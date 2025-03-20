DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Video Reveals A Major SPOILER For One Of Matt Murdock's Closest Allies

In Daredevil: Born Again's season premiere, a distraught Matt Murdock throws Bullseye to the street below before unmasking and being discovered by retired NYPD Detective, Cherry. In the fallout from Foggy Nelson's death, he kept the Man Without Fear's secret and became a private investigator for Murdock & McDuffie.

As work continues on Daredevil: Born Again season 2, Cherry - played by Clark Johnson - has been spotted filming a scene with Mayor Wilson Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

Unfortunately, things aren't looking good for the former cop.

As you can see in the X post below, a startled Cherry is knocked to the ground after taking a blow to the head from a baton. The cop in question, believed to be Hamish Allan-Headley's Officer Powell, proceeds to beat him over the head four times. While Cherry could just be badly injured, this looks more like a murder to us.

If someone has to die to establish the AVTF as a credible threat, then it might as well be the character newly created for Daredevil: Born Again. We'd be sad to say goodbye to Cherry and, either way, the attack will surely sideline him for a big part of season 2.

This block of Daredevil: Born Again filming is expected to conclude today and the hope is that we might finally get to see Charlie Cox in costume as the vigilante (especially after hints he'll get a new suit in season 2).

There's only so much Marvel Studios can do about spoilers like this leaking online in advance of season 1's conclusion. The finale is fast approaching, though, and Disney+ has confirmed today that episode 7 releases on April 1 with episode 8 following on April 8 and the finale on April 15.

Watch this latest footage from the show's set below and keep checking back here for updates.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+.