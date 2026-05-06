Daredevil: Born Again Star Charlie Cox On S2 Finale, Potential Spider-Man: BND Role, & More - Spoilers

Daredevil: Born Again Star Charlie Cox On S2 Finale, Potential Spider-Man: BND Role, & More - Spoilers

Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox has shared his thoughts on where we find Matt Murdock in the closing moments of season 2, a potential big-screen team-up with Spider-Man, and more...

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By MarkCassidy - May 06, 2026 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

The season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney+, and even though the end of the episode was strongly hinted at by a since-deleted set photo (thanks, Mike Colter), "The Southern Cross" concluded with a surprising development that left Matt Murdock behind bars.

Realizing that the only way to oust Wilson Fisk as Mayor and expose his criminal dealings is to sacrifice his own freedom, Murdock decides to reveal his vigilante identity of Daredevil to the world, potentially setting up a "The Devil in Cell Block D"-inspired storyline for season 3.

“It was like, Okay, this is a big challenge. It’s shocking. I think at that point I thought maybe that would be the final season,” Cox tells The Wrap. “So I was a little shocked to learn quite soon after that we were going to do another one.“

Cox was supportive of the plot point, but he did have one caveat: “There was a silence, and I think I said, Okay, it’s a genie I don’t think we can put back in the box. Or at least, I don’t want to put it back in the box."

In the comics, the children of the Purple Man use their powers to convince everyone that the Man Without Fear and Matt Murdock are two different people, but there won't be a similar undoing of these events in Born Again.

“That was kind of fun, and cool, and interesting,” Cox adds. “Because obviously, Kilgrave does exist in our universe, wonderfully played by David Tennant. I really would like to see him kind of make a return of some sort, but I think he’s a very, very busy man.”

Cox is adamant that he will not appear in Avengers: Doomsday, but he is definitely interested in mixing it up with other heroes in the wider MCU.

“It’d be so cool to kind of have some kind of crossover with all of the Avengers, with Spider-Man as Daredevil, rather than as Matt Murdock, all of that kind of stuff. I will say that I did have a particularly good time with Tatiana [Maslany in ‘She-Hulk’]. I happen to think she’s one of the most talented actors of my generation, and what she did with that character, I thought was tremendous, because the tone of that is really difficult.”

With Murdock now incarcerated, there's a lot of speculation that Daredevil will make an appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, since the trailer shows Spidey doing battle with The Hand in a prison. Fans are convinced that the shot of the wall-crawler leaping into action (see above) has been edited to remove the Devil of Hell's Kitchen.

“I mean, I went on Jimmy Kimmel last week, the second half of the interview is him trying to get out of me whether I’m Spider-Man,” Cox said. “Those questions very quickly died away at Netflix, because I think people understood, from a business perspective, it was a very difficult thing to marry.”

“But now that we are — having made these kind of mini-splashes with me in [‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’], Vincent in ‘Hawkeye’ and ‘Echo,’ it’s on the table, it’s on the cards. It’s possible, it’s available, and Jon [Bernthal] now going into [‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’] as well.”

Various online scoopers have reported that Cox is not expected to show up in Brand New Day, but following the events of the Born Again finale, we'd say it's looking a lot more likely.

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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LSHF
LSHF - 5/6/2026, 11:11 AM
Make it happen!
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/6/2026, 11:20 AM
'BRAND NEW DAY' is by far my MOST anticipated film this year.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/6/2026, 11:27 AM
He papap
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 5/6/2026, 11:29 AM
Its the most obvious thing in the world that this needs to happen. With Punisher transferring into the movies, how could they possibly even think of leaving Daredevil out of them?!?

As an aside, after Daredevil Born again season 3, its well past time for a big budget, 2 hour Daredevil movie that allows us to see him use his abilities amidst epic action and high stakes!
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/6/2026, 11:38 AM
@Lucasberg - its the most obvious thing that has to happen that it wont happen
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 5/6/2026, 11:40 AM
@Matchesz - indeed!
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 5/6/2026, 11:46 AM
@Matchesz - How on earth do you push Ms. Marvel from streaming into movies, and fail to do it with the freakin Daredevil!!!!!! Makes me so mad.

Random vent but Mark Steven Johnson completely ruined Daredevil in 2003 for cinema and the experts in charge decided to shelve him...meanwhile he's proven to be the most reliable CBM character to present on streaming (at 5 seasons strong now - and even the weakest of these is better than the vast majority of streaming CBMs - and better than numbers of CBM movies as well).

Daredevil has been an A list superhero since Miller got his hands on him in the late 70s so it's just ridiculous that its been 23 years since the last daredevil film was made for big screens.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/6/2026, 11:32 AM
That reveal moment was so intense & well done , the courtroom drama aspect felt very “A Few Good Men” to an extent…

User Comment Image

Man , seeing Charlie Cox going up against David Tennant’s Kilgrave could have been really fun but he’s dead in this universe so oh well.

Even if they don’t do the mind wipe , I would love to see The Purple Children at some point if it’s a future DD season or even a JJ special.

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