DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos Reveal More Shots Of The Punisher And A First Look At Kingpin's [SPOILER]

More photos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again have found their way online, this time offering a closer look at Jon Bernthal's Punisher and the introduction of some of The Kingpin's most loyal allies...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 03, 2024 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

More photos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again have found their way online, this time offering fans a new look at Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear standing alongside Jon Bernthal's Punisher. 

However, even more interesting is our first look at Jeremy Earl as Officer Cole North. 

In the comics, Cole was tasked with investigating a homicide which Daredevil had supposedly committed. He had no love for vigilantes but took a beating from the hero which hurt Cole's standing among his fellow cops. 

The Punisher later rescued Daredevil from police custody, furthering Cole's embarrassment, and he was later more than happy to join Mayor Wilson Fisk's anti-vigilante task force to take down Spider-Man. 

These set photos reveal that the MCU's version of Cole has decided to use The Punisher's logo on his uniform. We also see him wearing a patch which reads, "Anti-Vigilante Task Force - New York City - Mayor Fisk."

As we've previously reported, Daredevil: Born Again will see Wilson Fisk become Mayor and enact a law meant to clamp down on the Big Apple's vigilantes...including Daredevil. The expectation from there is that this storyline will carry over into Spider-Man 4 where Peter Parker will also find himself going one-on-one with the Kingpin of Crime. 

"I think if the powers that be want that to happen then it will happen, you know?" actor Vincent D'Onofrio previously said of a possible meeting with Spider-Man. "I think there certainly hasn't been any kind of talk that it's not gonna happen."

"I mean, to me that's the direction that we should go in...but who knows? You know, you get these calls and they're like, 'Oh we're doing this now.' I'm like, 'Oh, okay.' You know, it's like that."

Check out the new Daredevil: Born Again set photos in the X posts below.

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Wilson Bethel as Bullseye, and Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson,, and Hunter Doohan have all been cast in undisclosed roles, though we believe the latter is playing Muse.

Daredevil: Born Again will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2025/2026.

View Recorder