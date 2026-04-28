Daredevil: Born Again - Karen Page Faces The Kingpin In New Teaser For Season 2's Penultimate Episode

Marvel Television has released a brief teaser for tonight's penultimate episode of Daredevil: Born Again season 2, which is titled "The Hateful Darkness."

Potential spoilers follow.

Last week's instalment ended with a brutal battle between Mayor Wilson Fisk and the Man Without Fear, as New York's furious citizens protested outside. With the tension ratcheting up, Powell ordered his AFTF officers to go "weapons free" before managing to apprehend Karen Page.

In the promo, we see Fisk paying a visit to Page's cell, as she defiantly tells the villain that she's never seen him "afraid before." We also see Buck Cashman aiming his gun at someone (does he finally have BB in his sights?), and Jessica Jones offering some sound advice to Daredevil as he prepares to enter the fray.

As Fisk took great delight in reminding Matt Murdock during last week's episode, he can't arrest him, and won't kill him. This doesn't really leave the hero with many options, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have a plan up his sleeve.

Check out the teaser below, and let us know how you think these final two episodes will play out.

Tonight, Hell’s Kitchen breaks loose.



Stream a new episode of Marvel Television’s #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 tonight at 6PM PT only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/YTnsesfTr0 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 28, 2026

Episode 7: The Hateful Darkness



Stream Episode 7 of Marvel Television's #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 this Tuesday at 6PM PT on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Ji6XDKYZay — Daredevil (@Daredevil) April 26, 2026

During a recent interview, showrunner Dario Scardapane revealed that he is currently writing the season 3 finale, and was asked if he could drop any hints about the next villain the Man Without Fear will encounter.

"You know, there are people who are like, 'oh God, Matt and Fisk,' but I actually feel that Matt and Fisk are getting closer and closer together as time goes by, in terms of, if you look at where they both end up at the end of season two, it’s easy to kind of start thinking about. Their battles are more revealing of who they are, and I think that they’re heading towards that set of revelations getting sorely tested, not exactly by each other."

A possible hint that Daredevil and the Kingpin will put their differences aside to battle a common enemy? This does happen in Ed Brubaker's The Devil in Cell Block-D storyline, which will likely influence the third season. Could we see a new character take up the mantle of Daredevil while Murdock is behind bars?

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."