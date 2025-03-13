DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos Reveal Possible First Look At Charlie Cox's New Superhero Costume

While it's only been featured in the premiere so far, Daredevil: Born Again has given the Man Without Fear a new suit. Far more in line with what the hero wears in the comics, there's a lot more red than the Netflix version...but still no sign of the "DD" logo.

Charlie Cox has now been spotted on the set of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 and the boots alone confirm he's back in costume. However, eagle-eyed fans have pointed out that the neck area is now entirely black, a sign perhaps that the vigilante will be getting a fully black costume.

There's precedent for this in the comics, whether it's Matt Murdock's armoured look or his short-lived Shadowland costume.

Trailers for Daredevil: Born Again have shown us a black cowl in the lawyer's hidden armoury, so we have every reason to believe Daredevil is getting a new look in season 2. Whether it's eventually fully revealed in set photos remains to be seen.

Plus, this is Marvel Studios we're talking about; there's no way Daredevil isn't getting a new suit, especially as there's money to be made from merchandise, even when it's for a TV-MA series.

📸 | First BTS look at Charlie Cox on the set of #DaredevilBornAgain season 2. pic.twitter.com/AF6nNoIhjm — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) March 13, 2025

If you're still not convinced, look no further than the comparison shot below for apparent proof that, yes, Daredevil's new suit is black.

"The one that we have in this new show, I think the color is so cool, it's a really cool Daredevil red," Cox said of his new look for the MCU last October. "I only hope that I one day graduate to the Daredevil DDs."

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

