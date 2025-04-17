DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Poll And Spoiler Discussion - What Did You Make Of The First Season?

The season finale of Daredevil: Born Again, "Straight To Hell," is now streaming on Disney+, and Marvel Television's revival series certainly wrapped-up in memorable fashion.

Among other things, the episode featured a long-awaited team-up between the Man Without Fear (Charlie Cox) and the Punisher (Jon Bernthal), the return of Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) committing by far the most brutally violent murder in MCU history.

The final scene also laid the groundwork for an all-out war between Kingpin's AVTA and Daredevil's allies (rumor has it he'll be joined by some old friends to help him defend the city in season 2).

The show has been met with a positive reception overall, but certain episodes were definitely better-received than others, and some fans seem to feel that Born Again never quite managed to reach the same heights as the original Netflix series.

Born Again also made a few creative decisions viewers couldn't fully get behind, including killing off Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) in the premiere, and keeping Matt Murdock out of his costume for most of the series. There was also the mostly self-contained "With Interest," which felt tonally at odds with the other episodes and included a few hilariously blatant Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel name-drops (not to mention a cameo from her Funko POP).

We want to know what you made of the first season of Daredevil: Born Again as a whole. Vote in the poll below, and be sure to elaborate in the comments section.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.