DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Hi-Res Set Photos Fully Reveal Bullseye's Comic-Accurate Costume

We finally have some hi-res paparazzi snaps from the set of Daredevil: Born Again season 2, and they fully reveal the costume Wilson Bethel's Dex/Bullseye will wear, including the classic mask logo...

By JoshWilding - Apr 11, 2025 01:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

We brought you a couple of big Daredevil: Born Again updates this morning, but those hi-res shots of the Man Without Fear and Bullseye we promised you earlier today have finally found their way online.

We can't publish the photos here due to copyright. However, you can find them by following this link.

What do they reveal? Not a huge amount beyond what we've already discussed, but we see that Dex does indeed have the classic "bullseye" logo on his mask. That's a step in the right direction and a design element that was sorely missing from what we saw in Daredevil: Born Again's pilot.

The villain is also covered in weapons, no great surprise given who we're talking about. As for Daredevil, he's looking a little worse for wear, but there are some terrific shots of that new black suit, "DD" logo and all. 

During a recent interview, Daredevil: Born Again directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead teased fans with what they can expect from the finale. 

"There is a moment in the finale that is extraordinarily shocking on a practical effects level, and is very, very, very violent 0 but also, as filmmakers, incredibly exciting," Benson said. "You’ll know what I’m talking about [when you see it], and I can’t wait for people to understand why there’s a gleam in my eye [right now]."

Moorhead chimed in to add, "[The finale] is so brutally tragic. A bonanza of bonkers visuals." We know what they're talking about and, yes, nothing can prepare you for what's to come on Tuesday night. 

Remember, you can see these hi-res shots from Daredevil: Born Again season 2's New York set here. We also have an officially released Bullseye poster you can see below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Eight episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Video Sees The Hero Fighting - Or Teaming Up With - [SPOILER]
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/11/2025, 1:16 PM
link you phucking muppet
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/11/2025, 2:05 PM
@harryba11zack - b c
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/11/2025, 2:05 PM
@harryba11zack - be c
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/11/2025, 2:05 PM
@harryba11zack - pls be c
LordMushu
LordMushu - 4/11/2025, 1:18 PM
I don’t see any bullseye pictures in those links??
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/11/2025, 1:21 PM
@LordMushu - You have to go to the 3rd page of the link that was provided above. They're there.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/11/2025, 1:20 PM
It's almost there, it just needs the bullseye logo to actually be white colored.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/11/2025, 1:28 PM
"Comic-Accurate"...

User Comment Image
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 4/11/2025, 1:29 PM
If the logo is there is some dark you can't make it out. To me it looks the same as what we saw in episode one, maybe just a bit more muted.
Lem1
Lem1 - 4/11/2025, 1:30 PM
This emphasis I keep seeing about the gruesome violence is incredibly off-putting. What is this, Blade? Deadpool? I wish they'd have kept it PG-13 vybes & put that extra effort into his grappling-hook action & acrobatics & visualizing his radar sense. This smallscreen Daredevil has been one of the most serious well-written of Marvels' roster but...it never needed to be so gore-focused. 🤷‍♂️
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/11/2025, 1:52 PM
@Lem1 - it does feel like Daredevil, set in the Image Comics universe.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 4/11/2025, 1:34 PM
I hope Daredevil is in season 2.
thebamf
thebamf - 4/11/2025, 1:44 PM
Give us this!
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/11/2025, 1:47 PM
@thebamf - I wouldn’t mind the new Ultimate look either

User Comment Image

It might be a bit too high tech though for this corner of the MCU.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/11/2025, 1:45 PM
The new Bullseye suit seems a bit more sleeker with some minor changes here & there , I like it better…

I can’t make out the logo on the forehead but something does seem to be there.

They seemed to have pick & chose from various Bullseye designs through the years to create their costume for this more “grounded” corner of the MCU which is cool…

It’s pretty much the Chip Zdarsky costume with a black & blue color scheme!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/11/2025, 2:01 PM
Actually , I do see the logo…

Wish they would have made it stand out more then blended in , make it white or something!!.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 4/11/2025, 2:08 PM
Umm what? That's like the same shit he wore in the first the episode. Way to get my hopes up for nothing.
Starlight
Starlight - 4/11/2025, 2:09 PM
And the accuracy is WHERE?.....

