DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Poll And Spoiler Discussion - What Did You Make Of The First Season?

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again concluded last night with an intense, bloody finale, and we want to know what you made of the entire first season...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 17, 2025 01:04 PM EST
The season finale of Daredevil: Born Again, "Straight To Hell," is now streaming on Disney+, and Marvel Television's revival series certainly wrapped-up in memorable fashion.

Among other things, the episode featured a long-awaited team-up between the Man Without Fear (Charlie Cox) and the Punisher (Jon Bernthal), the return of Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) committing by far the most brutally violent murder in MCU history.

The final scene also laid the groundwork for an all-out war between Kingpin's AVTA and Daredevil's allies (rumor has it he'll be joined by some old friends to help him defend the city in season 2).

The show has been met with a positive reception overall, but certain episodes were definitely better-received than others, and some fans seem to feel that Born Again never quite managed to reach the same heights as the original Netflix series.

Born Again also made a few creative decisions viewers couldn't fully get behind, including killing off Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) in the premiere, and keeping Matt Murdock out of his costume for most of the series. There was also the mostly self-contained "With Interest," which felt tonally at odds with the other episodes and included a few hilariously blatant Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel name-drops (not to mention a cameo from her Funko POP).

We want to know what you made of the first season of Daredevil: Born Again as a whole. Vote in the poll below, and be sure to elaborate in the comments section.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Conquistador
Conquistador - 4/17/2025, 1:08 PM
I thought it was a pretty good season. You can kind of see the stitching with the revamp, but I'm considering that and what we possibly was going to initially get, this was for the better.

That ending was dope...bring on season 2....And of course The Punisher's Speciao Presentation.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/17/2025, 1:08 PM
a complete woke wank stain
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 4/17/2025, 1:15 PM
@harryba11zack - I know I'm going to regret this... But what on earth was "woke" about this show?
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/17/2025, 1:19 PM
@MarkCassidy - Duh, Matt's new law partner is a black woman. WOKE AS HELL!!
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 4/17/2025, 1:41 PM
@HammerLegFoot - oh yeah I forgot about that. Also, white tiger was a Mexican or something like that.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/17/2025, 1:52 PM
@MarkCassidy - See. Show could have been amazing if it wasnt so WOKE
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/17/2025, 1:08 PM
Loved it. Just got to finish season 3 now
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 4/17/2025, 1:13 PM
It was good. A little slow to build up though. The season finale was great. Hoping season 2 is more Daredevil action rather than Matt Murdoch.
Fares
Fares - 4/17/2025, 1:14 PM
Fantastic.

I was a massive doubter and now I think it stands right next to the other seasons.

There are a couple of massive dumb decisions done by the characters here and there, like how Matt decided to reveal Hector's identity like that and how Bullseye was being treated for his injuries with his hands not tied, but overall it was fantastic.

It's ironic that the best episodes for me had little to no action/Daredevil, but that's good writing for you.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/17/2025, 1:26 PM
@Fares - I thought Matt revealing Hectors identity in the moment was a bold by genius decision in the moment given the character witnesses that led to his acquittal but yeah , it did led to his death which wasn’t good since he was always going to be in danger after that.

I do agree with Bullseyes hands not being tied though
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/17/2025, 1:17 PM
I enjoyed it but you could see the seams where the stitched the story and tone from two different sets of filming together.

The last episode was the best and I'm all in if they can make a season close to that quality
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/17/2025, 1:20 PM
Took a little time to get its footing but when it did I was hooked. I like the idea of an almost dual-protagonist take with this adaptation of Devil's Reign.
rebellion
rebellion - 4/17/2025, 1:24 PM
there were flashes of brilliance, like the ending of ep8.. but overall it was a bit of a mess. the showrunner was a fool to criticize the original show since he didnt get nowhere near that masterpiece.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 4/17/2025, 1:29 PM
Quite a let down.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/17/2025, 1:38 PM
@MarvelousMarty - Now go ahead and explain.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/17/2025, 1:31 PM
The first two and last two eps were "Very Good," everything else, disappointing. IMO, anyway.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 4/17/2025, 1:34 PM
Maybe I'm easy and just excited to have DD back but I really liked it.
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 4/17/2025, 1:35 PM
Anyone who walked in wanting/expecting a Season 4 of Netflix's Daredevil was already inherently setting them self up for failure.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/17/2025, 1:41 PM
Loved it. 4/5 stars

Daredevil:
S3
S1
BA
S2

thats my order. I think BAS2 will be special if its anything like the finale was.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/17/2025, 1:49 PM
Gave up after the second episode, watched the hi-lights on youtube. It's just not enjoyable to sit through, hated every side character, especially the ungratful "I saved myself" chick, hated the seeing matt just take shit from everyone when Netflix Matt would hit back, hated the Cuckpin and what they did with his relationship with Vanessa, Muse was completely wasted, fights DD for the first time, dies the next episode, how does he know how to fight? we get one off hand mention that he studied jujitsu at some point, that's it, why does he do what he does, oh he just blurts it out to his psychiatrist on the same episode he dies. They took a cool character from the books and reduced him to a throwaway villain of the week from a law and order episode. I've already said before about the dodgey choreography, the stage lights making it look like a threatre play, the over reliance on CGI to try and make up for the lackluster action scenes. Watching DD spit CG blood after every kick from Muse was just ........ there's no restraint and I mean that in the worst way possible.
Could the show have been much worse? yes but at the same time, at this point I wouldn't give a sh1t if they cancelled it after season 2 because of the low viewership because frankly, they earned it. This is from someone who consider's the first season of Daredevil to be on par with the quality of The Winter soldier.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 4/17/2025, 1:55 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

If you only watched two episodes and then dipped, I don't think you're really "qualified" to give any kind of in depth assessment about the season. Not saying the couple points you mentioned aren't valid, but as far as judging the entire seasons quality, dude stfu.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/17/2025, 1:56 PM
I didn’t think ep 5 “ Without Interest” was as tonally out of place with the rest of the series as some others did..

Perhaps a bit lighter to an extent due to Yusuf’s involvement but still felt relatively serious imo aswell as furthered the brewing gang war in the background and Matts struggle in leaving DD behind.

Anyway , I liked the episode though I say that as someone who enjoys bottle episodes.

User Comment Image

Overall , it was a solid season imo given the overhaul but I’m looking forward to S2 even more since they won’t be burdened by constraints anymore.

DD season rankings…
1.S3
2.S1
3.BA S1
4.S2
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/17/2025, 1:59 PM
I wonder how it will flow now that all episodes are available. The lack of Daredevil in the show hit us harder in the week-to-week format than, say, the critics who got each episode at once. I get the criticism of the lack of Daredevil, but I liked that they let it build up between Fisk and Matt, letting their violent natures show themselves.

By the last episode, you felt the tension and uneasiness from the Netflix shows. Nothing highlights that more than when Matt was about to get up and Karen stopped him. To me, there was such an uneasy, uncertain feeling even though the season was ending.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/17/2025, 2:00 PM
Im not ranking the shows because I haven't watched them in years and it would be disingenuous

