AGATHA: DARKHOLD DIARIES Rumor May Reveal New Details About Evan Peters' Return As Ralph Bohner

Fans weren't too happy about it, but the WandaVision finale revealed that Evan Peters was, in fact, an aspiring actor called Ralph Bohner. Agatha Harkness used her powers to control Wanda Maximoff and Vision's neighbour, forcing him to pose as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver.

It was a pretty funny, unexpected twist, but one that upset those who were hoping Evans had been plucked from the Multiverse to become the MCU's new resident speedster. That was never the plan for "Ralph," unfortunately, but it seems we haven't seen the last of him.

This isn't the first time there have been rumblings about his possible return as you'll no doubt recall rumours about Evans reprising his role in either Wonder Man or Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

The difference with this latest rumour, however, is that it adds a little context. According to Scarlet Witch Updates, the Ralph who returns in this WandaVision spin-off will be "very traumatized." After everything he went through as Agatha's puppet, we're not surprised, but how does this tie into a recently released deleted scene from the show?

In that, we learned Jimmy Woo's missing Witness Protection Program perp was Ralph. The clip showed him removing his ankle bracelet before going on the run, presumably meaning he escaped from Westview shortly after that clash with Monica Rambeau...without his powers.

Marvel Studios now has the chance to turn this character into more than just a punchline, and there's at least a slim chance he could somehow become the MCU's new Quicksilver (Agatha's magic seemed to grant him access to the original Pietro's memories, so you never know).

"I'd be in another Marvel movie," Peters said last year. "Yeah, I think for me, Dahmer was really the last sort of dark character that I'm going to play for an extended period of time. So it was sort of a send-off to that time of working hard on things like that, and now I'm going to try to pivot. Anything in the light I'm just trying to stay out of the darkness for a while."

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries will feature the return of many familiar faces from WandaVision, including Emma Caulfield Ford (Sarah Proctor), Debra Jo Rupp (Sharon Davis), David Payton (John Collins), David Lengel (Harold Proctor), Asif Ali (Abilash Tandon), Amos Glick (Dennis), Brian Brightman (Sheriff Miller), and Kate Forbes (Evanora Harkness).

Kathryn Hahn leads the cast, while other noteworthy additions include Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Maria Dizzia.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is currently expected to premiere on Disney+ sometime this year.