AGATHA: DARKHOLD DIARIES Has Received Yet Another Title Change - Will This One Stick?

We've started losing track of how many times Marvel Studios has changed Agatha's title, but a newly released logo for the Disney+ TV series confirms it may finally have a final moniker. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 12, 2024 09:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Darkhold Diaries has been through quite a few names. Now, though, it appears Marvel Studios has finally settled on simply Agatha

We'd expected this to be the case as it's long been rumoured that those subtitles will ultimately be used as episode titles, with the constant changes put down to the title character's chaotic nature. 

If so, that means we can expect "Agnes of Westview," "Coven of Chaos," "Darkhold Diaries," and "House of Harkness" to be used throughout the course of this six-episode series. It's a fun move on Marvel Studios' part, albeit one which would have been more impactful had the show not been hit by so many delays. 

On the plus side, we recently learned that Agatha required only one day of reshoots. 

"I wish I could tell you anything. I can tell you that it's pretty fan- fabulous, I'm going to say that," Kathryn Hahn recently said of her upcoming MCU return. "I was going to say fantastic, but then I decided to go with fabulous."

"It's an amazing cast. I’m in awe of everyone’s work in this show and I think people are going to be surprised," she added. "I don't - I think they're gonna think it's one way and, of course, it's gonna go a million different avenues kinda like WandaVision."

Check out Agatha's latest logo in the X post below. 

Very few official plot details have been revealed for Agatha, though we expect it to largely revolve around Agatha tracking down Billy Maximoff (or vice versa) who, like his comic book counterpart, has been "reincarnated" as Billy Kaplan. Mephisto is also expected to appear, possibly played by Sacha Baron Cohen.

Various scoopers have claimed the story will also feature the descendants of Evanora Harkness' coven - now known as the Salem Seven - coming back to claim their revenge on the woman who killed their mothers. 

The show will feature the return of many familiar faces from WandaVision, including Emma Caulfield Ford (Sarah Proctor), Debra Jo Rupp (Sharon Davis), David Payton (John Collins), David Lengel (Harold Proctor), Asif Ali (Abilash Tandon), Amos Glick (Dennis), Brian Brightman (Sheriff Miller), and Kate Forbes (Evanora Harkness). 

Kathryn Hahn will lead the cast, of course, while other noteworthy additions include Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Maria Dizzia.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year.

BrainySleep - 3/12/2024, 9:08 AM
I just want to see Aubrey lol
ObserverIO - 3/12/2024, 9:08 AM
They should rename it Sons of the Tiger.
ObserverIO - 3/12/2024, 9:10 AM
They would need to reshoot to include those characters and make it a period piece set before Hector Ayala gets the magical amulet.
Polaris - 3/12/2024, 9:10 AM
So... it was Agatha all along
WhatIfRickJames - 3/12/2024, 9:11 AM
@Polaris - nice
Origame - 3/12/2024, 9:19 AM
@Polaris - hey, I was gonna use that.

This means war!

?si=FLDPJM5EBpVjjQ1Q
S8R8M - 3/12/2024, 9:12 AM
Either the title changes have meaning or they don't know what it is about 🤣
CerealKiller1 - 3/12/2024, 9:20 AM
@S8R8M - Honesty I kinda think, like somebody half joked about above, that it was all marketing so that they could say the title was ‘Agatha all along’
FlopWatchers5 - 3/12/2024, 9:15 AM
Shawty fine ngl

haven’t watched any of the recent shows but I’ll tune in to this. it’s about to have some surprises… 👀 #phase5
SheepishOne - 3/12/2024, 9:18 AM
My theory is each of the title changes will be different episode titles, and each episode will be anthological, in terms of style. Like how the first couple of Wandavision episodes were different sitcom eras.

Could be interesting.
Gabimaru - 3/12/2024, 9:22 AM
because marvel/disney knows what fans want, right?
Reginator - 3/12/2024, 9:23 AM
how about renaming it "cancelled"?
bobevanz - 3/12/2024, 9:25 AM
The only thing interesting about this show are the title changes
luxbox - 3/12/2024, 9:26 AM
Who ordered the ish sandwich? Order up marvel. Order up.
No one wants this. No one.
Vigor - 3/12/2024, 9:28 AM
@luxbox - eh. It's content. Bound to offer some expansion of the MCU world
Matchesz - 3/12/2024, 9:34 AM
I feel like even the target audience who they’re aiming for is like “whatever i guess i’ll watch it” with this, just like how native americans and queens thought “meh it was whatever” with Echo


I thought the What If cartoons was for the kids and the live action stuff was more for grown audiences
GhostDog - 3/12/2024, 9:36 AM
LOL the indecisiveness is wild

View Recorder