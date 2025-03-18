DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos & Video Reveal AVTF Costumes & Another Look At [SPOILER]

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos & Video Reveal AVTF Costumes & Another Look At [SPOILER]

Some more photos and video from the season 2 set of Daredevil: Born Again have been shared online, and this time we have a first proper look at the costume Wilson Fisk's AVTF will don...

Mar 18, 2025
As filming on the second season of Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again continues, we have some more photos and video from the New York set.

Minor spoilers follow.

Though Deborah Ann Woll has already been confirmed to return for season 2, if you haven't been keeping up with online coverage of the series, the fact that Karen Page can be seen with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) here could be viewed as a spoiler.

It looks like both characters - who appear to be holding hands in one video - have donned disguises (how effective they are is debatable), likely in an effort to evade Mayor Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) anti-vigilante task force.

Speaking of the gang Fisk recruits to go after masked crime-fighters - who have now adopted the acronym AVTG - the photos also give us a much better look at the uniforms they'll be wearing in season 2, and as you can see, they proudly display the Punisher's signature skull logo.

It remains to be seen how Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) factors in to the story, but something tells us he won't be too happy about this.

A new episode of Daredevil: Born Again, titled "Sic Semper Systema," streams later tonight on Disney+, so be sure to check back for our coverage.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

DAREDEVIL Star [SPOILER] Returns With A New Look In Latest DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/18/2025, 3:00 PM
Having an Anti Vigilante Task Force that utilizes the symbol of a notorious vigilante…

User Comment Image

Kidding aside , I do hope we get some explanation as to why that is the case?.

I’m thinking it might be because they like his particular brand of justice , he doesn’t hide his face and maybe even Franks military background (though I think Hector had one too).
Taonrey
Taonrey - 3/18/2025, 3:09 PM
Is Karen hair a darker shade of red?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/18/2025, 3:17 PM
@Taonrey - the article states that she and Matt are in disguise
Taonrey
Taonrey - 3/18/2025, 3:09 PM
Bring back Elektra
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/18/2025, 3:16 PM
S2 needs to be a big step up from what we've gotten in s1 so far. Glad Scardapane has an entire season to cook this time.
Repian
Repian - 3/18/2025, 3:47 PM
I can imagine Poindexter leading the AVTF, collecting masks and symbols as trophies. Hunting heroes, protected by the law.



