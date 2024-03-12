AGATHA: DARKHOLD DIARIES Has Received Yet Another Title Change - Will This One Stick?

WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Darkhold Diaries has been through quite a few names. Now, though, it appears Marvel Studios has finally settled on simply Agatha.

We'd expected this to be the case as it's long been rumoured that those subtitles will ultimately be used as episode titles, with the constant changes put down to the title character's chaotic nature.

If so, that means we can expect "Agnes of Westview," "Coven of Chaos," "Darkhold Diaries," and "House of Harkness" to be used throughout the course of this six-episode series. It's a fun move on Marvel Studios' part, albeit one which would have been more impactful had the show not been hit by so many delays.

On the plus side, we recently learned that Agatha required only one day of reshoots.

"I wish I could tell you anything. I can tell you that it's pretty fan- fabulous, I'm going to say that," Kathryn Hahn recently said of her upcoming MCU return. "I was going to say fantastic, but then I decided to go with fabulous."

"It's an amazing cast. I’m in awe of everyone’s work in this show and I think people are going to be surprised," she added. "I don't - I think they're gonna think it's one way and, of course, it's gonna go a million different avenues kinda like WandaVision."

Check out Agatha's latest logo in the X post below.

New official logo for ‘AGATHA’.



Coming this Fall on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/rZeff2z5KE — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) March 11, 2024

Very few official plot details have been revealed for Agatha, though we expect it to largely revolve around Agatha tracking down Billy Maximoff (or vice versa) who, like his comic book counterpart, has been "reincarnated" as Billy Kaplan. Mephisto is also expected to appear, possibly played by Sacha Baron Cohen.

Various scoopers have claimed the story will also feature the descendants of Evanora Harkness' coven - now known as the Salem Seven - coming back to claim their revenge on the woman who killed their mothers.

The show will feature the return of many familiar faces from WandaVision, including Emma Caulfield Ford (Sarah Proctor), Debra Jo Rupp (Sharon Davis), David Payton (John Collins), David Lengel (Harold Proctor), Asif Ali (Abilash Tandon), Amos Glick (Dennis), Brian Brightman (Sheriff Miller), and Kate Forbes (Evanora Harkness).

Kathryn Hahn will lead the cast, of course, while other noteworthy additions include Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Maria Dizzia.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year.