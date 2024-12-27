THE FLASH Director Andy Muschietti Says His DCU Batman Movie THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Has Been "Postponed"

The news that Andy Muschietti would direct The Brave and the Bold came right as The Flash raced into theaters. Was it meant as a sign of faith in the filmmaker or a distraction from what would prove to be a disastrous opening weekend?

We'll likely never know, though many fans have questioned James Gunn's decision to bring Muschietti back into the fold. The director may fare better under a new regime - and without all the reshoots he was forced to helm - but whether he's the right person to tell Batman and Robin's stories is up for debate.

However, Michael Keaton's scenes as the Caped Crusader in The Flash were arguably among the movie's best moments.

In a new interview, Muschietti was asked where things stand with The Brave and the Bold and responded, "The Batman [The Brave and The Bold] project has been postponed a little bit so I might do another film before that."

This once again suggests that the movie is a long way from becoming a reality. At this rate, it's highly unlikely that The Brave and the Bold and The Batman Part II will open anywhere near each other in 2026, though that could be the intention given the obvious clash.

As of now, the script clearly isn't where it needs to be and we know Gunn won't move forward with any DCU movies or TV shows until he's 100% happy with what's on the page.

You can watch a clip from Muschietti's interview below.

Andy Muschietti finally speaks about ‘BATMAN: BRAVE & THE BOLD.”



States the Batman film won’t be happening for a while, and he might make a smaller film before then.



"There’s no set timeline for anything," Gunn has said of DC Studios' approach to casting the DCU's Batman. "The one thing that I’ve tried to make clear to people from the beginning, in the way that I hope we're different, is that everything in DC is going to be based on the writers. Until we have a screenplay that I’m totally happy with, that movie is not going to get made, no matter what it is. "

"So, we have been really fortunate with some screenplays. You know, Supergirl came in and just, wow Ana [Nogueria] did such an amazing job, the Lanterns pilot came in, and now the whole 'Lanterns' series came in, and it's like 'Wow that's wonderful, wonderful work.' And there's a couple of other things that people don't know about, a couple of movies and TV shows that are greenlit or near greenlit."

He added, "But it's going to be based always on that, on the story, because at the end of the day if we're happy with the story that we're telling, that's what matters most. And once The Brave and the Bold gets to that point, then we'll make the movie."

As noted, Muschietti remains attached to helm The Brave and the Bold, and the movie's story will revolve around Bruce Wayne training his son, Damian, as Robin, adapting elements from Morrison and Frank Quitely's critically acclaimed Batman and Robin run.

The Brave and The Bold doesn't have a confirmed release date.