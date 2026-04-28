Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Reportedly Hit By 50% Drop In Viewership Compared To Season 1

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Reportedly Hit By 50% Drop In Viewership Compared To Season 1

According to new viewership data shared by a third-party company, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has suffered from a 50% drop in overall viewership since premiering on Disney+ five weeks ago.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 28, 2026 08:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil
Source: ComicBook.com

Streaming platforms rarely, if ever, reveal official viewership numbers for movies and TV shows. However, many third-party companies attempt to estimate those figures, including Luminate, which measures projects by minutes watched or views by film, TV series or episodes.

How these companies collate this data isn't always made abundantly clear, though they typically aggregate data from a massive panel of connected TVs (CTVs) using Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) technology to identify what is being watched on screen.

The latest figures shared by the company reveal that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has accumulated 4,515,000 season views, 10,867,000 hours watched, and 652,000,000 minutes watched. In comparison, Season 1 generated 8,357,000 season views, 24,000,000 hours watched, and 1,440,004,000 minutes watched in the same timeframe.

This marks a decline of 46% in total views and 54% in total hours watched. Over the past five weeks, the numbers suggest that Daredevil: Born Again has suffered a roughly 50% decline in overall viewership on Disney+. 

The reliability of these figures can be easily questioned, though it's worth noting that Daredevil: Born Again did not manage to chart in Nielsen's weekly Top 10 streaming originals during its premiere week. 

Taking these numbers at face value, there has clearly been a drop in interest. The bigger question is why that's happened, and whether it will have an impact on the show's future. Season 3 is currently shooting in New York, but there's been no word on a Season 4 renewal. Despite that, the street-level corner of the MCU continues to expand with The Punisher: One Last Kill and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

It's normal for a series to lose viewers from season to season, and these are not official viewing figures. Still, Daredevil: Born Again's marketing campaign was lacking, with only one trailer released in advance (the second didn't come until roughly the halfway point of Season 2).

Ultimately, we don't know what sort of viewership Disney+ is happy with, or whether a more accurate representation of the show's success will come in the months after the finale as more fans and viewers decide to tune in. At this point, it certainly wouldn't hurt to give fans what they want by bringing the Man Without Fear to the big screen alongside Spider-Man.

Daredevil: Born Again has 91% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and 89% on the fan-generated Popcornmeter. In our 8-episode review published last month, we wrote, "A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil." 

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 7 Clip Sees Daniel Blake Drop A Bombshell; New Stills Released
Related:

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 7 Clip Sees Daniel Blake Drop A Bombshell; New Stills Released
Daredevil: Born Again - Karen Page Faces The Kingpin In New Teaser For Season 2's Penultimate Episode
Recommended For You:

Daredevil: Born Again - Karen Page Faces The Kingpin In New Teaser For Season 2's Penultimate Episode

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/28/2026, 8:58 AM
This show is so good that less people keep watching it haha
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/28/2026, 9:06 AM
Stop trying to defend these [frick]ers
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/28/2026, 1:09 PM
@bobevanz - these [frick]ers keep the faith we are the guardians of the flame
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/28/2026, 8:58 AM
Well earned
User Comment Image
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 4/28/2026, 9:00 AM
They really tried this season but ultimately it is a self serving show propping up supporting characters they refuse to let go
JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/28/2026, 9:01 AM
Do you know what the NUMBER ONE show (according to Nielsen Ratings) in streaming is right now?

It's a show on Netflix I've never heard of called 'BEAUTY IN BLACK'

Meanwhile, in the real world, this show is hitting with everyone I know.
theprophet
theprophet - 4/28/2026, 9:01 AM
alot of people are waiting for all episodes to drop
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/28/2026, 9:07 AM
@theprophet - how is that possible if the viewership keeps going down? Something something goal posts
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/28/2026, 9:38 AM
@theprophet - No, it's because no one gives a shit about this show
Brand0n
Brand0n - 4/28/2026, 10:20 AM
@FireGunn - lulz, username says everything we need to know.
theprophet
theprophet - 4/28/2026, 10:37 AM
@bobevanz - umm idk maybe cause they all waiting until the end of the season to binge
theprophet
theprophet - 4/28/2026, 10:37 AM
@FireGunn - omg no way!
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/28/2026, 10:46 AM
@Brand0n - It says that I'm willing to tell the truth and not shill
supermanrex
supermanrex - 4/28/2026, 10:47 AM
@bobevanz - people have shit going on in their lives and their like i was able to keep with a couple of them, but [frick] it ill come back in watch later in one setting. i know alot of people who have a hard time doing the week to week watching and just wait to catch up. there is alot on the streaming plate right now for nerds.
LSHF
LSHF - 4/28/2026, 2:13 PM
@theprophet - YES!
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/28/2026, 9:04 AM
Maybe finally half sign lazy dumb people streaming is slowly dying let physical media live on watch true hd quality no Wi-Fi required
DrCigarettes
DrCigarettes - 4/28/2026, 9:21 AM
@dragon316 - or just using the high seas, cos streaming prices are getting [frick]ing ridiculous.
PC04
PC04 - 4/28/2026, 9:05 AM
It's so good. Don't care a single bit about ratings this or viewership that.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 4/28/2026, 9:05 AM
Because it’s not good. Watchable, sure. Who wouldn’t want to see Daredevil. But this Kingpin shit is so repetitive, and boring.
whatevtrev
whatevtrev - 4/28/2026, 9:07 AM
I forgot it was even on. Disney+ really has damaged the MCU, there's no way I would have forgot about a new entry in the 2010s
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 4/28/2026, 9:42 AM
@whatevtrev - Agreed. I'm starting to wonder if Marvel can't handle television at this point honestly.
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/28/2026, 9:08 AM
I'm more interested to see what the numbers are once all episodes are available, or all but one.

