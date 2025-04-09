DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Directors Tease Next Week's "Tragic, Extraordinarily Shocking" Finale - SPOILERS

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Directors Tease Next Week's &quot;Tragic, Extraordinarily Shocking&quot; Finale - SPOILERS

Daredevil: Born Again directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have dropped a few hints about next week's "brutally tragic" and "extraordinarily shocking" season finale...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 09, 2025 03:04 PM EST
The penultimate episode of Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney+, and with the hour ending on a massive cliffhanger, directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are now dropping some hints about what fans can expect from next week's season finale.

There will be full spoilers for this week's episode and mild spoilers for the finale ahead.

In "Isle of Hope," Matt Murdock inadvertently facilitates the escape of the man who killed Foggy Nelson, Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter," before learning that Vanessa Fisk was the one who hired the assassin to take out his best friend back in the series premiere.

Bullseye decides to target Mayor Fisk at the Black and White Ball, but Murdock's heroic instincts kick in and he jumps in front of his nemesis, taking Dex's bullet through the chest.

While speaking to TV Line, Benson and Moorhead avoided getting into plot specifics, but they did tease what is by far the most violent moment of the season (and any MCU project, for that matter).

“There is a moment in the finale that is extraordinarily shocking on a practical effects level, and is very, very, very violent — but also, as filmmakers, incredibly exciting,” said Benson. “You’ll know what I’m talking about [when you see it], and I can’t wait for people to understand why there’s a gleam in my eye [right now].”

Added Moorhead: “[The finale] is so brutally tragic…. A bonanza of bonkers visuals.”

TV line added a hint of their own, revealing that the episode, which is titled "Straight To Hell," includes "a flashback that gives us better insight into a key event from the series." 

You can probably guess what the flashback will entail, but we'll say no more about the shocking scene the directors are referring to! If you've been keeping up with the various trailers and TV spots, you'll know that the finale is shaping up to be an unmissable hour of TV.

What do you make of Daredevil: Born Again so far? Let us know in the comments section down below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 4/9/2025, 3:16 PM
Sorry, but so far the series was easily missable.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 4/9/2025, 4:04 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - you have unrealistic expectations.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/9/2025, 3:17 PM
Really weak show, daredevil suits up more in She Hulk than in Daredevil
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 4/9/2025, 3:45 PM
@Malatrova15 - So daredevil suiting up makes for a better show? Because we’ve never seen Matt suit up as daredevil before right? These petty complaints are not just sad and pathetic they’re comical.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/9/2025, 3:50 PM
@CaptainAwkward - of course makes it better, i care very little for Matt crying over Foggy, my best friend was killed too by muggers on Staten Island and i still dress up in drag to punish truckers using my tongue here in Tuscaloosa.
So Matt better suit up or ill will stop pirating the show
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 4/9/2025, 3:17 PM
Wait are we still getting a punisher in the last episode?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 4/9/2025, 3:20 PM
@Gabimaru - yes. That's hardly a spoiler is it?
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 4/9/2025, 3:23 PM
@MarkCassidy - so they are shoehorning everything in the last episode aren't they?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 4/9/2025, 3:25 PM
@Gabimaru - not really... Remember there's at least one more season. I wouldn't expect many resolutions next week.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/9/2025, 3:51 PM
@Gabimaru - lol…there is no one answering up in the comments you are talking to a ghost my man…who is marcassidy?
TheLobster
TheLobster - 4/9/2025, 3:19 PM
Well not that shocking cause we already know most everyone is making it to next season.

I really do hope they kill off Vanessa but not BB.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/9/2025, 3:20 PM
Matt dies.

The set pics from Season 2 are a decoy. He's actually being replaced by a younger version of himself. Ayala's neice. She will be Darekid, member of the Old Young Avenger Champions.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/9/2025, 3:52 PM
@ObserverIO - i Darekids all the time in Queens
Superhavs
Superhavs - 4/9/2025, 3:23 PM
At this point the show should be called “Murdock”.
theprophet
theprophet - 4/9/2025, 3:50 PM
@Superhavs - he didn’t wear his red suit all of season 3 why is it a problem now?
SurfinSuperman
SurfinSuperman - 4/9/2025, 4:18 PM
@theprophet - He didn't even bcome Daredevil until the last episode of Netflix season 1 either. These people just want to hate the show badly for some reason.
NGFB
NGFB - 4/9/2025, 4:03 PM
No lazer beams shooting outta eyes, or wavey hand magic, or flying dudes or capes. Dis show suxs!
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/9/2025, 4:23 PM
I mean, Fisk is going to Brutally murder Vanessa. It's not shocking, it's narratively where the season has been going all along. Fisk promised not to go after Foggy, Vanessa, by proxy, broke that promise. Fisk broke his promise not to kill her lover. Vanessa tried to kill him. She's done for. He's going to be an angry, sobbing, bloody disaster as he does it, probably with his bare hands.

