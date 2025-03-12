DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoilers: 5 Things We Learned From The Third Episode, "The Hollow Of His Hand"

Daredevil: Born Again's third episode, "The Hollow Of His Hand," is now streaming on Disney+ and, well, that was quite something, wasn't it?
We've already touched on a couple of the episode's bigger moments but it's time to take a closer look at what this instalment tells us about where the Disney+ series is headed in the coming weeks.
In this feature, we dive into several key scenes and reveals, examining what those mean for the rest of Daredevil: Born Again's first season...and perhaps even Spider-Man 4. This story is unfolding relatively slowly, but the stage is already being set for some major twists and turns.
5. Officer Morales
When Matt Murdock lists the NYPD cops who have all been saved by White Tiger, he mentions "Officer Morales." This has to be the father of Miles, a.k.a. Brooklyn's Spider-Man, right? Not necessarily.
In the comics, Miles' dad typically goes by Jefferson Davis. There's precedent for his name being changed - in the Spider-Verse movies, for example - and it's hardly outside the realm of possibility that the Prowler's brother would take his wife's name on Earth-616.
There have been rumours about Miles making his MCU debut in an upcoming Spider-Man movie for a while now. Even so, we're going to put this down to coincidence. For now, at least.
4. The Kingpin's Bloody Knuckles
On the surface, Wilson Fisk appears to be embracing his role as New York City Mayor. The villain is having a hard time adjusting to his new life but nowhere near as much as he and Vanessa are struggling in their marriage.
So, off to marriage counselling they go...with Matt Murdock's new love interest, Heather Glenn. Fisk surely won't be happy to learn his new therapist is romantically involved with the Devil of Hell's Kitchen, though.
Crucially, we see that Fisk's knuckles have been bloodied. We never see him get into it with anyone, so who has the "former" Kingpin of Crime being delivering a beating to in his spare time?
3. Secret Identities
Defending Hector Ayala in court, Matt Murdock takes drastic steps to clear his client's name by revealing to the world that he's secretly the vigilante known as White Tiger.
It was the right move because it goes a long way in clearing Hector's name. Even so, Matt taking it upon himself to essentially unmask a fellow superhero in public is a morally dubious decision and one he could get a taste of himself somewhere down the line.
Any comic book fans reading this will know that the Kingpin eventually outs Daredevil's secret identity to the world. Might the same fate be in store for the lawyer in the MCU? This doesn't necessarily set the stage for it to happen but certainly opens the door to it.
2. Red Hook Gang War
With the Kingpin of Crime taking a step back from his criminal empire to focus on being Mayor, Vanessa - who took over in his absence - is growing increasingly frustrated as are the crooks she was previously able to keep under control.
A full-blown gang war looks set to break out in Red Hook, a corner of New York that seems awfully important in this series (at least based on how often it's been mentioned).
Fisk seems content with allowing his former subordinates to simply kill each other. Despite that, something big is brewing and there's a chance the Kingpin has a masterplan we've not been made aware of yet.
1. The Punisher
Once again, Daredevil: Born Again sets the stage for The Punisher's return. More dirty cops are shown rocking tattoos of the anti-hero's skull, while Muse's graffiti showcases it alongside the word "Triggered."
The biggest nod to Frank Castle comes when someone - and it may be The Punisher himself for all we know - wearing his skull emerges from the shadows, murdering White Tiger in cold blood with a bullet to the head.
Frank targeting Hector doesn't seem likely, so don't be surprised if next week's episode brings the real Punisher back into the fold...likely for a confrontation with the cops who have co-opted his symbol for their own twisted means.