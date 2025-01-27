DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Showrunner Says Revival Features "Less Navel-Gazing" And "Grousing" Than Netflix Series

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Showrunner Says Revival Features &quot;Less Navel-Gazing&quot; And &quot;Grousing&quot; Than Netflix Series

Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane explains one major element of Netflix's Daredevil he's scrapped for the MCU revival and addresses comparisons to The Penguin. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Jan 27, 2025 08:01 AM EST
Daredevil: Born Again wasn't always going to be so closely linked to Netflix's Daredevil. However, as part of the show's creative overhaul, Marvel Studios realised that it was something fans wanted and proceeded to bring back several familiar actors and characters. 

We don't expect the revival to be too beholden to what's come before and, in an interview with SFX, showrunner Dario Scardapane admitted there will be some very specific alterations. 

"There is more fun in the moments with these characters and a lot less navel-gazing than before," he said of how Daredevil: Born Again compares to its predecessor. "The earlier show, at its best, was fantastic. At its worst, it was two characters in a room talking about what a hero is. I felt that had been done."

"I'm not taking swipes," Scardapane added. "I just didn't want to hear characters grousing about their lot in life. I wanted to see them doing things."

There were some great examples of that in Daredevil - who could ever forget the Man Without Fear's rooftop conversation with The Punisher? - but he's not wrong that, on occasion, those moments were among the show's weakest. 

Reflecting on his time serving as The Punisher's showrunner, Scardapane recalls that, "One of our edicts was longer scenes. You had these long five-page scenes of characters hashing it out in order to make space between these massive action sequences. The way stuff has evolved since then, we're able to do big action sequences at a lot more pace."

"I really feel that Netflix's Daredevil, which I know in my blood, was much more noir, and this show is more New York crime story," he continued. "It has elements of The Sopranos and King Of New York. There's a feeling for those classic '90s crime tales."

"It has a pace and a scope that, for a lot of reasons, Netflix wasn't able to do. They were very dark, cinematically, not necessarily story-wise, although there were some dark elements. We're much darker," Scardapane promised before the inevitable comparisons to DC Studios and HBO's The Penguin came up. 

"It's really strange. You work in a vacuum and then something else comes out and you go, 'Oh, wow'. I would say in many ways The Penguin is our direct competition. However, we're even more grounded, even less stylized, even more rooted in the here and now. I loved Penguin. We're a little faster, meaner, cleaner in our storytelling."

He'd later say that Daredevil: Born Again "is as far as a Disney Plus show has ever gone," and is making some bold statements and promises here about the show ahead of its debut. Still, this is everything fans want to hear so if he and Marvel Studios have got right, that's very good news for this character and his place in the MCU.

There are bound to be some fans unhappy with Scardapane's remarks about the Netflix series, though it sounds like lengthy dialogue scenes were a mandate from the old Marvel Television, likely to save money on action scenes and to pad out episodes to meet what was then Netflix's expected 50-minute-ish runtimes. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

SATW42
SATW42 - 1/27/2025, 8:39 AM
I love thaty he specifically uses the term "navel gazing" and then says he isn't taking a swipe.

User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 1/27/2025, 8:55 AM
@SATW42 - because he thought it sounded "cool."
Fares
Fares - 1/27/2025, 8:42 AM
Hmmm, that's an interesting approach. I don't know if I prefer it, but we'll see.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/27/2025, 8:53 AM
I like what I’m reading.. I thought by naval gazing they just meant they were going to show less people doing sexy things with their shirts off
Vigor
Vigor - 1/27/2025, 9:32 AM
@slickrickdesigns - hahaha
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 1/27/2025, 8:54 AM
If this show is half as good as The Penguin it has a chance. We'll see.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/27/2025, 9:32 AM
@JacobsLadder - they mentioned it's more grounded than the penguin. I simply cannot imagine that
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/27/2025, 8:54 AM
If it's more like season 1, they'll be just fine. It became a chore listening to Matt talk to Kingpin AD nauseum. Half of the later seasons was just talking.. doesn't work in a superhero show. Also [frick] the Iron Fist show, that is all
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 1/27/2025, 8:55 AM
Is he warning us what's to come?
Vigor
Vigor - 1/27/2025, 9:33 AM
@Gabimaru - preparing?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/27/2025, 8:58 AM
Oh [frick] they got the Punisher showrunner? That shit was the weakest of the Netflix series imo. Even Iron Fist Season 2 was better.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 1/27/2025, 9:08 AM
@ObserverIO - Punisher season one is badass and way better than Iron Fist, Defenders, and most of Luke Cage IMO
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/27/2025, 9:14 AM
@TheLobster - It had it's moments, but it was booooooooooooring.

