DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Adds A Major Character To The MCU As [SPOILER] Makes Their Shocking Return

The latest episode of Daredevil: Born Again gives Hector Ayala his day in court, but a shocking ending heralds the return of a major character as we're also introduced to a possible future superhero...

By JoshWilding - Mar 11, 2025 09:03 PM EST
In tonight's episode of Daredevil: Born Again, Hector Ayala finally gets his day in court. However, Matt Murdock makes a pretty questionable decision by outing his client as the vigilante White Tiger without consulting him. 

It does help sway the jury, though, and Hector is ultimately found innocent of killing that dirty cop and released. 

Among those watching his trial are a teenage girl identified as Hector's niece, Angela del Toro. She's already been namedropped in the series but this is an exciting development, particularly with how the episode ends. 

As White Tiger resumes his role as a superhero, he walks up an alleyway, only for someone to step out of the shadows and gun him down. There's no surviving this, magical amulet or not, as poor Hector is shot in the head...by The Punisher. 

Yes, it appears Frank Castle has returned as the gunman who walks away is revealed to be wearing the anti-hero's iconic skull vest. Has The Punisher finally snapped? Did he perhaps decide that, for his role in a policeman's death, Hector deserved to die? 

It's possible, though this could also be one of the cops who idolise Frank by having his logo tattooed on their bodies. Either way, it feels like a moment that's setting the stage for The Punisher's long-awaited MCU debut. 

Back to Angela, and the death of her uncle has to be setting the stage for her to eventually become White Tiger. His murderer doesn't take the amulet and it would make sense for it to now fall into his niece's hands. 

Either way, Marvel Studios has made a big change here as the comic book version of the character is an FBI agent who investigates Daredevil when his identity is revealed to the world by Wilson Fisk. This version of Angela looks more likely to be a member of the Young Avengers...or Matt's protégé, perhaps. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+. 

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos Reveal Possible First Look At Mayor Wilson Fisk's [SPOILER]
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/11/2025, 9:26 PM
Another Kangless role....Angela should be played by Hunter "LYLE" Shafer ..Duchess of MAJORs...oh my god ibfalleb from the staten Island ferry
Batmangina
Batmangina - 3/11/2025, 9:33 PM
I saw it got fewer views than Agatha...

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/11/2025, 9:52 PM
Who will be the last comic characters introduced in the MCU before it reboots?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/11/2025, 9:56 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Barracuda
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 3/11/2025, 10:01 PM
Show sucks so far
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/11/2025, 10:07 PM
Episode was fine and seeing Matt be an asshole of a lawyer was cool but the show still lacks a certain BITE. You can feel this ABSENCE OF POTENCY that Daredevil as an institution requires and always has had, whether in his comics or adaptations
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 3/11/2025, 10:08 PM
Once I saw him suit up, I expected something to happen, but I didn't expect him to go out like that… sheesh. I now see where the main conflict comes from. Excited to see Frank come back into the fold and Daredevil for that matter. I was happy to see them commit to the courtroom stuff and not feel the need to undercut it with unnecessary action.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 3/11/2025, 10:13 PM
Remember a few years ago when McDonald’s made a new “southern” chicken sandwich to compete with Chick-fil-A. It had a similar bun. It had a similar style fried chicken. It even had two pickles. Almost the same exact sandwich on paper. But it wasn’t Chick-fil-A…

That’s what this show reminds me of…

View Recorder