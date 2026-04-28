Daredevil: Born Again - Karen Page Faces The Kingpin In New Teaser For Season 2's Penultimate Episode

Daredevil: Born Again - Karen Page Faces The Kingpin In New Teaser For Season 2's Penultimate Episode

The penultimate episode of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 arrives on Disney+ tonight, and Marvel Television has released a new promo teasing what's to come...

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By MarkCassidy - Apr 28, 2026 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Marvel Television has released a brief teaser for tonight's penultimate episode of Daredevil: Born Again season 2, which is titled "The Hateful Darkness."

Potential spoilers follow.

Last week's instalment ended with a brutal battle between Mayor Wilson Fisk and the Man Without Fear, as New York's furious citizens protested outside. With the tension ratcheting up, Powell ordered his AFTF officers to go "weapons free" before managing to apprehend Karen Page.

In the promo, we see Fisk paying a visit to Page's cell, as she defiantly tells the villain that she's never seen him "afraid before." We also see Buck Cashman aiming his gun at someone (does he finally have BB in his sights?), and Jessica Jones offering some sound advice to Daredevil as he prepares to enter the fray.

As Fisk took great delight in reminding Matt Murdock during last week's episode, he can't arrest him, and won't kill him. This doesn't really leave the hero with many options, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have a plan up his sleeve.

Check out the teaser below, and let us know how you think these final two episodes will play out.

During a recent interview, showrunner Dario Scardapane revealed that he is currently writing the season 3 finale, and was asked if he could drop any hints about the next villain the Man Without Fear will encounter.

"You know, there are people who are like, 'oh God, Matt and Fisk,' but I actually feel that Matt and Fisk are getting closer and closer together as time goes by, in terms of, if you look at where they both end up at the end of season two, it’s easy to kind of start thinking about. Their battles are more revealing of who they are, and I think that they’re heading towards that set of revelations getting sorely tested, not exactly by each other."

A possible hint that Daredevil and the Kingpin will put their differences aside to battle a common enemy? This does happen in Ed Brubaker's The Devil in Cell Block-D storyline, which will likely influence the third season. Could we see a new character take up the mantle of Daredevil while Murdock is behind bars?

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."

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soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/28/2026, 11:57 AM
Karen fighting Fisk in this universe:
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HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 4/28/2026, 12:02 PM
Just make him cry...that' his Achilles heel
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2026, 12:09 PM
Sweet , can’t wait to see this penultimate episode of the season…

It seems like Karen will be going on trial like Swordsman did before which makes me think Matt comes out of hiding to save her hence why we have seen him in the courtroom since he could be representing her.

Also I have a feeling Buck is pointing the gun at Daniel who is probably protecting B.B but we’ll see.

Anyway , this season has been quite good so excited to see how the remaining 2 episodes wrap it up heading into S3!!.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/28/2026, 12:19 PM
"Karen Page Faces The Kingpin"


🙄🤔💭

This is what makes everything about MARVEL since Endgame terrible. He should off this b🐩ch without a thought. Not out of spite, not out of grieving. Just because she had no business in his proximity.

They've reduced Kingpin to Kingpeg. [frick] you for that.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 4/28/2026, 12:39 PM
We get this kingpin

User Comment Image

Instead of

User Comment Image

No wonder they can't put in the MCU proper
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/28/2026, 1:17 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - He literally bear hugged a doctor and broke his spine. You people just love to cherry pick things to justify your opinion.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 4/28/2026, 1:49 PM
@SonOfAGif - how is that a flex?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/28/2026, 2:17 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - He ripped a man's face in half in season 1. He punched a brick wall and broke a portion of it.
stevezegers
stevezegers - 4/28/2026, 1:10 PM
Less BB would be good. Way too much focus on her and baby tony soprano's story.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 4/28/2026, 1:21 PM
@stevezegers - Which one is BB? I’m fast forwarding through the plot lines I don’t think are helpful to the story. It makes it a really good show overall.
YonnyLayna
YonnyLayna - 4/28/2026, 2:42 PM
@JustAWaffle - BB Urich the nephew of Ben Urich.
YonnyLayna
YonnyLayna - 4/28/2026, 2:43 PM
@stevezegers -
YonnyLayna
YonnyLayna - 4/28/2026, 2:44 PM
@stevezegers - her screentime should have gone to develope White Tyger instead 🙄
karlel
karlel - 4/28/2026, 1:43 PM
Karen is my least favorite character on the show. She is in a constant state of screwing up everything around her.

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