Daredevil: Born Again Star Ayelet Zurer Shares Surprising Revelation About Episode 5's Flashbacks (Exclusive)

In last night's episode of Daredevil: Born Again, "The Grand Design," we returned to the Netflix era of Daredevil (screen ratio change, and all). Set before the events of Season 1, the flashbacks featured Foggy Nelson's return and shed new light on Wilson Fisk's relationship with Vanessa.

It turns out that the Kingpin was at her art gallery, not solely for the artwork, but because it was another business he could launder money through. We also learn how Vanessa's persistence in displaying the "Rabbit in a Snowstorm," the painting that later catches the villain's attention, changed her life forever.

When we spoke with Ayelet Zurer about Vanessa's shocking Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 departure, we asked about shooting those scenes, and the actress had a unique take on the meaning behind what we saw.

"That was really fun too," she said of the full circle moment for her time as the character. "With the gallery scenes, we also asked ourselves: 'Is that really what happened, or is it how she remembers it now?' That became an interesting question. We sort of agreed that it’s not exactly how it happened—it’s more how she perceives it in retrospect."

"It’s complicated, but that made it really interesting to explore. And the 'Rabbit in a Snowstorm' idea, I’ve always thought that was such a beautiful and meaningful representation of their relationship. Think about it: something gentle and vulnerable against a storm. That’s essentially them. He’s the storm, and she’s the rabbit."

"And that painting, especially before the red was added, before the blood, before the damage, that contrast says so much," Zurer added.

Elsewhere in our conversation, we wondered how the actress felt about the scenes she shared with Wilson Bethel's Bullseye in Season 2. After all, her character manipulated Dex into killing Foggy, and ultimately dies—albeit indirectly—by his hand.

"I remember our scene in the original series, in the penthouse, where it’s like, 'Who is this person?' Then, in this season, there’s that devastating moment where she’s essentially controlling him, making him do her bidding," Zurer recalled. "And then when he comes back, she knows. She can feel it. I really loved that dynamic. He’s amazing. I love him so much. He’s incredibly fun and a fantastic actor. I had a great time working with him."

Talking of the original Daredevil series, as our conversation came to a close, we wondered what Zurer's favourite memory from her time in the MCU was, as her decade-long stint as Vanessa Fisk comes to a close.

"I really, really enjoyed the first season. I loved the scenes with Vincent, from that very first gallery moment, where these two complicated people meet, to the evolution of their relationship," she shared. "What I especially loved digging into in season one of Born Again was the couples therapy with the psychiatrist."

"It was such a bizarre situation to put these two characters in—but at the same time, it really allowed us to explore the themes that we always had, which were love and truth," Zurer concluded.

Now, we get to explore the aftermath of Vanessa's death, and Vincent D'Onofrio has already hinted at the impact of what's happened in the past two episodes being felt as we head into Season 3.

As for Zurer, while her run as this character has come to an end, there's no denying the impact she's had on both fans and the Man Without Fear's corner of the MCU.

A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last month.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.