From WANDAVISION To AGATHA ALL ALONG - Every MCU TV Show Ranked From Worst To Best Based On Rotten Tomatoes

Agatha All Along is the latest Marvel Studios/Television series to hit Disney+ and we're now updating our ranking of every MCU live-action and animated series based on their Rotten Tomatoes scores...

By JoshWilding - Sep 27, 2024 01:09 PM EST
Love it or hate it, Rotten Tomatoes remains a crucial tool in helping many moviegoers decide whether to check out the latest releases in theaters. However, in recent years, it's become every bit as important for TV shows, especially when streaming has created an almost endless source of small screen entertainment.

Marvel Studios' first foray into television was with WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in 2021. Since then, the likes of Loki, X-Men '97Moon Knight, Hawkeye, and - most recently - Agatha All Along have all followed.

In terms of both live-action and animation, we've seen Marvel Studios prove that a movie studio can't make the leap to streaming without at least a few hiccups. For the most part, the MCU's TV shows have been well-received, meaning their respective Rotten Tomatoes scores are surprisingly close.

With Agatha All Along's reviews counted, we're wrapping up the week with an updated ranking of these Marvel Television-produced projects based on those all-important percentages. 

11. Secret Invasion

SI-Hulu-Stunt-Digital-Catch-Up-Now-KA-v1-Lg

Score: 52%

Rotten Or Fresh? Rotten

Critics Consensus: A well-deserved showcase for Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion steadies itself after a somewhat slow start by taking the MCU in a darker, more mature direction. 

Does Secret Invasion deserve the dreaded green splat? We don't think so, though the finale definitely did. It was a complete mess and a disappointing end to a series which sadly ended up being all over the place following a strong start.

The cast was phenomenal, however, and there were some solid twists. Still, between this, Captain Marvel, and The Marvels, it might be time to move on from the Skrulls because the approach Marvel Studios has taken to them simply isn't working.
 

10. Echo

GHR-101-03310-R-copy

Score: 70%

Rotten Or Fresh? Fresh

Critics Consensus: Alaqua Cox makes Echo's first season consistently worth watching, while hard-hitting action and fresh narrative elements suggest strong potential for this slow-building series.

It feels like this series has already been forgotten, likely because all episodes dropped at once. It clearly went through a lot of big changes in the editing room but inconsistencies aside, Alaqua Cox is nothing short of excellent in a series which also boasts an impressive supporting cast.

Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin was another highlight and Echo's action scenes were stellar. We just wish Charlie Cox's Daredevil had more than 90 seconds of screentime, especially after being so heavily featured in the trailers. 
 

9. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

MV5-BMj-U4-MTkx-Nzkt-Nz-Uy-Yy00-NDM2-LWE5-NGQt-Nj-Jl-N2-Q0-N2-Mx-ZDAx-Xk-Ey-Xk-Fqc-Gde-QXVy-MTkx-Nj-

Score: 79%

Rotten Or Fresh? Fresh

Critics Consensus: Whether she's fighting bad guys, defending a client, or managing her messy social life, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law passes the bar for bingeworthy viewing.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law definitely wasn't for everyone, but it was entertaining. The finale, however, is likely to forever divide fans as the meta-commentary went well beyond what we'd seen in previous episodes.

That aside, Jennifer Walters is a great character and this corner of the MCU has proved to be well worth exploring. The Daredevil cameo was worth the wait, but the VFX desperately needed a polish. Hopefully, this wasn't the last time we'll see the character. 
 

8. Agatha All Along

Agatha-All-Along-Digital-KA-Payoff2-v4-Lg

Score: 83%

Rotten Or Fresh? Fresh

Critics Consensus: The marvelous Kathryn Hahn is backed up by a coven of memorable performers in this MCU spinoff that refreshingly concocts its own distinct brew.

There were those who desperately wanted Agatha All Along to bomb. What they failed to take into account is the fact this series comes our way from Jac Schaeffer, the writer who set the bar so high for Marvel Television with WandaVision

We've seen the first four episodes and so far, so good. It's PG-13 horror, yes, but Hahn is a blast to spend time with as Agatha Harkness and the supporting cast is stellar, particularly Joe Locke's Teen. It's also a show that's getting fans talking thanks to some big Easter Eggs and teases.
 

7. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

81-JAOx7-W8-L-AC-UF894-1000-QL80

Score: 85%

Rotten Or Fresh? Fresh

Critics Consensus: Packed with blockbuster action and deft character beats, Falcon and the Winter Soldier proves itself worthy of Captain America's legacy with its globetrotting intrigue, mature social commentary, and the sparky rapport between stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier generated mostly positive reviews, but was often criticised for its lack of direction with certain characters (the Flag Smashers) and some on-the-nose dialogue.

Despite that, this series effectively explored Sam Wilson's transformation into Captain America, all while establishing him as the new face of the MCU. Despite too much filler, it was a solid lead-in to Captain America: Brave New World and also gave Bucky and John Walker strong arcs.
 

6. Moon Knight

THUNDERBOLTS2022001-Cover-Caselli

Score: 86%

Rotten Or Fresh? Fresh

Critics Consensus: Its entertainment value may wax and wane a bit, but Moon Knight ultimately settles into a mostly enjoyable -- and refreshingly weird -- spot in the MCU firmament.

We hate to say it, but Moon Knight simply didn't live up to expectations. There was nowhere near enough superhero action in the show, and the messy final couple of episodes pointed to those scenes in the asylum being heavily reshot.

Still, we loved Khonshu and there's no denying that Oscar Isaac's trippy performance kept us hooked from start to finish. Again, the show would have benefited from more time spent with the costumed Moon Knight, but we did get a great cliffhanger and plenty of memorable moments. 
 

5. Loki

F7v9h-Xib-AAAg-Bws

Score: 87%

Rotten Or Fresh? Fresh

Critics Consensus: A delightful diversion from the MCU as we know it, Loki successfully sees star Tom Hiddleston leap from beloved villain to endearing antihero -- with a little help from Owen Wilson -- in a series that's as off-kilter, charming, and vaguely dangerous as the demigod himself (Season 1) / Loki's dizzying, dazzling second season may rely on sleight of hand to distract from its slightly less satisfying storyline, but the end result still contains enough of that old Marvel magic to entertain (Season 2)

The first season of Loki was superb and the second was just as good, if not better. The show's deep dive into the Multiverse meant the series wasn't overly accessible to non-hardcore fans, explaining why the lore-heavy season 2 didn't strike a chord with at least some critics.

Still, it's in good company this high up on our list and Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson are fantastic from beginning to end. It's said that there are no plans for a third season, though we can live with that following what proved to be an immense and satisfying finale. 
 

4. What If...?

jtx7vgwsps9spcj67h58cgb-1

Score: 89%

Rotten Or Fresh? Fresh

Critics Consensus: What If...? may not add much to the larger MCU narrative, but surprising takes on beloved characters and some of the best action sequences in the entire franchise make for engaging viewing. (Season 1) / In its superlative sophomore season, What If…? reaffirms its status as one of the most consistently creative outposts in the sprawling MCU. (Season 2)

Despite not being as innovative as we'd have liked (and definitely not as important to the wider Multiverse Saga as expected), What If...? has delivered some great episodes...even if the show itself has been inconsistent at times. 

Still, we can't be anything other than grateful for the introduction of Variants like Star-Lord T'Challa, Supreme Strange, Captain Carter, and Kahhori. Plus, there have been some legitimately excellent creative decisions made since that first season launched in 2021.
 

3. WandaVision - TIE

THUNDERBOLTS2022001-Cover-Caselli

Score: 92%

Rotten Or Fresh? Fresh

Critics Consensus: Part loving homage to TV history, part off-kilter mystery, WandaVision is a wonderfully weird and strikingly bold step into the small screen for the MCU - and a perfect showcase for Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

What a way for Marvel Studios to kick off its streaming projects. An argument could be made that the theories surrounding this show, such as Mephisto being the big bad, got out of hand and somewhat lessened the experience.

Putting that aside, it was a blast speculating each week and seeing the mystery in Westview unfurl; emotional, action-packed, and compelling, this show was superb, though we do wish they hadn't wasted Pietro. Regardless, many could argue this was Marvel Television at its best. 
 

3. Hawkeye - TIE

THUNDERBOLTS2022001-Cover-Caselli

Score: 92%

Rotten Or Fresh? Fresh

Critics Consensus: Hawkeye starts slowly, but the street-level action is a refreshing change of pace for the MCU -- and the chemistry between its leads sparkles even when the plot lags.

Hawkeye ended up massively exceeding expectations, and the friendship between Clint Barton and Kate Bishop was another of those MCU relationships it was a delight to get caught up in.

The Kingpin's debut was a welcomed surprise, while the Christmas setting also felt like something new from Marvel Studios. Swordmaster's arc was a tad disappointing, but that's our only gripe for a show which gave us The Kingpin and a great new hero in Kate. 
 

2. Ms. Marvel

THUNDERBOLTS2022001-Cover-Caselli

Score: 98%

Rotten Or Fresh? Fresh

Critics Consensus: Ms. Marvel is a genuinely fresh addition to the MCU -- both stylistically and substantively -- with Iman Vellani ably powering proceedings with her super-sized charisma.

There's no denying that there was a steep decline in quality in Ms. Marvel's third, fourth, and fifth episodes, but they were still very good, and the first, second, and sixth chapters were among the best hours of television we've seen from Marvel Studios.

Iman Vellani is a megastar, we're in love with her family, and she was a highlight in the largely underwhelming The Marvels. Should her powers have been changed so drastically? That remains up for debate. 
 

1. X-Men '97

AAM0370-comp-Tk2-v001-r709-117420-C-1

Score: 99%

Rotten Or Fresh? Fresh

Critics Consensus: A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future

The X-Men: The Animated Series revival debuted with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, but with a still eXcellent 99%, X-Men '97 earns the top spot here and is a near-perfect follow-up to the original show. 

There are minor flaws - inconsistent animation and voice actors who sound too old for the respective characters - but the visuals are mostly incredible. Crucially, the way these heroes are portrayed is exactly what we want to see from the X-Men on screen and, if we're lucky, a sigh of things to come in the MCU...
 

Aubrey Plaza's AGATHA ALL ALONG Role Revealed: Everything You Need To Know About Who [SPOILER] Is
