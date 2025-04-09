DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Directors Tease Next Week's "Tragic, Extraordinarily Shocking" Finale - SPOILERS

The penultimate episode of Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney+, and with the hour ending on a massive cliffhanger, directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are now dropping some hints about what fans can expect from next week's season finale.

There will be full spoilers for this week's episode and mild spoilers for the finale ahead.

In "Isle of Hope," Matt Murdock inadvertently facilitates the escape of the man who killed Foggy Nelson, Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter," before learning that Vanessa Fisk was the one who hired the assassin to take out his best friend back in the series premiere.

Bullseye decides to target Mayor Fisk at the Black and White Ball, but Murdock's heroic instincts kick in and he jumps in front of his nemesis, taking Dex's bullet through the chest.

While speaking to TV Line, Benson and Moorhead avoided getting into plot specifics, but they did tease what is by far the most violent moment of the season (and any MCU project, for that matter).

“There is a moment in the finale that is extraordinarily shocking on a practical effects level, and is very, very, very violent — but also, as filmmakers, incredibly exciting,” said Benson. “You’ll know what I’m talking about [when you see it], and I can’t wait for people to understand why there’s a gleam in my eye [right now].”

Added Moorhead: “[The finale] is so brutally tragic…. A bonanza of bonkers visuals.”

TV line added a hint of their own, revealing that the episode, which is titled "Straight To Hell," includes "a flashback that gives us better insight into a key event from the series."

You can probably guess what the flashback will entail, but we'll say no more about the shocking scene the directors are referring to! If you've been keeping up with the various trailers and TV spots, you'll know that the finale is shaping up to be an unmissable hour of TV.

What do you make of Daredevil: Born Again so far? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Only two episodes left.



Tonight, a new episode of Marvel Television's #DaredevilBornAgain is streaming on @DisneyPlus at 6pm PT/9pm ET. pic.twitter.com/8CWVJIJrwS — Daredevil (@Daredevil) April 8, 2025

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.