DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Episode 8 Reveals The Truth About Foggy Nelson As [SPOILER] Makes His Bloody Return

Daredevil: Born Again's penultimate episode just hit Disney+ and it not only reveals the truth about what happened to Foggy Nelson, but brings a key villain back for a confrontation that ends in tragedy.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 08, 2025 09:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

In Daredevil: Born Again's premiere, Foggy Nelson was gunned down by Bullseye. Despite fans pointing to the comics in the hope of finding an explanation for how the lawyer survived his run-in with Dex, Foggy currently appears to be very dead. 

However, those of you who believed there was more to his demise than met the eye have been proven correct after watching tonight's penultimate episode of the Disney+ series, "Isle of Joy."

Matt Murdock deduces that Foggy knew he was about to win his case and realises someone silenced him. Bullseye, meanwhile, is being moved to gen pop and the Man Without Fear takes this opportunity to question his old foe. Unfortunately, he doesn't get too far but loses his cool and slams Dex's head into the table before leaving. 

Later, that gives Bullseye the perfect opportunity to recreate a key moment from the comics when he uses a loose tooth to escape from captivity.

Back to Foggy, though, and both we and Matt learn that Vanessa Fisk ordered his death. It turns out that the case he was working on would have exposed her criminal activities as the new Kingpin of Crime, leaving her with no other choice but to find a way to free Dex and send him after Matt's best friend. 

While Fisk is guilty of plenty - including blackmailing Jacques Duquesne after learning he's moonlighting as Swordsman - he didn't order the hit on Foggy, but Matt knows and confronts her while sharing a dance at a party for the Mayor. 

However, before things can escalate between them, Bullseye arrives and attempts to gun down Wilson; hearing the shot, Matt takes the bullet for his greatest enemy and is left bleeding out on the floor as the episode ends. 

Like the premiere, this penultimate chapter was a product of the new creative team and an indication of what the finale and season 2 will look like. This instalment definitely upped the ante and made Foggy's death matter a lot more than it would have done (in Daredevil: Born Again's previous iteration, it was either a random killing or one of the city's dirty cops). 

While Matt may not live to see another day, Fisk owes his life to the man he hates but must protect his wife from Daredevil's vengeance. Something tells us that next week's finale will not be one to miss. 

Eight episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. 

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoiler-Free Preview: Here's What To Expect From Tonight's New Episode, Isle Of Joy
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 4/8/2025, 9:20 PM
Is this show actually getting better as it goes on? I watched the first 2 episodes and they were ok, nothing that wowed me like the Netflix show did. I’m basically waiting for the series finale so I can just binge the rest.
thereeljoefish
thereeljoefish - 4/8/2025, 9:33 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - what does wow you? Lol
theprophet
theprophet - 4/8/2025, 9:45 PM
Damn what an episode, you can tell the quality changed after the overhaul….Matt telling bullseye to go [frick] himself that was great
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/8/2025, 9:56 PM
What a drag of a season….all these episodes of nothing burger Just to bring Daredevil back to his initial Netflix status quo…thank you Feige …this slop is season 5 Green Arrow lével
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/8/2025, 10:03 PM
@Malatrova15 - it really is a massive drag
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/8/2025, 10:04 PM
This show is so frustrating. You can see the flickers of post overhaul work that really shine and then the pre overhaul stuff rears its ugly head. This season is just an uneven drag.

Idk…maybe they should’ve truly started from scratch and not tried to fix the pre overhaul stuff. At least season 2 has the new writers untethered.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 4/8/2025, 10:08 PM
I’m a fan so far, but man do I hate when they cut back and forth between the Fisk and Matt moments. They did it in the last episode, too. Cut, cut, cut, cut, cut. Just let the dang scene play out. It’s like the editor has ADD.

Otherwise, it’s been a solid season.

