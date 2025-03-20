DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Video Reveals A Major SPOILER For One Of Matt Murdock's Closest Allies

New footage from Daredevil: Born Again season 2's set seemingly reveals a character's death and, either way, things look bleak for this fan-favourite addition to the Man Without Fear's corner of the MCU.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 20, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

In Daredevil: Born Again's season premiere, a distraught Matt Murdock throws Bullseye to the street below before unmasking and being discovered by retired NYPD Detective, Cherry. In the fallout from Foggy Nelson's death, he kept the Man Without Fear's secret and became a private investigator for Murdock & McDuffie. 

As work continues on Daredevil: Born Again season 2, Cherry - played by Clark Johnson - has been spotted filming a scene with Mayor Wilson Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force. 

Unfortunately, things aren't looking good for the former cop. 

As you can see in the X post below, a startled Cherry is knocked to the ground after taking a blow to the head from a baton. The cop in question, believed to be Hamish Allan-Headley's Officer Powell, proceeds to beat him over the head four times. While Cherry could just be badly injured, this looks more like a murder to us. 

If someone has to die to establish the AVTF as a credible threat, then it might as well be the character newly created for Daredevil: Born Again. We'd be sad to say goodbye to Cherry and, either way, the attack will surely sideline him for a big part of season 2. 

This block of Daredevil: Born Again filming is expected to conclude today and the hope is that we might finally get to see Charlie Cox in costume as the vigilante (especially after hints he'll get a new suit in season 2). 

There's only so much Marvel Studios can do about spoilers like this leaking online in advance of season 1's conclusion. The finale is fast approaching, though, and Disney+ has confirmed today that episode 7 releases on April 1 with episode 8 following on April 8 and the finale on April 15.

Watch this latest footage from the show's set below and keep checking back here for updates. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+. 

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/20/2025, 11:26 AM
Damn man , I hope he’s not dead since I like Cherry!!.

If so though , maybe Matt can bring in another NYPD detective to help…

User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 3/20/2025, 11:28 AM
Why don't I have any self control?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/20/2025, 11:36 AM
@MyCoolYoung - I ask myself that every day.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/20/2025, 11:31 AM
who the phuck is cherry?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/20/2025, 11:57 AM
@harryba11zack - is a very small tomato
Pictilli
Pictilli - 3/20/2025, 11:31 AM
This is dumb. Kingpin would just blow Matt's secret and arrest him.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/20/2025, 11:57 AM
@Pictilli - not if he has fat amnesia
BestAtWhatIDo
BestAtWhatIDo - 3/20/2025, 12:02 PM
This show is . . . fine, I don't know, there's just something about it, it lacks the juice. I cannot bring myself to care. How is Charlie Cox STILL unable to do an American accent? At least it makes the NYPD look like the bags of shit they are.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 3/20/2025, 12:06 PM
@BestAtWhatIDo - What?!

Charlie's American accent is literally perfect.
RaddRider
RaddRider - 3/20/2025, 12:04 PM
Cherry got popped???

