful witch Agatha Harkness, who almost managed to defeat the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in the season finale of WandaVision before being bested and trapped in Westview in her "nosy neighbour Agnes" persona. Though Olsen is not expected to appear, there's speculation that Wanda might have something to do with Harkness' release and/or reformation following the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Jac Schaeffer, who is under a joint overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television, will serve as writer and executive producer and will also helm multiple episodes along with Gandja Monteiro (Wednesday; The Chi) and Rachel Goldberg (Cloak & Dagger; Mayans M.C.)

"In the first episode, we see Agatha finally break out of a spell she has been trapped in," reads a recently released synopsis. "She can’t wait to go back to her old murderous ways only to find that she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two."

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries was originally supposed to premiere this year, but was pushed to October 2024 due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, which were recently resolved.