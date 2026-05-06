Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale: 6 Ways It Sets Up Season 3 And Daredevil's MCU Future - Spoilers

The Season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again hit Disney+ last night, delivering a satisfying conclusion to the 8-episode season. It also set the stage for Season 3 in a big way, and cameras are already rolling on that in New York. Season 4 hasn't been confirmed as we write this. Still, so far, there's been nothing to suggest that Disney+ isn't committed to the Marvel Television series beyond that (of course, if ending it meant Daredevil could transition to the big screen, most fans would likely be okay with it). In this feature, we take a deep dive into how Daredevil: Born Again's Season 2 finale tees up Season 3 and the Man Without Fear's future—along with the role of his supporting cast—in the wider MCU. Check out our full breakdown by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

6. Daredevil's Secret Identity Revealed Unable to kill or arrest Wilson Fisk, Matt Murdock brings him down—and saves Karen Page—by revealing that he's secretly Daredevil. This differs from the comics, where the hero of Hell's Kitchen was outed by the press and at least had some plausible deniability. While Matt is now behind bars (we'll get to that a little later in this feature), when he is inevitably freed, his life as a superhero promises to look vastly different. Daredevil won't be able to practice law in New York and will have to go into battle with his enemies knowing who's beneath the mask. That's a big status quo shift, and one we believe is going to see Matt leave the Big Apple in Season 3 to set up shop in another of his familiar haunts from the comics: San Francisco.



5. The Kingpin's Exile Wilson Fisk's time as New York's Mayor is over, and he's once again been exposed to the world as a criminal. Now, it's hard to see how he can bounce back and return home as anything other than a despised figure. Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 set photos have shown a bearded Fisk wandering around New York, so he clearly doesn't stay on that beach for long. This raises many questions about what he's up to, but if we know the Kingpin, he'll want to regain his old empire. With his Mayorship over and his business likely destroyed, a strong possibility is that we'll see Fisk seek help from elsewhere. That's where The Hand could come in, especially as they're getting a comic-accurate redesign in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.



4. BB Urich's New Job As Season 2 ends, BB Urich follows in the footsteps of her uncle Ben by taking a job for Mitchell Ellison, the editor-in-chief at the New York Bulletin. This will come as a blessed relief to fans who don't enjoy the show's "BB Report" segments, though she may continue making those for the Bulletin. Either way, BB's role in the series now looks set to evolve, especially in the wake of Daniel Blake's murder at Buck's hands. The Kingpin has been taken down, but he hasn't exactly paid for her uncle's death by joining Daredevil in prison. With that in mind, we'd expect the intrepid young journalist to continue her war against Fisk and make sure he pays for that and Daniel's murder.



3. Luke Cage's Return Previous episodes of Daredevil: Born Again revealed that Luke Cage was being forced to work for Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and Mr. Charles somewhere overseas (after all, a man with bulletproof skin would come in very handy in a war zone). He's freed from that commitment in the finale and returns home to Jessica Jones and their daughter, Danielle. All signs point to Alias Investigations being back in business, and Season 3 set photos have shown Luke and Jessica alongside Danny Rand, a.k.a. Iron Fist. If we had to hazard a guess, we're going to see Power Man run for New York Mayor. While Shiela Rivera has taken over from Fisk, our heroes have no reason to trust her, what with her being at least somewhat complicit in the Kingpin's iron rule over the Big Apple.



2. The Man Without Fear Behind Bars By far the biggest twist in the finale comes when Matt Murdock's date with Karen Page is interrupted by the police. With that, the hero is imprisoned alongside the now-former members of the Mayor's Anti-Vigilante Task Force. In the comics, Daredevil has been locked up twice. The Disney+ series seems to be following Ed Brubaker and Michael Lark's "The Devil in Cell Block D," where Matt found himself in prison alongside his greatest foes. In Chip Zdarsky's run, it was Daredevil who was imprisoned, and there are elements from both story arcs that can work here. Regardless, we'd expect Matt to spend a good chunk of Season 3 locked up. How he gets out is the biggest question; the first time, The Punisher broke him out, though he served most of his sentence the second time around. Either way, his life is forever changed with this twist, and he'd best hope Cole North will back him up.

