DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - The First Footage From Marvel Studios' Disney+ Revival Has Been Revealed

Don't get too excited because it's literally only a second long, but the first footage from Daredevil: Born Again has been released as part of Disney's Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Apr 03, 2024 03:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

The Walt Disney Company held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders earlier today and, in a video teasing the studio's future offerings, a second of footage from Daredevil: Born Again has been released! 

Yes, one second. 

It's not much, but we get to see a bloodied Man Without Fear crack a smile in a costume which looks like it's been torn straight from the pages of the comic books. Those red eyes really pop too and we're hoping this means a trailer could be somewhere on the horizon (and that Disney+ starts hyping this show more than a month before its streaming debut). 

We aren't banking on seeing too much more from this one before Deadpool & Wolverine rolls around, but earlier today, new photos and footage from the set of Daredevil: Born Again found its way online featuring Jon Bernthal's return as The Punisher. 

Recently, Charlie Cox shared his thoughts on the return of Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson as Karen Page and Franklin "Foggy" Nelson in the upcoming Daredevil revival. 

"Yeah, it was pretty heartbreaking when they weren't around initially," the actor said. "When we came back to filming and they had made some changes, which you guys obviously probably read about and stuff, you know, it was clear that Foggy and Karen are kind of the heartbeat of our show. They always were."

"So [it feels] really special to have them back - huge shout out to Deborah and to Elden," Cox continued. "I know there’s been photos; there were some set photos that came out, so I know I can talk about it because it’s on the internet. But it was really sweet to have some scenes together again."

Check out this Daredevil: Born Again sneak peek in the X post below. 

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Wilson Bethel as Bullseye, and Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson,, and Hunter Doohan have all been cast in undisclosed roles, though we believe the latter is playing Muse.

Daredevil: Born Again will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2025/2026.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos Feature The Punisher Bloodied, In Costume, And Teaming Up With Daredevil
Evansly
Evansly - 4/3/2024, 3:42 PM
That 1 second gif sure looks good
Tensorpants
Tensorpants - 4/3/2024, 4:30 PM
@Evansly - No doubt, apparently I have an inaccurate understanding of the word "footage"
JFerguson
JFerguson - 4/3/2024, 3:47 PM
We are so back! Now please secure the return of John Paesano on soundtrack duties and Sister Maggie
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/3/2024, 3:48 PM
Why they ever thought they could just walk away from those Netflix shows and just rob bits and pieces from them still amazes me.. it is however typical of the movie industry when new people take on a cherished character think they can just change shit and nobody will mind…
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/3/2024, 3:48 PM
Wow, we've learned so much from this one second.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/3/2024, 3:48 PM
DC DID IT BETTER!!
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/3/2024, 4:40 PM
@harryba11zack -

I wish I could pretend I don't realize you don't actually joke about the nonsense you're spouting.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 4/3/2024, 3:48 PM
Please , Please be good

I want to get Marvel Hype like I did after Winter Solider and Daredevil season 1
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 4/3/2024, 3:49 PM
btw

Daredevil is a movie star level character

I really hope we see him in Spiderman 4

Guranteed Billion dollar movie
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/3/2024, 3:50 PM
Nice!!.

GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/3/2024, 3:57 PM
Bro smirking before he quenches his thirst for violence

Like a good catholic boy, Matthew
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/3/2024, 4:00 PM
Origame
Origame - 4/3/2024, 4:39 PM
@GhostDog - he's about to break out the ruler sister Agnes used on him in geometry class.
imnotwearinghockeypants
imnotwearinghockeypants - 4/3/2024, 4:02 PM
So Daredevil is in it, good to know.
Origame
Origame - 4/3/2024, 4:40 PM
@imnotwearinghockeypants - still can't believe the first version of the show had no daredevil until episode 4

