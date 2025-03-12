DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Poster Teases The Devil Inside Matt Murdock; New Episode 3 Stills Released

We're now three episodes into Daredevil: Born Again - read our in-depth thoughts on the episode here - and Marvel Studios has just shared another poster for the Disney+ revival.

Teasing the Man Without Fear's dual identities, it's a clever piece of imagery and one that's bound to make fans even more eager to see Matt Murdock back in costume. While the lawyer has seen plenty of action - in and out of the courtroom - he hasn't suited up since the premiere.

It's coming, but you will need to be patient (and that's all we can really say for now).

A handful of official stills from "The Hollow Of His Hand" have also been released and those put the spotlight on White Tiger, his day in court, and characters like Kirsten McDuffie, The Kingpin, and Cherry.

Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane recently described his approach to the show's action scenes. "Really intense, visceral, human, action stories that aren't just wanton violence for the sake of violence," he explained. "There's a reason, and you feel both the damage that's being done [onscreen] and the damage that's being done inside to Matt."

Executive producer Sana Amanat added, "It's one of my favourite parts of the process, actually, is putting those action sequences together because all we're thinking is 'I hope the fans are going to like this, I hope they're not gonna be mad at us, I hope they're gonna like this.'"

Daredevil: Born Again has drawn positive reviews from fans and critics, and the positivity surrounding the show has continued with its latest chapter. The series currently sits at 84% on Rotten Tomatoes and is "Certified Fresh."

Check out the new poster and stills from Daredevil: Born Again below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+.