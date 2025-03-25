DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Video Reveals [SPOILER]'s Fate As Marvel Social Post Hints At Big Return

Cameras are once again rolling on Daredevil: Born Again season 2 in New York and, after recently witnessing what appeared to be the Anti-Vigilante Task Force murdering Cherry, we have an update on his condition.

As you can see below, Clark Johnson's investigator was spotted being loaded into the back of an ambulance. While there's nothing to say he'll survive this ordeal, all signs currently point to Cherry being left to fight another day.

Still, the AVTF taking one of the Man Without Fear's biggest allies is interesting and indicates that Matt Murdock is on their radar and likely in Mayor Wilson Fisk's crosshairs.

We've seen the longtime foes come to a truce, of sorts, but with the Kingpin of Crime plotting something big, taking Matt and Daredevil off the table is likely to be a top priority.

In other news, Marvel Studios recently shared a post on social media detailing many of Daredevil: Born Again's biggest comic book influences.

What's got fans talking is the fact it includes Daredevil #82 by writer Ed Brubaker and artists Michael Lark and Frank D'Armata. There, Foggy Nelson was stabbed and killed while visiting Matt Murdock in prison. It was later revealed that the lawyer had survived and been placed in witness protection by the FBI.

Just like in Daredevil: Born Again, Matt "heard" his friend die. However, Foggy would later explain that he was revived in the hospital, making it easy for the Disney+ series to give Elden Henson another shot at playing the character as we head into season 2 and beyond.

Undoing someone's death is nothing new for comic books and with too much footage shot before the creative overhaul to undo Foggy's death, Marvel Studios at least made it a bigger deal by throwing Bullseye into the mix.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