imo
Gambito
Gambito - 1/27/2025, 9:24 AM
@ObserverIO - agree 100% if it wasn’t for the Russo plot and Madani’s hot ass it would be lower than IF.
Season 2 was beyond salvation tho
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/27/2025, 9:04 AM
While his comments are a bit concerning since I feel like some of the best moments of the original show were 2 characters talking about what a hero is…



However there were indeed a lot of those types of scenes in not just DD but the Netflix shows in general which led to people complaining about pacing & the shows being padded/bloated to fill out the runtime of each episode aswell as the 13 episode or so seasons which going by his comments was a Netflix mandate.

Given the show has an order of 2 nine episodes seasons as of now , they have to be faster in terms of pace in their storytelling since they don’t have the same amount of real estate to cover anymore so they don’t need to stretch out scenes or repeat beats.

Anyway , I’m willing to wait & see regarding this somewhat new approach but conceptually atleast I don’t mind a faster & leaner story that is more action oriented (not just in terms of the fights but characters seemingly being more proactive aswell) so fingers crossed it turns out well!!.

P.S: Dario Scardapene was never a showrunner on Punisher , just a writer.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 1/27/2025, 9:06 AM
My first thought was about Fisk just straight gawking at Matt’s tummy from about 10” away.

TheLobster
TheLobster - 1/27/2025, 9:06 AM
I mean.. he’s not wrong. Whenever Foggy would talk about what it is to be a hero or talk morals during the worst times to bring it up - I would roll my eyes. I hated that shit. Show don’t tell.

This quote actually got me a little more excited for the series now!
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/27/2025, 9:12 AM
All I want from this series is the compelling acting scenes between Matt and Fisk along with some Shang Chi quality hand to hand combat scenes and less "Saw saturation" colors and more vibrant but realistic color tones like Hawkeye. I felt like New York in The Avengers, Hawkeye, and Spider-Man No Way Home felt the most authentic.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/27/2025, 9:15 AM
Given the 4 episodes Scardapeme wrote for The Punisher , it does seem like he likes the characters to be proactive and stuff happening or being done as much as possible which is fair.

Plus he wrote the penultimate episode of S1 which has one of my favorite moments in all the Netflix series so that gives him some goodwill with me.
AnEye
AnEye - 1/27/2025, 9:19 AM
It makes sense for Season 1 to be written with self-indulgence because it literally is YEAR ONE for Matt. He shouldn't have any idea what a hero should be because he's still trying to figure that out. Since time has passed I get what they're saying now, but at the time it did make a lot of sense to do that for Season 1.

Season 2 I think was a major disappointment though.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 1/27/2025, 9:20 AM
I liked the brooding nature of things in the NF series, but I’m ok with them toning it down.
ClipClop
ClipClop - 1/27/2025, 9:24 AM
I love the original show, and there are plenty of compelling scenes of introspection, but I do think that even the best seasons of those Netflix shows are too long and bloated. A lot of look at them with rose-tinted glasses nowadays, but I always felt that way. And on the other hand, there are the Disney+ shows, and a lot of them feel too rushed and lacking enough meaningful character moments. I hope they find the right balance with this one.
AnEye
AnEye - 1/27/2025, 9:29 AM
@ClipClop - I always felt that since Breaking Bad finished, a lot of shows started to push that "introspection" dialogue schtick.
xfan320
xfan320 - 1/27/2025, 9:39 AM
It's very refreshing to hear the weaker points of the Netflix Daredevil be openly discussed, because it certainly wasn't perfect before, and needed a fresh coat of paint and some streamlining scriptwise.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/27/2025, 9:50 AM
IDK, I feel like some of the relentless brutality was justified slightly by the fact that there were occasional conversations about "should we really be doing this?" We'll see.

