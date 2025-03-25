DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Episode 6 Includes HAWKEYE Cameo, A Big Debut, And A Controversial Change - SPOILERS

The sixth episode of Daredevil: Born Again has a few major talking points, including Swordsman's return, the debut of Mayor Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force, and some huge changes to a comic character.

By JoshWilding - Mar 25, 2025 09:03 PM EST
We'll be bringing you a recap of Daredevil: Born Again's latest episodes soon (they may already be on the site as you read this), but there are a few talking points in the show's sixth instalment, "Excessive Force," we need to take a closer look at. 

It's no secret that Hawkeye star Tony Dalton has been cast in the series - we reported on it back in February - but it's here that we get to see Swordsman in action! While it's only through some blurry security footage, he's seemingly embraced being a vigilante after crossing paths with Clint Barton and Kate Bishop a couple of Christmases ago.

This won't be the last we see of Jack Duquesne in Daredevil: Born Again, though to say more would be getting ahead of ourselves.

The episode also features the formation of Mayor Wilson Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force. He's turned to those Punisher-loving dirty cops to be his personal army, and among their ranks is Detective Cole North. 

We learn that he's arrived in New York from Chicago where he took the law into his own hands and beat up a drug dealer for information. This is a huge change to the comics, where Cole was introduced during Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's Daredevil run. 

There, he was an honest cop who set out to take down the Man Without Fear after he was accused of murdering a street thug. Later, Mayor Fisk ordered him to bring down Spider-Man, and the Detective eventually left the NYPD to help Daredevil and Elektra battle The Hand. 

While they have Chicago in common, this Cole North simply appears to be a straight-up bad guy, something we have to believe will disappoint many comic book fans. 

On the plus side, when Angela del Toro is kidnapped by Muse, Matt finally gives in to his impulses and suits up as Daredevil to take the fight to the serial killer. Daredevil is finally back, though we'll have more on that for you tomorrow morning. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Six episodes of Daredevil: Born Again's are now streaming on Disney+. 

So far we have Daredevil, The Punisher, Muse, White Tiger (RIP), Spider-Man, and Swordsman as active vigilantes. What will be interesting is if heroes like Ms. Marvel and those who seemed to have retired like Luke Cage will be included as banned from New York or hunted beyond NYC for their vigilante ways. Is Fisk only keeping street heroes exclusive to his bill? Will Valentina and her Thunderbolts* be excluded? Don't f**k this up Kevin Feige. You finally have a storyline that "everyone" is legitimately into at the moment.
