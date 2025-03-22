DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Video Reveals The Man Without Fear's New Costume - Possible SPOILERS

New footage from the set of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 has revealed the Man Without Fear's updated MCU costume, but does it finally feature the iconic "DD" logo? You can watch the video here...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 22, 2025 05:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

We recently speculated that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock will get a new costume in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, and that's been confirmed by a newly revealed set video. 

The Man Without Fear is shown emerging from the water wearing a black suit that's likely based on what the hero wore during his "Shadowland" era (he also donned a black suit with red accents during Charles Soule's Daredevil run). 

This isn't the clearest shot in the world but those who were able to snap photos from afar have confirmed the costume doesn't appear to feature the "DD" logo. At this rate, we're either never getting that or it's being saved for Daredevil's next era once he's dealt with Mayor Wilson Fisk. 

The third episode of Daredevil: Born Again teased the idea of Matt having multiple costumes, including a black cowl we're assuming is what he's wearing here. 

"I feel rejuvenated and lucky and blessed that I'm still being given the opportunity to play this character," Cox previously said of his MCU return as 'ol Hornhead. "You so rarely get to do such a varied palette of tasks as an actor. I get all of this cool stuff as a lawyer, I get emotional scenes with various love interests, and then I get to wear an awesome superhero costume and jump off rooftops."

"I love all of it. Normally, when you go into your tenth year playing a character, you're winding down, but we're going the other way," he continued. "It would be interesting to know what gives up first, Marvel's faith in us or our bodies!"

It's a shame in many ways that photos and footage from season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again are emerging before season 1 ends but this puts the series on track to return as soon as next year. Marvel Television's new approach is to release yearly series, and with a street-level character like this, shooting on location is essential. 

Take a closer look at Daredevil's new look, and a glimpse of The Kingpin, in the X posts below. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+. 

