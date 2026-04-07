DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2, Episode 4 Ends With [SPOILER]'s Life Hanging In The Balance

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2, Episode 4 Ends With [SPOILER]'s Life Hanging In The Balance

As we reach the halfway point of Daredevil: Born Again season 2, episode 4 concludes with a major character's life hanging in the balance...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 07, 2026 10:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

 The fourth episode of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+, and as we pass the halfway point, a major character lies at death's door.

Spoilers follow.

After Bullseye lays waste to a group of AVTF officers in the opening scene (more here), the Man Without Fear catches up with his old enemy and learns that he really is attempting to put his villainous past behind him, hoping that "one good deed" will be enough to set him on the path to redemption.

As you might expect, Dex's plan doesn't involve some kind of altruistic act, as he intends to do what Daredevil will not and take out Mayor Wilson Fisk and his wife Vanessa for good. The Kingpin is holding a charity event at Fogwells Gym, where he will have an exhibition match against a local heavyweight boxer. Fisk handily defeats his opponent, and when Vanessa steps into the ring to congratulate her husband, Poindexter makes his move.

After taking down some of Fisk's goons, the lethally accurate killer launches a glass souvenir into the ring. Vanessa manages to fire a shot off and hits Bullseye in the stomach, while Wilson smashes the projectile out of the air with his championship title belt before pulling a gun of his own and aiming it at Dex.

Before he can fire, Daredevil blocks his shot with his baton and charges into Poindexter, sending them both crashing through a window to the street below. A badly wounded Bullseye then retreats into the night.

Back in the gym, Fisk is devastated to realise that a thin shard of glass from the souvenir Dex threw pierced Vanessa's temple, and she lies bleeding out in the ring. 

It definitely doesn't look good for Vanessa, but we don't actually see her die before the episode ends. Even if she survives, the Kingpin will surely be on the warpath against Daredevil and Bullseye, and if not, the entire city may pay the price.

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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