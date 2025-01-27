DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Officially Rated 18+ In The UK

Marvel Studios' upcoming Daredevil: Born Again Disney+ series has been give the strictest age rating possible in the United Kingdom...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 27, 2025 06:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

The recent trailer for Daredevil: Born Again seemed to assuage any concerns that the Marvel Television revival would tone down the brutality of the original Netflix show, and the series has now been given the highest rating possible in the United Kingdom.

Like Marvel's previous TV-MA show, the relatively tame Echo, we expected Born Again to be rated 16 in the UK, but it's officially received an 18+ rating - which means strictly adults only.

For some context, The Punisher was the only Netflix Marvel show to land this rating.

Marvel Studios' Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, suggested that Born Again will not hold anything back in a 2024 interview.

“It all comes at a cost," he told the Phase Hero podcast when asked about the level of violence in the series. "It is one of the most violent things we’ve put on screen, but it’s in service of a greater tragedy that is really compelling.”

“I’m so excited for that show. I actually don’t think the audience is ready for this show," he added. "It goes really deep into these characters. I loved the original show, and that cast is unbelievable. I remember having conversations with Kevin when the original series was cast. If we were making a movie about Daredevil, that would be the cast.”

Image

Star Charlie Cox confirmed that cameras will start rolling on Born Again's second season before the season 1 premiere during a recent Fan Expo appearance.

There's been some talk of early plans for a third season of the show, but we've heard that the studio is waiting to see how the first batch of episodes do before giving the green light.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

Rumored Update On DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 3 Plans And Some Big Season 2 Surprises - Possible SPOILERS
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/27/2025, 6:58 AM
DrSmoonk
DrSmoonk - 1/27/2025, 8:04 AM
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/27/2025, 6:58 AM
Most R rated movies in the US are rated 15 here so this must be pretty gritty to get an 18 👀
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/27/2025, 7:11 AM
[frick] me.

In Fisk we trust.

The only show that can up against The Penguin, but unfortunately as much I love Fisk, I doubt that will happen.

If Fisk was to win an Emmy or Golden Globe, he would have won ages ago.

For [frick]s Sake.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 1/27/2025, 7:28 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - Penguin was ok, overrated a bit, but ok. I feel good about Born Again.... i hope the week to week release can keep up the momentum...That's the only thing i'm worried about for a new DD series. I would wait till it's all out in about, but then that would require me to stay off the internet for 8 to 9 weeks, which is damn near impossible these days.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/27/2025, 7:35 AM
@Conquistador - I feel mate.

But come on, Penguin was cold. I bloody enjoyed it. He was just pure heartless.

Show was just too dark.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 1/27/2025, 7:42 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - Farrell was brilliant, but it just felt that some of the characters and set up around him was lacking. The cinematography also cheapened it in my view, still a great show, but lost some of the luster from the movie.

Cox's Disney+ Daredevil only has the Netflix's Daredevil to compare too, but i'm hopeful. Bernthal's Punisher origin in season 2 was SICK! i hope they can recapture some of that magic. The 18+ rating is promising, but anyone can show violence, blood, tits and ass, it's just about how well its done.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/27/2025, 7:21 AM
An 18 in the UK? Wow, those are rare here outside of full on graphic horror and explicit sexual content, so much for those still claiming they were going to tone down the violance/lighten the tone on this considering the Netflix DD series wasn't an 18 and if anything over time it has taken increasingly more to be given the max rating year on year.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/27/2025, 7:32 AM
@Apophis71 - damn

I guess they were not joking then when the showrunner said this is darker & more violent then the Netflix show .
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/27/2025, 7:55 AM
@Apophis71 - Although The Punisher was also rated 18 in the UK and there was no nudity and not a single F-bomb in that show, just a little violence here and there.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/27/2025, 7:22 AM
I’m excited for this show. I hope we get a good amount of Frank Castle too.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 1/27/2025, 7:41 AM
Good, I want it to be gritty...but good writing is what will make it break it
ComicBookPsycho
ComicBookPsycho - 1/27/2025, 7:47 AM
@Izaizaiza - Fingers crossed
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/27/2025, 7:53 AM
While I’m not someone who thinks DD needs to have a mature rating since I feel like most of his comics are usually PG 13 or the tv equivalent of that…

However given this is meant to be more in line with the Netflix show which was like a PG-15 according to the previous showrunners , it would make sense to keep it around the same rating but to seemingly up the violence & such for that 18+ is surprising and I do hope leads to Marvel gaining enough confidence to possibly do that for some of their other properties that have gotten darker in the comics such as Moon Knight.

It honestly would be perfect if they do up the rating on MK S2 if we get it due to the introduction of Jake Lockley at the end of last season who is meant to be the more violent alter ego of Marc & Steven.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/27/2025, 8:01 AM
User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 1/27/2025, 8:01 AM
In a different article it would have been "Officially" highlighted in red.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 1/27/2025, 8:07 AM
If this one is at least good, ill be there to celebrate with everyone.

But Disney and Feige intervention will most definitely ruin this. This is not the Netflix series.

I can be wrong, hopefully.
Fares
Fares - 1/27/2025, 8:16 AM
I hope I'm wrong but from the trailer I didn't feel the cinematic presentation that Marvel has brought to other Disney+ series.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/27/2025, 8:21 AM
@Fares - really?

I felt it was more cinematic then the Netflix show

