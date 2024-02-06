DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - Latest Set Photos May Confirm Major Character [SPOILER]

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - Latest Set Photos May Confirm Major Character [SPOILER] DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - Latest Set Photos May Confirm Major Character [SPOILER]

The latest photos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again might just confirm the grim fate of a main character... but not the one you were probably expecting!

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 06, 2024 05:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

As filming continues on the New York set of Daredevil: Born Again, these latest photos shared on social media appear to confirm a certain rumored plot point.

Potentially major spoilers from this point on.

Previous photos have shown the villainous Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) opening fire before being tackled by the Man Without Fear (Charlie Cox). As expected, it seems the lethally-accurate assassin does indeed hit at least one of his targets - but the character he takes out is probably not who most fans will have been expecting.

In the Born Again comic, it's Karen Page who meets her end, but one of these shots appears to show Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson lying on the ground with Deborah Ann Woll standing nearby. This would obviously indicate that we'll be saying goodbye to Matt Murdock's best pal, but we have heard that multiple scenarios have been filmed, so it could still end up being Karen who bites it (one of 'em is almost certain to go).

The other scene being filmed here is said to focus on Matt arguing with his friends about something before taking his leave. If this was his final conversation with either Foggy or Karen (or both), it would certainly motivate the Devil of Hell's Kitchen to seek vengeance.

Karen's death may also bring Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) into the picture, but we're still not sure what part he'll play in the series. The Bear actor has yet to be spotted on the set.

Check out the photos at the links below.

Last we heard, The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane had come aboard as the project's new showrunner, but that's yet to be made official.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), who we last saw rushing back to New York in the season finale of Echo. Fisk will likely be either running for mayor of NYC or already appointed to the position when the story gets underway.

The show is not expected to run for the originally announced 18 episodes. A recent rumor claimed that it would likely air 9 (possibly 6) episodes before taking a mid-season break.

The upcoming Disney+ series doesn't have an official release date yet.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos And Video Reveal Detailed Look At The Man Without Fear's New MCU Costume
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos And Video Reveal Detailed Look At The Man Without Fear's New MCU Costume
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos Reveal HD Look At Bullseye's Suit And Daredevil's Colorful New Costume
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos Reveal HD Look At Bullseye's Suit And Daredevil's Colorful New Costume
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

bobevanz - 2/6/2024, 5:17 PM
I feel like I've seen the whole show lol
thedrudo - 2/6/2024, 5:20 PM
Hopefully I forget all of this when the show drops in 2025.
harryba11zack - 2/6/2024, 5:24 PM
Origame - 2/6/2024, 5:34 PM
@harryba11zack - thats me after binge watching season 3.

That and seeing this

https://images.app.goo.gl/9V9TumVEw4ZB6TTR6
VamP5659 - 2/6/2024, 5:26 PM
Classic Disney Marvel move. Bringing back fan-favorites only to destroy them.
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2024, 5:26 PM
Multiple scenarios being filmed is odd unless it’s to throw off the spoilerhounds considering how “leaky” this set has been…

Anyway , I personally hope both Foggy & Karen don’t die since I like them both but sadly I’m thinking the former might go because the latter’s death had already been teased in S3 so going back to that would feel like a retread imo.

I need my Nelson , Murdock & Page together forever dammit!!,
clark67211 - 2/6/2024, 5:30 PM
Didn't Karen die in Guardian Devil, not Born Again?
GhostDog - 2/6/2024, 6:01 PM
@clark67211 - yup
BillyBatson1000 - 2/6/2024, 5:44 PM
Foggy took one for the team ...
GhostDog - 2/6/2024, 6:03 PM
Hopefully he survives but he’s had his fair share of dying in the comics. Okay enough with the set photos. We saw the new suit, that’s enough.
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2024, 6:08 PM
@GhostDog - didn’t Foggy get send to Hell recently and Matt had to go save him?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder