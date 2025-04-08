DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Episode 8 Reveals The Truth About Foggy Nelson As [SPOILER] Makes His Bloody Return

In Daredevil: Born Again's premiere, Foggy Nelson was gunned down by Bullseye. Despite fans pointing to the comics in the hope of finding an explanation for how the lawyer survived his run-in with Dex, Foggy currently appears to be very dead.

However, those of you who believed there was more to his demise than met the eye have been proven correct after watching tonight's penultimate episode of the Disney+ series, "Isle of Joy."

Matt Murdock deduces that Foggy knew he was about to win his case and realises someone silenced him. Bullseye, meanwhile, is being moved to gen pop and the Man Without Fear takes this opportunity to question his old foe. Unfortunately, he doesn't get too far but loses his cool and slams Dex's head into the table before leaving.

Later, that gives Bullseye the perfect opportunity to recreate a key moment from the comics when he uses a loose tooth to escape from captivity.

Back to Foggy, though, and both we and Matt learn that Vanessa Fisk ordered his death. It turns out that the case he was working on would have exposed her criminal activities as the new Kingpin of Crime, leaving her with no other choice but to find a way to free Dex and send him after Matt's best friend.

While Fisk is guilty of plenty - including blackmailing Jacques Duquesne after learning he's moonlighting as Swordsman - he didn't order the hit on Foggy, but Matt knows and confronts her while sharing a dance at a party for the Mayor.

However, before things can escalate between them, Bullseye arrives and attempts to gun down Wilson; hearing the shot, Matt takes the bullet for his greatest enemy and is left bleeding out on the floor as the episode ends.

Like the premiere, this penultimate chapter was a product of the new creative team and an indication of what the finale and season 2 will look like. This instalment definitely upped the ante and made Foggy's death matter a lot more than it would have done (in Daredevil: Born Again's previous iteration, it was either a random killing or one of the city's dirty cops).

While Matt may not live to see another day, Fisk owes his life to the man he hates but must protect his wife from Daredevil's vengeance. Something tells us that next week's finale will not be one to miss.

Eight episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.