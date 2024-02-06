DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - Latest Set Photos May Confirm Major Character [SPOILER]

As filming continues on the New York set of Daredevil: Born Again, these latest photos shared on social media appear to confirm a certain rumored plot point.

Potentially major spoilers from this point on.

Previous photos have shown the villainous Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) opening fire before being tackled by the Man Without Fear (Charlie Cox). As expected, it seems the lethally-accurate assassin does indeed hit at least one of his targets - but the character he takes out is probably not who most fans will have been expecting.

In the Born Again comic, it's Karen Page who meets her end, but one of these shots appears to show Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson lying on the ground with Deborah Ann Woll standing nearby. This would obviously indicate that we'll be saying goodbye to Matt Murdock's best pal, but we have heard that multiple scenarios have been filmed, so it could still end up being Karen who bites it (one of 'em is almost certain to go).

The other scene being filmed here is said to focus on Matt arguing with his friends about something before taking his leave. If this was his final conversation with either Foggy or Karen (or both), it would certainly motivate the Devil of Hell's Kitchen to seek vengeance.

Karen's death may also bring Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) into the picture, but we're still not sure what part he'll play in the series. The Bear actor has yet to be spotted on the set.

Check out the photos at the links below.

Last we heard, The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane had come aboard as the project's new showrunner, but that's yet to be made official.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), who we last saw rushing back to New York in the season finale of Echo. Fisk will likely be either running for mayor of NYC or already appointed to the position when the story gets underway.

The show is not expected to run for the originally announced 18 episodes. A recent rumor claimed that it would likely air 9 (possibly 6) episodes before taking a mid-season break.

The upcoming Disney+ series doesn't have an official release date yet.