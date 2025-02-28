DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Adds SCREAM And SCOOBY-DOO Icon Matthew Lillard

Cameras have reportedly started rolling on Daredevil: Born Again season 2 in New York today and Deadline has just shared some big casting news for the show.

The trade reveals that Scream, Scooby-Doo, and Five Nights at Freddy's star Matthew Lillard is the first major addition to Daredevil: Born Again's second season ahead of next week's two-episode premiere.

There's no word on who the screen icon will play in the series and, honestly, it could be anyone. However, given the adult tone of this revival, we'd anticipate seeing a different side of Lillard (while he's fondly remembered as Shaggy, the actor has shown his darker side on screen plenty on several occasions).

While more actors may be added to the Daredevil: Born Again cast in the coming weeks, they've likely already signed up for the series and Marvel Studios may choose not to reveal everyone we'll get to see...including certain Defenders rumoured to appear.

We've had the good fortune to chat with Lillard a couple of times over the past few years. You can check out our latest conversation with the actor by clicking here.

And, while we have you, below is another new TV spot for Daredevil: Born Again along with our reaction to the entire 9-episode first season.

"The best Marvel Television series."#DaredevilBornAgain premieres March 4 at 6pm PT/9pm ET only on @DisneyPlus.pic.twitter.com/KMPeyaLjTu — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 28, 2025 I just finished #DaredevilBornAgain. I appreciate this gets said often, but it's THE best MCU TV show. Hell, it's the best comic book TV show ever. Nothing will prepare you for the finale! The show is a masterpiece of epic proportions. Review on @ComicBook_Movie next week. pic.twitter.com/6ZvvZW5sxQ — Josh Wilding (@Josh_Wilding) February 28, 2025

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.