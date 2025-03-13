DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos Reveal Possible First Look At Charlie Cox's New Superhero Costume

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos Reveal Possible First Look At Charlie Cox's New Superhero Costume

New photos taken on the set of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 reveal a possible first look at what appears to be an updated costume for Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear. You can take a closer look here...

By JoshWilding - Mar 13, 2025 07:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

While it's only been featured in the premiere so far, Daredevil: Born Again has given the Man Without Fear a new suit. Far more in line with what the hero wears in the comics, there's a lot more red than the Netflix version...but still no sign of the "DD" logo. 

Charlie Cox has now been spotted on the set of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 and the boots alone confirm he's back in costume. However, eagle-eyed fans have pointed out that the neck area is now entirely black, a sign perhaps that the vigilante will be getting a fully black costume.

There's precedent for this in the comics, whether it's Matt Murdock's armoured look or his short-lived Shadowland costume. 

Trailers for Daredevil: Born Again have shown us a black cowl in the lawyer's hidden armoury, so we have every reason to believe Daredevil is getting a new look in season 2. Whether it's eventually fully revealed in set photos remains to be seen. 

Plus, this is Marvel Studios we're talking about; there's no way Daredevil isn't getting a new suit, especially as there's money to be made from merchandise, even when it's for a TV-MA series. 

If you're still not convinced, look no further than the comparison shot below for apparent proof that, yes, Daredevil's new suit is black. 

"The one that we have in this new show, I think the color is so cool, it's a really cool Daredevil red," Cox said of his new look for the MCU last October. "I only hope that I one day graduate to the Daredevil DDs."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+. 

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/13/2025, 7:57 AM
It looks like he could just be wearing an undershirt right now but perhaps it is a version of the black suits he has had in the comics since we have seen he has multiple cowls from the trailers.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
RedFury
RedFury - 3/13/2025, 8:28 AM
@TheVisionary25 - the black suit with a red DD on it would look fantastic in live action I think. It would really pop.
Vigor
Vigor - 3/13/2025, 8:42 AM
@RedFury - my first thought !
RedFury
RedFury - 3/13/2025, 8:48 AM
@Vigor - I guess we'll see how this season ends, but I would love it if Matt's resurgence into Daredevil has him embrace the DD logo.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/13/2025, 8:09 AM
fight me
User Comment Image
RaddRider
RaddRider - 3/13/2025, 8:18 AM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
Puckaluck
Puckaluck - 3/13/2025, 8:12 AM
It would be dope if he has the armored suit in season 2. Please let it be true!
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 3/13/2025, 8:13 AM
or hear me out. he could be wearing an all black under armour outfit or something like that which his suit goes over? Regardless what it is... so far, i'm loving DD BA and it is meeting my very high expectations. All the actors are on point and putting on a great performance.. especially Cox and Vinny. Can't wait until my boy Bernthal shows up as Frank.
jwholmes2011
jwholmes2011 - 3/13/2025, 8:21 AM
I'm betting they still won't have the DD on it.....they hate the fans.
RolandD
RolandD - 3/13/2025, 9:02 AM
@jwholmes2011 - Uh, right. They brought the show back just to tick people off. User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/13/2025, 9:03 AM
@jwholmes2011 - is it reallly that big a deal? I mean it makes more since for him not to have the DD on his chest. Maybe when he goes full commercial super hero the tailor will add the DD without Matt knowing.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/13/2025, 8:41 AM
Enjoying it so far, episode 3 was a bit slower but that's expected when they show the legal side of things. It's a key part of his character so glad they showed it
SpideyQuad
SpideyQuad - 3/13/2025, 8:47 AM
I was disappointed not to get to see the white tiger in action. Perhaps we will get to see his replacement?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/13/2025, 8:47 AM
User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/13/2025, 9:01 AM
Black suit with red accents is my favorite version. I’d like to see him go full hand leader eventually. But I doubt that’d happen.
grif
grif - 3/13/2025, 9:14 AM
what issues is the thumbnail art from?
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 3/13/2025, 9:15 AM
@grif - User Comment Image

