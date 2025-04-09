DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos Confirm That The Villainous [SPOILER] Will Return

New photos taken on the set of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 have found their way online, confirming that a major villain will return to plague the Man Without Fear when the show returns next year...

By JoshWilding - Apr 09, 2025 10:04 AM EST
There's now only one episode left before Daredevil: Born Again season 1 wraps up, and in New York, work is already underway on season 2. That's led to some pretty sizeable spoilers finding their way online, including the return of Wilson Bethel as Bullseye. 

This confirms Dex survives whatever happens in the finale, and as he was spotted in street clothes, it seems then former FBI Agent will be going incognito after trying and failing to gun down Mayor Wilson Fisk. 

It's hard to say where things go next for Dex, though we're hoping he dons a costume that's even more comic-accurate than the one we saw in Daredevil: Born Again's premiere.

Before the show's creative overhaul, there were no plans for Bullseye to return. Foggy was set to be killed by a corrupt cop, and the Man Without Fear wasn't set to get his rematch with the assassin who never misses. Now, it seems he's being set up as a major player in season 2. 

"The show doesn't pick up the day after we last saw it. It picks up five years later," Bethel previously said of returning as Bullseye. "And so in theory, these are characters who have all lived five years of life and all of the twists and turns that you take in the meantime."

"So whether or not even those stories are necessarily on screen, there's just that little extra bit of life in there, which I think is...as an actor, it gives you an opportunity to bring whatever your own journey has been in that time and they get sort of a little longer in the tooth," he added.

Stay tuned for updates on Daredevil: Born Again season 2 as we have them. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Eight episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.

MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/9/2025, 10:06 AM
The most recent episode bringing back the buzzing and swarming noise from inside Dex's head was a nice touch.
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 4/9/2025, 10:10 AM
That last episode was really well done all things considered.nice build to the finale.

Anyone know what was last song was? It slapped.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/9/2025, 10:10 AM
are they gonna cuck him too?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/9/2025, 10:14 AM
If i am to guess, foggy was just there in S1 and killed because of a last minute scheduling and can only shoot for a short time. Marvel just wants him there for nostalgia because the series was rehauled. In a sesne Karen too

He gets back magically in s2 because schedule is now secured to shoot a full season. Karen as well.

Marvel being marvel. Too desperate to bring in the old cast because they cant make a good new story that fans will stick with. Lolz
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/9/2025, 10:16 AM
So no new villains next season, they’re just going to keep recycling Kingpin and Bullseye? Basically what the comics do.
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 4/9/2025, 10:16 AM
Wilson Bethel is a fantastic Bullseye, but they haven't given him great material this season.

