DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Adds SCREAM And SCOOBY-DOO Icon Matthew Lillard

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Adds SCREAM And SCOOBY-DOO Icon Matthew Lillard

The Daredevil: Born Again season 2 cast has just expanded with the addition of a bona fide screen icon, Matthew Lillard (Scream). You can find everything we know about his MCU debut after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 28, 2025 01:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil
Source: Deadline

Cameras have reportedly started rolling on Daredevil: Born Again season 2 in New York today and Deadline has just shared some big casting news for the show.

The trade reveals that Scream, Scooby-Doo, and Five Nights at Freddy's star Matthew Lillard is the first major addition to Daredevil: Born Again's second season ahead of next week's two-episode premiere. 

There's no word on who the screen icon will play in the series and, honestly, it could be anyone. However, given the adult tone of this revival, we'd anticipate seeing a different side of Lillard (while he's fondly remembered as Shaggy, the actor has shown his darker side on screen plenty on several occasions). 

While more actors may be added to the Daredevil: Born Again cast in the coming weeks, they've likely already signed up for the series and Marvel Studios may choose not to reveal everyone we'll get to see...including certain Defenders rumoured to appear.

We've had the good fortune to chat with Lillard a couple of times over the past few years. You can check out our latest conversation with the actor by clicking here

And, while we have you, below is another new TV spot for Daredevil: Born Again along with our reaction to the entire 9-episode first season. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Episode Count Shorter Than Expected; SHE-HULK Art Reveals Scrapped DD Logo
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Episode Count Shorter Than Expected; SHE-HULK Art Reveals Scrapped "DD" Logo
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN: We May Know Which Defender Will Return For Season 2 - Possible SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN: We May Know Which Defender Will Return For Season 2 - Possible SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/28/2025, 1:38 PM
Daredevil is about to get Shagged
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/28/2025, 1:50 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Daredevil? ....Ukraine is about to go poof.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/28/2025, 2:19 PM
@Malatrova15 -

Nah, they'll be fine.
CoHost
CoHost - 2/28/2025, 1:39 PM
After that fart scene, he destroyed any chance at anyone taking him seriously.
AnEye
AnEye - 2/28/2025, 1:39 PM
@CoHost - Yet he still gets hired........
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/28/2025, 1:50 PM
@CoHost - Show some respect, He won an award for that fart scene.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/28/2025, 2:21 PM
@CoHost -

No one has taken Joe, Kamala, Alexandria, Tim, and Nancy seriously, and look how far they got.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/28/2025, 1:40 PM
User Comment Image
Jester, Mister fear, or Coyote.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/28/2025, 1:43 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Jester was one of my thoughts too but I feel he’s a lighter villain from what I read (though they could reinvent him to be darker)

Coyote’s a good pull but I wonder if we’ll get truly super powered villains in BA.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Let me throw this out there too…Stilt Man 😁.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/28/2025, 1:47 PM
@TheVisionary25 - He could always be reinvented to just be a trafficker without the teleportation. Then again, season 2 had undead ninjas.
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 2/28/2025, 1:49 PM
@MCUKnight11 - oh my god please mister fear
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/28/2025, 1:52 PM
@MCUKnight11 - that’s very true.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/28/2025, 1:40 PM
Sweet , dudes an underrated actor imo so glad to see him join the MCU finally!!.

My mind went to 4 characters he could play but given the tone of the show , I’m going with Mr Fear or The Owl (I feel he’s playing the former then the latter moreso though).

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/28/2025, 2:45 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Leland Owlsley was in the first season of the Netflix DD, so that seems less likely, unless Lillard is his son, seeking revenge? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/28/2025, 1:43 PM
Recently saw SLC Punk for the first time. He really is fantastic

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/28/2025, 2:23 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh -

"Anarchy in the U.K."
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/28/2025, 2:27 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - that was a great movie. Haven't seen that since high school. I think they made a sequel a bit ago but I never thought to check it out.
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 2/28/2025, 1:50 PM
Please let him be Mister Fear
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/28/2025, 1:53 PM
User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/28/2025, 2:01 PM
Dont care who is playing...I JUST GLAD HE WILL BE IN DAREDEVIL! Love that dude!
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 2/28/2025, 2:04 PM
My guess is the season starts shortly after the end of season 3 with Nelson, Murdock, & Page taking off. That shot of his helmet damaged and falling to the ground is him throwing it off the roof after he gives up being Daredevil. That'll be at the end of the first or second episode after Bullseye kills Foggy, and Matt then kills Bullseye. That's the line that was crossed, and the next episode picks up around 5 years later. Matt has a new firm and meets with Fisk in that diner.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/28/2025, 2:05 PM
Nice addition, the man is great with comedy and horror.
Repian
Repian - 2/28/2025, 2:16 PM
Roderick Kingsley
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/28/2025, 2:25 PM
Hopefully he isn't wasted.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/28/2025, 2:29 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Lillard has been sober for a really long time
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 2/28/2025, 2:58 PM
@TheFinestSmack - took my boys to meet him at a con last year and he was incredible. So nice and patient. My older son had a broken leg at the time and Lillard plucked us out the back of a very long line to go up front to see him as a result(we didn’t ask, he just walked by and started talking to us).

A real classy gentlemen and an instant hero to the kids when they met “William Afton!” 😂
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 2/28/2025, 2:28 PM
"We've had the good fortune to chat with Lillard a couple of times over the past few years. You can check out our latest conversation with the actor by clicking here. "

Thanks, I'm good
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 2/28/2025, 2:54 PM
Yesssss. Parents of FNAF kids, this is our window!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder