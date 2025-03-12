DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoilers: 5 Things We Learned From The Third Episode, "The Hollow Of His Hand"

Daredevil: Born Again's third episode, "The Hollow Of His Hand," is now streaming on Disney+ and, well, that was quite something, wasn't it?

We've already touched on a couple of the episode's bigger moments but it's time to take a closer look at what this instalment tells us about where the Disney+ series is headed in the coming weeks.

In this feature, we dive into several key scenes and reveals, examining what those mean for the rest of Daredevil: Born Again's first season...and perhaps even Spider-Man 4. This story is unfolding relatively slowly, but the stage is already being set for some major twists and turns.

5. Officer Morales

When Matt Murdock lists the NYPD cops who have all been saved by White Tiger, he mentions "Officer Morales." This has to be the father of Miles, a.k.a. Brooklyn's Spider-Man, right? Not necessarily.

In the comics, Miles' dad typically goes by Jefferson Davis. There's precedent for his name being changed - in the Spider-Verse movies, for example - and it's hardly outside the realm of possibility that the Prowler's brother would take his wife's name on Earth-616.

There have been rumours about Miles making his MCU debut in an upcoming Spider-Man movie for a while now. Even so, we're going to put this down to coincidence. For now, at least.

