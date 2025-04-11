DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Hi-Res Set Photos Fully Reveal Bullseye's Comic-Accurate Costume

We brought you a couple of big Daredevil: Born Again updates this morning, but those hi-res shots of the Man Without Fear and Bullseye we promised you earlier today have finally found their way online.

We can't publish the photos here due to copyright. However, you can find them by following this link.

What do they reveal? Not a huge amount beyond what we've already discussed, but we see that Dex does indeed have the classic "bullseye" logo on his mask. That's a step in the right direction and a design element that was sorely missing from what we saw in Daredevil: Born Again's pilot.

The villain is also covered in weapons, no great surprise given who we're talking about. As for Daredevil, he's looking a little worse for wear, but there are some terrific shots of that new black suit, "DD" logo and all.

During a recent interview, Daredevil: Born Again directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead teased fans with what they can expect from the finale.

"There is a moment in the finale that is extraordinarily shocking on a practical effects level, and is very, very, very violent 0 but also, as filmmakers, incredibly exciting," Benson said. "You’ll know what I’m talking about [when you see it], and I can’t wait for people to understand why there’s a gleam in my eye [right now]."

Moorhead chimed in to add, "[The finale] is so brutally tragic. A bonanza of bonkers visuals." We know what they're talking about and, yes, nothing can prepare you for what's to come on Tuesday night.

Remember, you can see these hi-res shots from Daredevil: Born Again season 2's New York set here. We also have an officially released Bullseye poster you can see below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Eight episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.