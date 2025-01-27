DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Officially Rated 18+ In The UK

The recent trailer for Daredevil: Born Again seemed to assuage any concerns that the Marvel Television revival would tone down the brutality of the original Netflix show, and the series has now been given the highest rating possible in the United Kingdom.

Like Marvel's previous TV-MA show, the relatively tame Echo, we expected Born Again to be rated 16 in the UK, but it's officially received an 18+ rating - which means strictly adults only.

For some context, The Punisher was the only Netflix Marvel show to land this rating.

Marvel Studios' Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, suggested that Born Again will not hold anything back in a 2024 interview.

“It all comes at a cost," he told the Phase Hero podcast when asked about the level of violence in the series. "It is one of the most violent things we’ve put on screen, but it’s in service of a greater tragedy that is really compelling.”

“I’m so excited for that show. I actually don’t think the audience is ready for this show," he added. "It goes really deep into these characters. I loved the original show, and that cast is unbelievable. I remember having conversations with Kevin when the original series was cast. If we were making a movie about Daredevil, that would be the cast.”

Star Charlie Cox confirmed that cameras will start rolling on Born Again's second season before the season 1 premiere during a recent Fan Expo appearance.

There's been some talk of early plans for a third season of the show, but we've heard that the studio is waiting to see how the first batch of episodes do before giving the green light.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.