DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Showrunner Explains Why He Fought To Include Foggy And Karen; Details Overhaul Changes

Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane has explained why he pushed for Foggy Nelson, and Karen Page to return and says that, before the overhaul, the show was "trying to blaze a new trail."

By JoshWilding - Feb 11, 2025 09:02 AM EST
When Marvel Studios originally announced plans for Daredevil: Born Again, the expectation was that the series would be a soft reboot of the Netflix series.

All signs eventually pointed to that being the case, with Vanessa Fisk's recasting all the proof most fans needed that Daredevil wouldn't really matter. As you'll likely recall, there was a lot of unhappiness with the decision even if most were just grateful to see the Man Without Fear in the MCU.

A great deal has changed since then, with a creative overhaul fixing what wasn't working and bringing Daredevil: Born Again more in line with its predecessor. That's included Ayelet Zurer's return as Vanessa and Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) are among those welcomed back into the fold.

"That was actually one of the first things I said to the bosses," showrunner Dario Scardapane tells Empire Online. "You can’t do this show without Karen and Foggy. They’re Matt’s family. They’re the heart of his world. You can’t take them out without explaining why, and if that explanation doesn’t ring true, don’t take them out."

"It was much less the world we knew, and more trying to blaze a new trail," he said of Marvel Studios' original approach to Daredevil: Born Again"but in doing so, they’d forgotten some things that really were necessary to the engine of the story."

Ultimately, Scardapane knew he had to make good on Daredevil season 3's promise that Matt Murdock would team with Foggy and Karen as part of Nelson, Murdock & Page.

"I was willing to lose a job over this one," Scardapane says with a laugh. "Because Season 3 of the Netflix show ended with a dream, with the names on that napkin. If you don’t pay that off, you’re not giving your characters context. You can’t ignore that dream."

Big chunks of Daredevil: Born Again were shot before the overhaul, meaning Foggy and Karen's roles in the series are likely limited. We'd bet on seeing more of them in the already-confirmed season 2, though.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/11/2025, 9:28 AM
Hopefully it's more like season 1 and less like season 3
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 2/11/2025, 9:32 AM
@bobevanz - What was wrong with Season 3? It was better than Season 1 in terms of pacing at least
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 2/11/2025, 9:33 AM
@bobevanz - I really struggled with S03 up until the half way point. S01 was TIGHT all the way through tho.
RobertARZVenez
RobertARZVenez - 2/11/2025, 9:32 AM
Liar!!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/11/2025, 9:38 AM
Such Hollywood bullshit, lol. It was both the fan outcry and the fact that the dailies sucked. That's why they overhauled it.
"I was willing to lose a job over this one," lmao, you wouldn't have got the job if they weren't already overhauling it to be more in line with what the fans wanted (Netflix canon and actors returning).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/11/2025, 9:43 AM
I honestly agree with him here…

Even if the original version was very loosely connected to the original Netflix show , not having Foggy & Karen there or atleast an explanation for their absence (which seems like was the case) is a mistake imo so I’m glad that only Scardapene but Marvel realized that aswell.

However his comments also make me think that we won’t have them in the show for long or atleast this season much not only due to the late overhaul but story reasons aswell which I think will be the death of Foggy at the hands of Bullseye which leads to perhaps Karen leaving for atleast a bit (if so then I hope we see her in S2).

User Comment Image

Having said that , if they are being written out then I would rather it be done so on screen then off.

View Recorder