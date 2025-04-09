DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Episode 8 Directors Talk [SPOILER]'s Violent Return And That Big Cliffhanger

In Daredevil: Born Again's penultimate episode, "Isle of Joy," Bullseye escapes from prison, tries to murder Mayor Fisk, and inadvertently takes out Matt Murdock when the Man Without Fear leaps into action to save the "former" Kingpin of Crime.

Loki and Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead helmed Daredevil: Born Again's new pilot and the show's final two episodes.

During his investigation into Foggy Nelson's murder, Matt visits his best friend's killer in prison, loses his cool, and unknowingly(?) loosens one of the former FBI Agent's teeth. That eventually helps Bullseye to escape, but was it intentional?

Phase Hero spoke with the duo and asked whether Matt wanted Dex to break out when he slammed his head into the table.

"In answer to the first question, whether it was Matt's plan, I think you're supposed to wonder about this," Moorhead teased. "We have an idea, but we're not going to tell you. There's a version where Matt made a mistake. Either he just hit out of anger or...there's a version also where he says, 'That injury will buy you a little bit of time outside of gen pop while I investigate what you're talking about,' but I think we got rid of that bit."

"It was more like he just hits him out of anger, but then you start realising that maybe there's some kind of a plan behind the whole thing. The idea of getting Bullseye to escape in that he can help him in all this because Matt is so good at these lengthy schemes."

"Both are possible, and by the time you end the season, you might have a decision on which that is," he continued. "The devil in Daredevil comes from a guy who does things out of anger. It's a very real thing."

Later in the interview, the directors were asked about why Bullseye targets Fisk despite the fact that Vanessa was the one who manipulated him into attacking Josie's Bar.

Benson said, "Full credit to Dario [Scardapane]...you say you don't know who he was going to shoot in that scene, neither do we in a way. This dude should have it in for Fisk. Fisk ruined his life. Him and Matt have a pretty complicated past and yet he does still seem to have much more humanity than a traditional villain and probably recognises that Matt Murdock is not a terrible person."

"[Vanessa], what she did was pretty gangster to him, but you can understand why he'd ultimately lay it on Fisk but yet also, Fisk always seemed to have a paternal control over him. He took a kid who didn't really have a father...his closest thing to a parent was probably the therapist from the tapes in the Netflix series. You get into this really complicated area," he added.

The moment Bullseye uses a tooth as a weapon was pulled straight from the comics, and you can rewatch the bloody moment Daredevil: Born Again adapted it below.