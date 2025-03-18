DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos & Video Reveal AVTF Costumes & Another Look At [SPOILER]

As filming on the second season of Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again continues, we have some more photos and video from the New York set.

Minor spoilers follow.

Though Deborah Ann Woll has already been confirmed to return for season 2, if you haven't been keeping up with online coverage of the series, the fact that Karen Page can be seen with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) here could be viewed as a spoiler.

It looks like both characters - who appear to be holding hands in one video - have donned disguises (how effective they are is debatable), likely in an effort to evade Mayor Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) anti-vigilante task force.

Speaking of the gang Fisk recruits to go after masked crime-fighters - who have now adopted the acronym AVTG - the photos also give us a much better look at the uniforms they'll be wearing in season 2, and as you can see, they proudly display the Punisher's signature skull logo.

It remains to be seen how Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) factors in to the story, but something tells us he won't be too happy about this.

A new episode of Daredevil: Born Again, titled "Sic Semper Systema," streams later tonight on Disney+, so be sure to check back for our coverage.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.