My wife and I are both super excited for the show, but are waiting to binge it. I feel as though alot of people have this mentality.

I don't think I watch any television weekly anymore, outside of when Always Sunny comes back, i'll watch those episodes as they drop.

I'm currently 2 episodes behind on the Boys because I'm waiting.
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/28/2026, 9:10 AM
oh, I'll watch Severence week to week when that comes out, but that's mostly because social media spoils the shit out of that show.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/28/2026, 9:37 AM
@SATW42 - Same thing people said about Season 1 and that flopped and underperformed as well
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/28/2026, 9:08 AM
All you have to do is jingle some keys in front of these idiots and they clap and say it's the best thing ever
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/28/2026, 9:08 AM
As someone who enjoyed S2, i dont think people with ADHD tendencies who regularly use streaming platforms will welcome the slow burn of shows like these, especially it is a weekly one.

This is the same reason the sheep minded will flock Doomsday for its instant gratification of cameos and whatnot.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/28/2026, 9:09 AM
it may wear it's Flesh butt it was never Netflix's Daredevil

User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/28/2026, 11:39 AM
@harryba11zack - Agreed, getting the actors back is completely meaningless without the Netflix showrunners.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/28/2026, 9:14 AM
Netflix Daredevil gave me actual goosepumps, they should’ve brought back Steven S DeKnight
DrCigarettes
DrCigarettes - 4/28/2026, 9:20 AM
Not taking into account people watching it via the high seas and people waiting for all episodes to drop.
Amaru
Amaru - 4/28/2026, 9:24 AM
Pretty sure this won't stick, I know some people wait for all episodes to drop before watching.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2026, 9:26 AM
“𝐀𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭, 𝐢𝐭 𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝𝐧'𝐭 𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐠 𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫-𝐌𝐚𝐧.”

Ummm , how would that help dude?.

I guess perhaps it might get the show some new viewers who hadn’t checked it out previously if they like the character alongside Spidey but that’s it I feel tbh.

Anyway , I think it’ll all depend on if we get a season 4 or not since we don’t know how much money they spend to make the show so it’s just a wait & see at this point…

I feel like these weekly rating stats are outdated anyway since many binge watch which they could be waiting to do so for BA S2 after all 8 episodes are available.

Regardless , I have liked this season quite a bit and can’t wait to see how the final 2 episodes wrap it up!!.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/28/2026, 9:36 AM
HAHAHA so much for "Season 2 is better than Season 1". This season is just as dogshit, if not worse. No one cares about this flop of a show anymore. Being number 2 on Disney+ means absolutely nothing. If Marvel knew what was best for them, they'd cancel Season 3. Sadly, that's not going to happen as you only fall upwards at Disney.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Rpendo
Rpendo - 4/28/2026, 11:18 AM
@FireGunn - get a job
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/28/2026, 2:13 PM
@FireGunn - I mean they may as well do Season 3, they've already started shooting. But then reboot. And with better creatives.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 4/28/2026, 9:37 AM
A couple of things. 1) They didn't advertise this. Like at all. I don't even remember us getting a trailer. Just TV Spots and maybe a teaser. 2) The writing is definitely a factor. Fans of the original show are getting pissed at this point. The writers seem to have forgotten Matt this season, he has no moral conflict or focus in his own show. Any drama he's a part of is so far a rehash of his dilemma of not wanting to murder these criminals. Which has been done better in at least two seasons of the original show, which are clearly considered canon now. I did appreciate Kingpin and Matt's fight last episode where they both seem exhausted of their dynamic. It was lit and shot well too which is hit or miss in Born Again. Points deducted though for Jessica Jones literally disappearing halfway through the episode though. The editing is bizarre at times and these creatives are not making it easy to defend this show.
Brand0n
Brand0n - 4/28/2026, 10:24 AM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - “Matt has no moral dilemma”

Are you watching the same show I am? They literally dedicated an entire episode of to Matt wrestling with how to handle Dex and Foggy being the inspiration for a lot of that morality.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 4/28/2026, 10:47 AM
@Brand0n - I like what they did with Dex as that was something new and different. But the Foggy flashback was confusing because we've seen Matt be the moral voice of reason in those situations more than Foggy in the past. I just think it's a lot of rehashing the same conflict of the no kill rule from the previous 3 seasons of the show.
Reginator
Reginator - 4/28/2026, 9:40 AM
one of the few things marvel has put out that i enjoy. too bad many others dont.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/28/2026, 9:40 AM
Season 2 of this shitshow is arguably somehow worse than Season 1. So much for the "Frankenstein" excuse. New team sucks just as much as the old team.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder