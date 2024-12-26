WHAT IF...?'s Howard The Duck Episode Featured The Animated Debut Of Two DAREDEVIL Characters - SPOILERS

What If...?'s third season has largely shifted the spotlight to characters from Phases 4 and 5. Much has changed since the animated series first went into development, of course, including Daredevil's long-awaited MCU debut.

While we won't get an episode putting the Man Without Fear from and centre, Matt Murdock was spotted in yesterday's "What If... Howard The Duck Got Hitched?"

Alongside Karen Page, he could be seen at The Grandmaster's breakfast where the Thor: Ragnarok villain intended to serve Howard the Duck and Darcy Lewis' egg aboard his cruise ship. In this reality, Matt and Karen were clearly on the guest list and eager to dine on this culinary delight.

Some fans have speculated that this might be Scott Summers/Cyclops and Jean Grey, especially with a Variant of X-Men '97's Storm set to factor into an upcoming episode of What If...? It's a nice theory, though that looks more like Matt and Karen to us.

Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum was recently asked whether What If...? will end on a cliffhanger or provide fans with closure as the Multiverse Sagfa starts to wind down:

"I think What If…? should feel like a warm blanket. It's a holiday release, it's a new one every morning, it's a little gift you get as you're home with your family over the holidays to watch while you're drinking your morning coffee or hot chocolate." "And it has that joy and that warmth and that glow of the season, because these characters are very human and they are at times super-funny, but at times have to really deal with some life lessons." "And so there's a sense of melancholy. The ending is both happy and sad. And certainly for me, having worked on this for so long and for this being the show that launched the studio, it is very bittersweet."

Take a closer look at What If...?'s blink-and-you'd-miss-it take on Daredevil and Karen in the X post below.

Matt Murdock and Karen in the new #WhatIf episode 😭 pic.twitter.com/q54oi7dG0r — Rayyan*🇵🇸 (@RayyanTCG) December 25, 2024

Watch as classic characters make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU. The Watcher (voice of Jeffrey Wright) will guide viewers as the series traverses new genres, bigger spectacles, and incredible new characters.

The series features an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Season 3 features fan-favourite characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder, and numerous others.

Episodes of What If...? season 3 are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and are written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley.

Executive producers are Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, and Bryan Andrews, with co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey, and producers Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, and Alex Scharf.

The first five episodes of What If...? season 3 are now streaming on Disney+. You can read our recaps of those by following the links below.