DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - The First Footage From Marvel Studios' Disney+ Revival Has Been Revealed

The Walt Disney Company held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders earlier today and, in a video teasing the studio's future offerings, a second of footage from Daredevil: Born Again has been released!

Yes, one second.

It's not much, but we get to see a bloodied Man Without Fear crack a smile in a costume which looks like it's been torn straight from the pages of the comic books. Those red eyes really pop too and we're hoping this means a trailer could be somewhere on the horizon (and that Disney+ starts hyping this show more than a month before its streaming debut).

We aren't banking on seeing too much more from this one before Deadpool & Wolverine rolls around, but earlier today, new photos and footage from the set of Daredevil: Born Again found its way online featuring Jon Bernthal's return as The Punisher.

Recently, Charlie Cox shared his thoughts on the return of Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson as Karen Page and Franklin "Foggy" Nelson in the upcoming Daredevil revival.

"Yeah, it was pretty heartbreaking when they weren't around initially," the actor said. "When we came back to filming and they had made some changes, which you guys obviously probably read about and stuff, you know, it was clear that Foggy and Karen are kind of the heartbeat of our show. They always were."

"So [it feels] really special to have them back - huge shout out to Deborah and to Elden," Cox continued. "I know there’s been photos; there were some set photos that came out, so I know I can talk about it because it’s on the internet. But it was really sweet to have some scenes together again."

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Wilson Bethel as Bullseye, and Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson,, and Hunter Doohan have all been cast in undisclosed roles, though we believe the latter is playing Muse.

Daredevil: Born Again will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2025/2026.