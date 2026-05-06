Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale: 6 Ways It Sets Up Season 3 And Daredevil's MCU Future - Spoilers

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale: 6 Ways It Sets Up Season 3 And Daredevil's MCU Future - Spoilers

Following last night's Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 finale, we're exploring how that sets the stage for a third season that promises to be a game-changer for the Man Without Fear's role in the MCU.

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - May 06, 2026 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

The Season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again hit Disney+ last night, delivering a satisfying conclusion to the 8-episode season. It also set the stage for Season 3 in a big way, and cameras are already rolling on that in New York.

Season 4 hasn't been confirmed as we write this. Still, so far, there's been nothing to suggest that Disney+ isn't committed to the Marvel Television series beyond that (of course, if ending it meant Daredevil could transition to the big screen, most fans would likely be okay with it).

In this feature, we take a deep dive into how Daredevil: Born Again's Season 2 finale tees up Season 3 and the Man Without Fear's future—along with the role of his supporting cast—in the wider MCU.

Check out our full breakdown by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

6. Daredevil's Secret Identity Revealed

Wizzrcgn o

Unable to kill or arrest Wilson Fisk, Matt Murdock brings him down—and saves Karen Page—by revealing that he's secretly Daredevil. This differs from the comics, where the hero of Hell's Kitchen was outed by the press and at least had some plausible deniability. 

While Matt is now behind bars (we'll get to that a little later in this feature), when he is inevitably freed, his life as a superhero promises to look vastly different. 

Daredevil won't be able to practice law in New York and will have to go into battle with his enemies knowing who's beneath the mask. That's a big status quo shift, and one we believe is going to see Matt leave the Big Apple in Season 3 to set up shop in another of his familiar haunts from the comics: San Francisco.
 

5. The Kingpin's Exile

8aic2ook o

Wilson Fisk's time as New York's Mayor is over, and he's once again been exposed to the world as a criminal. Now, it's hard to see how he can bounce back and return home as anything other than a despised figure.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 set photos have shown a bearded Fisk wandering around New York, so he clearly doesn't stay on that beach for long. This raises many questions about what he's up to, but if we know the Kingpin, he'll want to regain his old empire.

With his Mayorship over and his business likely destroyed, a strong possibility is that we'll see Fisk seek help from elsewhere. That's where The Hand could come in, especially as they're getting a comic-accurate redesign in Spider-Man: Brand New Day
 

4. BB Urich's New Job

Utzm7tlv o

As Season 2 ends, BB Urich follows in the footsteps of her uncle Ben by taking a job for Mitchell Ellison, the editor-in-chief at the New York Bulletin.

This will come as a blessed relief to fans who don't enjoy the show's "BB Report" segments, though she may continue making those for the Bulletin. Either way, BB's role in the series now looks set to evolve, especially in the wake of Daniel Blake's murder at Buck's hands.

The Kingpin has been taken down, but he hasn't exactly paid for her uncle's death by joining Daredevil in prison. With that in mind, we'd expect the intrepid young journalist to continue her war against Fisk and make sure he pays for that and Daniel's murder.
 

3. Luke Cage's Return

Vykcs48j o

Previous episodes of Daredevil: Born Again revealed that Luke Cage was being forced to work for Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and Mr. Charles somewhere overseas (after all, a man with bulletproof skin would come in very handy in a war zone).

He's freed from that commitment in the finale and returns home to Jessica Jones and their daughter, Danielle. All signs point to Alias Investigations being back in business, and Season 3 set photos have shown Luke and Jessica alongside Danny Rand, a.k.a. Iron Fist.

If we had to hazard a guess, we're going to see Power Man run for New York Mayor. While Shiela Rivera has taken over from Fisk, our heroes have no reason to trust her, what with her being at least somewhat complicit in the Kingpin's iron rule over the Big Apple.
 

2. The Man Without Fear Behind Bars

Cqvmteq0 o

By far the biggest twist in the finale comes when Matt Murdock's date with Karen Page is interrupted by the police. With that, the hero is imprisoned alongside the now-former members of the Mayor's Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

In the comics, Daredevil has been locked up twice. The Disney+ series seems to be following Ed Brubaker and Michael Lark's "The Devil in Cell Block D," where Matt found himself in prison alongside his greatest foes. In Chip Zdarsky's run, it was Daredevil who was imprisoned, and there are elements from both story arcs that can work here.

Regardless, we'd expect Matt to spend a good chunk of Season 3 locked up. How he gets out is the biggest question; the first time, The Punisher broke him out, though he served most of his sentence the second time around. Either way, his life is forever changed with this twist, and he'd best hope Cole North will back him up. 
 

1. Bullseye And Heather Glenn's Status Quo Shifts

Rxqglxzp o

Luke Cage is reunited with his family, and a big part of that is because Mr. Charles has a new soldier to fight America's dirty wars: Bullseye. As they head off on a plane together, Dex's fate is left up in the air, but the stage is set for him to be brought more in line with the comics. 

Not only are we expecting to see him "suit up," but this has laid the groundwork for Bullseye to now become a true gun-for-hire in the MCU. That's an exciting prospect, and one that means he can show up in more than just Daredevil: Born Again.

Meanwhile, Heather Glenn has gone completely off the deep end. Season 3 set photos have spoiled her becoming the new Muse, but how much of a threat she'll be in that next batch of episodes is hard to say. It's an intriguing development for her, but she's not necessarily "big bad" material.
 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Daredevil: Born Again - Krysten Ritter Unveils [Spoiler]; Elodie Yung Fuels Elektra Return Speculation
Related:

Daredevil: Born Again - Krysten Ritter Unveils [Spoiler]; Elodie Yung Fuels Elektra Return Speculation
Daredevil: Born Again Star Charlie Cox On S2 Finale, Potential Spider-Man: BND Role, & More - Spoilers
Recommended For You:

Daredevil: Born Again Star Charlie Cox On S2 Finale, Potential Spider-Man: BND Role, & More - Spoilers

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 5/6/2026, 12:17 PM
Is that main image a spoiler? IS Spider-Man in the finale?
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 5/6/2026, 12:19 PM
@foreverintheway - no
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/6/2026, 12:31 PM
@foreverintheway - and this is how easily misinformation is spread on the internet
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/6/2026, 12:24 PM
Wait. Spider-Man is in this? Or is Josh just lying for clicks again?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/6/2026, 12:25 PM
They treating Ben Urich’s office like the bedroom of kid that left the nest. Ben died over a decade ago at this point lmao

“Here inherit the office that your dead uncle used to be in over a decade ago. It also used to belong to some woman he mentored but that just fizzled out I guess…”
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 5/6/2026, 12:28 PM
Season and the finale were great. Really stoked to see how Matt makes out in jail with all the AVTF guys. That said, I can't help but point out how brutal some of the shots/scenes and dialogue were in the finale. Some really cringe moments. The show of all the people masking up, and having make shift daredevil masks, the shot of the cops walking up to the AVTF guys at the court house, and the little nod to him after the betrayal and letting them in. I think the worst piece of delivered dialogue the whole episode was from Jessica, with the "watch you back, Kingpin" I swear to god I couldn't have rolled my eyes harder.
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 5/6/2026, 12:34 PM
I'm guessing New York will install a hundred year old guy with dementia for a little while before they elect Fisk as mayor a second time.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder