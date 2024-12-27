THE FLASH Director Andy Muschietti Says His DCU Batman Movie THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Has Been "Postponed"

THE FLASH Director Andy Muschietti Says His DCU Batman Movie THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Has Been &quot;Postponed&quot;

The Flash director Andy Muschietti has broken his silence on where things stand with The Brave and the Bold, admitting that its delay could see him helm another movie before starting work on the project.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 27, 2024 12:12 PM EST
Filed Under: The Brave and the Bold

The news that Andy Muschietti would direct The Brave and the Bold came right as The Flash raced into theaters. Was it meant as a sign of faith in the filmmaker or a distraction from what would prove to be a disastrous opening weekend?

We'll likely never know, though many fans have questioned James Gunn's decision to bring Muschietti back into the fold. The director may fare better under a new regime - and without all the reshoots he was forced to helm - but whether he's the right person to tell Batman and Robin's stories is up for debate.

However, Michael Keaton's scenes as the Caped Crusader in The Flash were arguably among the movie's best moments. 

In a new interview, Muschietti was asked where things stand with The Brave and the Bold and responded, "The Batman [The Brave and The Bold] project has been postponed a little bit so I might do another film before that."

This once again suggests that the movie is a long way from becoming a reality. At this rate, it's highly unlikely that The Brave and the Bold and The Batman Part II will open anywhere near each other in 2026, though that could be the intention given the obvious clash. 

As of now, the script clearly isn't where it needs to be and we know Gunn won't move forward with any DCU movies or TV shows until he's 100% happy with what's on the page. 

You can watch a clip from Muschietti's interview below.

"There’s no set timeline for anything," Gunn has said of DC Studios' approach to casting the DCU's Batman. "The one thing that I’ve tried to make clear to people from the beginning, in the way that I hope we're different, is that everything in DC is going to be based on the writers. Until we have a screenplay that I’m totally happy with, that movie is not going to get made, no matter what it is. "

"So, we have been really fortunate with some screenplays. You know, Supergirl came in and just, wow Ana [Nogueria] did such an amazing job, the Lanterns pilot came in, and now the whole 'Lanterns' series came in, and it's like 'Wow that's wonderful, wonderful work.' And there's a couple of other things that people don't know about, a couple of movies and TV shows that are greenlit or near greenlit."

He added, "But it's going to be based always on that, on the story, because at the end of the day if we're happy with the story that we're telling, that's what matters most. And once The Brave and the Bold gets to that point, then we'll make the movie."

As noted, Muschietti remains attached to helm The Brave and the Bold, and the movie's story will revolve around Bruce Wayne training his son, Damian, as Robin, adapting elements from Morrison and Frank Quitely's critically acclaimed Batman and Robin run.

The Brave and The Bold doesn't have a confirmed release date. 

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/27/2024, 12:10 PM
User Comment Image
ZiggyStarman
ZiggyStarman - 12/27/2024, 12:12 PM
I just hope we get a good movie, even if we have to wait.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/27/2024, 12:13 PM
Gunn is gonna make him and reeves fight to the death to determine who gets to make the next batman film.

dracula
dracula - 12/27/2024, 12:13 PM
We have The Batman so there is no rush
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/27/2024, 12:41 PM
@dracula - about that...
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 12/27/2024, 12:13 PM
And now The Batman 2 is [frick]ing delayed
Deadinside
Deadinside - 12/27/2024, 12:14 PM
A purposeful move on DC's part!
Postpone Brave & the Bold, Andy Muschietti picks up another movie, B&tB suddenly gets put into production & they have to find a new director, because of scheduling conflicts...! ☮️😉👍
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 12/27/2024, 12:16 PM
That’s good for the Reeves Batman. Give it some space between both films. Like I said. Gunn should make Reece’s shoot 2&3 at the same time. It will be 2031 when the Reeves universe is done.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/27/2024, 12:19 PM
That’s fine tbh , I would rather they take as much time as they feel they need rather then rush into it.

I’m 50/50 on Muschietti as a director since I liked IT Chapter 1 but 2 not so much…

I haven’t seen The Flash in its entirety but tbh I don’t blame him for the film really given the apparent reshoots he had to do for the then shifting DCEU (The Batman scenes seemed well done for the most part and I have heard the movie has a decent emotional core).

Perhaps he might be a better fit for this new regime and if so , I hope he does well with Brave and The Bold of/when it happens.

User Comment Image
Nolanite
Nolanite - 12/27/2024, 12:21 PM
I'm hearing that The Batman is also being delayed?!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/27/2024, 12:22 PM
Also Muschietti , I got your Bruce Wayne/Batman right here…

?si=oKdWxj2fd-kM7iFD

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
S8R8M
S8R8M - 12/27/2024, 12:25 PM
I bet he doesn't end up directing this movie.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/27/2024, 12:27 PM
I just went to the curb and postponed my trash
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/27/2024, 12:29 PM
good, phuck him.
micvalpro
micvalpro - 12/27/2024, 12:36 PM
were all gonna be so old by the time a new batman movie comes out. gunn should really fast track his batman movie with such a big window open now. or maybe penguin 2.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 12/27/2024, 12:37 PM
I've been binge watching Suits lately, and I think Harvey Spector & Mike Ross gave the PERFECT example of how Batman & Robin should be displayed on film.

Bruce should be the World's Greatest Detective. He should be the leading force against crime in Gotham City, with an outstanding success rate.

Dick should be what Mike Ross was in a domino mask. A kid with a photographic memory, who loses his parents at 11, and is taken in by Bruce, shortly after the death of his gymnast parents.

Bruce sees the exceptional memory bank of Dick, as well as his athletic prowess from gymnastics, and grows to love him for his ability to think through obstacles.

With the added bonus of exceptional memory, Dick puts together that Batman IS Bruce Wayne, thus beginning the journey of Robin -> Nightwing.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image



🪙 🪙
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/27/2024, 12:38 PM
What a shitty day for Batman fans, first this gets delayed then the Batman sequel. Good thing Superman looks awesome.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 12/27/2024, 12:39 PM
I think in this case, it was just announced too early. They wanted to hurry up and build interest in the DCU, by revealing Gunn's vision for Batman, right away. With Matt Reeves being a slow writer/filmmaker, and Superman being a likely hit, there's no need to introduce another Batman, in the next couple of years.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/27/2024, 12:40 PM
Both Batman movies delayed. My guess is that nothing gets green lit until they see how Superman performs. That movie will make or break DC on film.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/27/2024, 12:46 PM
Time to consider replacing this guy
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/27/2024, 12:48 PM
If I had to guess, Robin will be in The Batman Part 2. Then this movie could be a spin off sequel in between the third
grif
grif - 12/27/2024, 12:52 PM
gunverse is going as well as planned i guess

